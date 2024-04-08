Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers and photos, giving us our first look at stories coming up in late April and early May.

We may be just one week into April, but producers have already revealed what’s in store from Monday 29th April until Thursday 9th May.

In a dramatic fortnight, the Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) storyline turns deadly, Chelsea (Viva Bianca) gets more than she bargained for with newcomer Jeffrey (Tim Potter), and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) vows to do all he can to win Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) back.

In the final week of April, Haz faces the music as his past catches up with him. This week’s episodes see Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) figure out that Haz had something to do with the wave of deep fakes and Holly’s missing $20,000, and she confronts her boyfriend, forcing him to reveal all.

He confesses that he’s being tormented by someone who knows about his shady past in IT. While Haz himself isn’t behind the deep fakes and theft, it seems his tormentor is targeting his inner circle, aiming to alienate Haz from everyone he’s grown close to since moving to Erinsborough.

It leaves Mackenzie with more questions than answers, and she’s unsure whether she can still trust her boyfriend. Over the next couple of weeks, Mackenzie gets ever close to the truth, as she meets up with Zach Wade (Stephen Phillips) and discovers the full extent of what Haz and his IT friends got up to.

Wade isn’t necessarily being truthful with Mackenzie, but with Mack already doubting Haz following his revelation, it seems the shifty new arrival has her right where he wants her.

On Wednesday 24th April, “Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum,” while the following day he’s “forced to consider the unthinkable.”

The story continues in the new spoilers, as “Haz faces the music” on Monday 29th April. Pictures show Byron (Xavier Molyneux) confronting him in the No. 32 kitchen, as Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Mackenzie watch on.

How will the residents of the share house react when they find out that their housemate is the cause of their recent anguish?

Things step up a gear as the weeks go by. Haz appears to get roped back into his old ways as a photo shows him and Wade in an office building in the city, sat opposite each other while working away on their laptops.

Has Haz returned to his shady past?

Yet it’s what happens next that’s really shocking – Haz is knocked down by a car.

Photos show Haz chasing Wade through a Melbourne laneway, before a car comes out of nowhere and smashes into him.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Mackenzie soon rush to Haz’s side to find him in a bad way, and he’s taken to hospital.

The scene was shot in November last year, as the Neighbours cast and crew headed to Bank Place in South Melbourne to film the dramatic collision.

A Neighbours fan account on Instagram uploaded a video from a bystander, who reported that both a crash scene and subsequent police chase were filmed.

In the following episode, “Mackenzie faces her greatest fear” as she processes the fact she may lose Haz just three years after losing Hendrix (Ben Turland) in the very same hospital.

Will Haz pull through?

Chelsea’s manipulative ways continue as we head into May, with no end in sight. Episodes airing this week see Chelsea seduce investigator Jeffrey Swan after he arrives to deliver his report into the locked sauna door.

Jeffrey reveals to Chelsea that he knows she was to blame, but she buys his silence by offering to do “anything” for him.

One quick naked fumble later and Chelsea is left satisfied that she’s made the problem go away, but new photos reveal that Jeffrey is set to return. It looks like one encounter wasn’t enough to keep him quiet, and now Chelsea has her hands full trying to keep Jeffrey happy without jeopardising her already shaky relationship with Paul.

On Monday 29th April, “Krista sees something she shouldn’t,” and with photos showing Chelsea and Jeffrey together in a Lassiters hotel room, we’re pretty sure we can guess what Krista stumbles across.

Will she reveal all to Paul?

Elsewhere, Terese continues to be plagued by troubling dreams, prompting her to return to counsellor Dr Rhonda Del Rubio (Rebekah Robertson).

Dr Rhonda previously provided Paul and Terese with marriage counselling, and also counselled Terese, Toadie and Nell when Nell was struggling to adjust to her father’s new relationship.

Now that Terese and Toadie’s relationship has broken down, will Dr Rhonda be able to help?

The start of May also sees Toadie return to Erinsborough, as he “commits to do whatever it takes” to win back Terese. The Toad is currently in Disney with Nell and Hugo, and returns to Ramsay Street with a fresh haircut and a renewed vigour, but will it be enough?

While Terese and Toadie’s future is being kept under wraps, let’s just say that this photo from Thursday 9th May’s episode doesn’t look positive…

Also in late April, “Aaron’s wracked with guilt,” with photos showing him, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Leo (Tim Kano) anxiously waiting at the hospital in Wednesday 1st May’s episode. It looks like it’s going to be a busy few weeks for the doctors and nurses of Erinsborough…

Just who is hospitalised remains to be seen.

In the final episode of the new spoilers, “The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure” on Thursday 9th May, and we’re just as in the dark about this one as you.

Pictures from the episode show Krista at Erinsborough Hospital (that’s right, another trip there!) as she comforts an as-yet-unknown figure who’s lying in bed, but whether this is related, we’ll just have to wait and see…

Elsewhere, “Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Byron embark on a covert operation,” while “Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) makes a life-changing decision.”

Here’s everything that’s in store in late April and early May:

Monday 29th April (Episode 9032 / 129)

Krista sees something she shouldn’t.

Terese is plagued by troubling dreams.

Haz faces the music.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 9033 / 130)

Leo confronts a personal crisis.

Krista struggles with her simmering pain.

Remi and Cara push too hard.

Sadie’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 9034 / 131)

Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot.

Aaron’s wracked with guilt.

Toadie commits to do whatever it takes.

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 9035 / 132)

Haz puts his safety on the line.

Terese finds comfort in the familiar.

Aaron and Nicolette reach an agreement.

Monday 6th May (Episode 9036 / 133)

Haz finds himself in dire jeopardy.

Mackenzie faces her greatest fear.

JJ makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a setback.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life-changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.

Before then, we’ve still got three more weeks of April to go. Here’s what’s in store:

Monday 8th April (Episode 9020 / 117)

JJ joins the dots.

Andrew makes a difficult decision.

Terese goes into damage control.

Karl ramps up his health kick.

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell.

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild.

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream.

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.