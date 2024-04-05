Next week on Neighbours, JJ discovers the truth about his parentage, Byron and Sadie are back on, Karl responds to an emergency, and Krista faces temptation.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 8th to Thursday 12th April.

1) JJ discovers that Felix is his dad

This week’s episodes have seen Felix (James Beaufort) and JJ’s (Riley Bryant) planned Eirine Rising heist fail in spectacular fashion, after they were interrupted by Andrew (Lloyd Will).

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) tipped Andrew off after discovering Felix’s roughly drawn map of the site highlighting the location of all of the valuables. When Andrew followed up on her lead and turned up unexpectedly, JJ panicked and accidentally reversed Felix’s truck into some scaffolding, which collapsed upon Andrew.

Thankfully Andrew only suffered a few broken ribs. When he revealed to Wendy (Candice Leask) that Felix was to blame, she returned home to No. 26 and searched through Felix’s bag, hoping to find a clue as to his whereabouts. In doing so, she found the missing pages from Phillipa’s diary, revealing that Felix was likely JJ’s dad.

When it was discovered that the pair had matching birthmarks, it was enough proof for Remi (Naomi Rukavina), and she and Cara (Sara West) tracked JJ down to the Eiriene Rising site to give him the news.

Next week, a stunned JJ processes the revelation that the man he’s grown close to over the past few weeks is actually his father.

Cara and Remi decide that now isn’t the time for punishment, and give their son all of the love and support he needs, as they privately express concerns over what it means for their family’s future.

Meanwhile, Andrew laments his role in introducing the pair, but Remi assures him that he isn’t to blame – they did nothing but throw Felix a lifeline, while he abused their trust and hospitality.

Felix still plans on making his getaway, but his girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymour) betrays him as she takes part in a police sting, which sees Felix apprehended and marched down to the station.

As Andrew checks himself out of the hospital and heads to the station, Felix attempts to explain his actions, but Andrew declares that Felix’s cowardly actions have not just cost him a potential son, but also a brother. Andrew wants nothing more to do with him.

As JJ wraps up his police interview, he’s insistent on seeing his father in custody, wanting answers to his questions.

Ignoring JJ’s pleas, Remi pulls some strings with Andrew and visits Felix herself, where she asks him to do the right thing and refuse all contact with JJ in the future.

Felix agrees, conceding that JJ is better off without him – but JJ is left gutted when he learns that Felix is refusing to see him.

2) Sadie and Andrew make up

Andrew’s health scare proves to be the wake-up call that he and Sadie (Emerald Chan) needed, after last week saw the father and daughter clash over Andrew’s decision to target her new boyfriend Byron (Xavier Molyneux) by determining his car to be un-roadworthy.

When Andrew returns home to No. 26, Sadie is there waiting, ready to forgive and forget as she tells him she doesn’t want to fight any more.

Andrew reciprocates and concedes he went overboard with Byron. He soon pays Byron a friendly visit and tells him that he’s withdrawn the unroadworthy notice on his car, and promises he won’t get in the way of him and Sadie any more.

3) Sadie and Byron are back on

Later, Byron pops around to No. 26, just as Andrew, Wendy and Sadie are in the midst of a pampering session.

Wendy and a very embarrassed Andrew head out to give their daughter some space, and Sadie’s heart soars when Byron apologises for putting the breaks on. He doesn’t want to lose her and wants a second chance.

Suddenly, Sadie and Byron are very much back on course!

4) Karl responds to an emergency ‘code brown’

As Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) returns from Adelaide to Erinsborough, she’s panicked to learn of the break-in at Eirene Rising. She’s already on shaky ground with the Education Department, and doesn’t need more negative PR.

Determined to generate some positive publicity, she decides to fast track the announcement of Karl as Eiriene Rising’s resident doctor and wellness expert, with plans for an advertising campaign right around the city.

The imminent photoshoot gives Karl an excuse to start a health kick, especially when Holly kindly points out that he probably needs to buy some larger cycling gear.

Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), who’s looking to get her life back on track, offers to join Karl on his health kick, but is thrown in at the deep end when Karl proposes that they head straight out on a bike ride.

The following day, Karl is keen to keep up the momentum and suggests they head out on a second one – and Melanie reluctantly agrees. Yet as they head out of No. 28, Karl’s grumbling tummy suggests that his new healthy diet may not be agreeing with him.

As they’re mid-way through their 10km ride around the suburbs, it gets increasingly hard for Karl to ignore the pains in his stomach. Much to Mel’s amusement, he’s forced to jump off his bike, unzip his lycra and make a desperate dash into a neighbour’s front yard to relieve himself.

“Paging Dr Karl, we’ve got an emergency code brown.”

Not quite the publicity Terese was hoping for… let’s hope nobody finds out!

5) Holly’s bank account is emptied

With Byron’s written off as unroadworthy, Holly kindly offers to be his chauffeur… much to his surprise, as Holly doesn’t even own a car!

