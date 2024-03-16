Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity and Tane give in to temptation

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, a surprise discovery leads to Tane and Felicity sleeping together, while a mystery donation could save Summer Bay Surf Club.

Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) reach another hump in the road next week, as they continue to negotiate being around each other following the end of their marriage.

After recently kissing friend Harper (Jessica Redmayne) in an attempt to move on from Flick, Tane took some time out to visit his family in New Zealand. In the meantime, Flick has seemed to find a new acceptance of their break-up, taking off her wedding ring and placing it in a box alongside the wedding photo and korowai.

On Tane’s return to Summer Bay, he immediately bumps into Flick outside the surf club and explains that he’s told his family about their marriage breakdown.

Flick is happy that Tane has the support of his whanau, but has no idea that it’s already got him thinking about making a big change in his life.

Harper and sister Dana (Ally Harris) are also pleased to see Tane, and having been clued in on the kiss, Dana can’t help but tease that Harper has been missing her sessions.

As Tane and Harper work out the next morning, Dana again winds them up about keeping things professional.

Harper takes her sister to one side and reminds her that she and Tane are only mates, with Dana responding that Harper bites too easily.

Tane wonders what’s going on between the pair, and Harper is forced to admit that she told Dana about the kiss.

Flick has already been feeling jealous of Tane and Harper’s friendship, convinced at one point that they were sleeping together. So when the pair pack up and head back to the club to find Flick outside, there’s an awkward moment.

When Dana and Harper meet in Salt, Dana admits that she may have taken the Tane joke a little bit too far. Harper is keen to catch her sister’s rare moment of self-awareness, and decides to record the moment for posterity.

Dana submits, promising on camera to never again mention the