Well, she tells him, that’s all about to change – she’s saved up $20,000 and wants him to come with her around the car garages in search of one to buy.

Neither of them have any idea that Haz (Shiv Palekar) is sitting back at No. 32 listing to every word, as the mystery surrounding him continues.

Later, Haz slips up as he comments on the car Holly was planning to buy. When Holly points out that she’s never mentioned cars to him, he’s forced to cover as he realises he only knew it through listening in on her.

Both Holly and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) grow increasingly suspicious that something sinister is going on with Haz, but they have no idea the full extent of it…

Not long after, Holly is panicked when she realises her bank account is empty – her entire savings gone! Unbeknownst to her, the money has mysteriously made its way to Haz’s personal bank account.

6) Mackenzie realises Haz is to blame for the cyber crimes

When Holly delivers the news to the No. 32 sharehouse that her bank account has been emptied, Haz does his best to feign shock, but still manages to give off a suspicious vibe.

As his guilt flares, he attempts to anonymously deliver an envelope containing Holly’s original twenty thousand dollars. Yet when Mackenzie and Holly come around the corner at the wrong time, they catch him in the act, and his nonsensical explanation for his actions makes Mackenzie even more convinced that something bad is going on.

7) Haz makes a heartbreaking realisation

Haz’s mysterious tormentor sends him another message next week. A package is dropped off at No. 32 containing a USB stick, and when Haz plugs it in, he’s faced with an animation of himself as a creepy skeleton, along with another sinister message.

Haz’s nightmare gets worse when Byron tells him that he saw someone watching him over the fence of No. 32.

Later, the tormentor – who appears to have a direct line to Haz’s computer – sends him a screenshot of an email Mackenzie sent to Harlow, in which Mack confesses that she’s never going to love Haz the way she loves Hendrix.

Meanwhile, Andrew has discovered that cybercrimes against Jane (Annie Jones), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Holly have all come from the same IP address and have been carried out using a malware app.

Following Andrew’s advice, Mackenzie downloads an anti-virus app and discovers the malware has also been installed on her phone.

When Haz tries to downplay the incident and becomes increasingly argumentative, Mackenzie is left with the uncomfortable feeling that Haz is somehow involved in the cybercrimes.

8) Krista’s memorial arrives

Krista was recently hit with a heartbreaking tragedy as she lost her baby after being locked in the Lassiters sauna.

Next week sees her, Leo (Tim Kano) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) come together to organise a touching memorial for baby Hope, with Paul offering to conduct the service after Krista feels she wouldn’t have the strength to do so.

Krista is emotional as the day arrives, and it’s a battle not to fall off the wagon, but as she and her small circle of close friends attend, it proves to be the perfect sendoff for her baby.

Amongst all of the grief, Krista manages to find a small moment of peace.

After her baby’s memorial, and in the wake of losing David, Krista admits to Leo that she’s proud of herself for staying sober.

She becomes emotional when she receives Hope’s footprints as a memento, and later that night, she stumbles across Byron’s prescription painkillers.

Can Krista fight off the temptation to use again?

See more pictures and details from Krista’s memorial episode here…

9) Chelsea tries to cover her tracks

Chelsea (Viva Bianca) was to blame for Krista’s ordeal, and she feels too guilty to attend Hope’s memorial, instead telling Paul that she’ll support him by manning the fort at the hotel.

When Paul tells her he’s commissioned a report into the software glitch that allegedly locked the sauna door, Chelsea panics.

Soon after, Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter), the man tasked with delivering the report, reveals to Chelsea that she is directly implicated.

Already fearful that Paul is losing interest in her, Chelsea knows the truth will end their relationship. Rather than let that happen, Chelsea makes an indecent proposal to Jeffrey in return for doctoring the report to clear her of any wrongdoing.

Chelsea is left satisfied after she successfully buys Jeffrey’s silence, but her happiness is short-lived when she sees Paul and Terese getting close.

As Paul continues to go over and above in helping Terese, Chelsea is left feeling increasingly on the outer, wondering what her position actually is in Paul’s life.

10) Haz reveals the truth about his shady past

Now convinced that Haz is somehow involved in the AI attacks, Mackenzie puts her morals to one side and snoops through his bag, where she discovers a hard drive.

Plugging it into her laptop, Mackenzie is shocked to have her suspicions confirmed when she finds all of the files for the recent AI attacks.

When she confronts Haz and gives him an ultimatum, he admits defeat and opens up about his shady past in IT.

Mackenzie is left reeling in shock, and is determined to let the police know. Yet Haz is desperate not to lose the new life he’s worked so hard to build, and begs her for some more time to deal with it his way.

Will Mackenzie give in to Haz’s request?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 8th April (Episode 9020 / 117)

JJ joins the dots.

Andrew makes a difficult decision.

Terese goes into damage control.

Karl ramps up his health kick.

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell.

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild.

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.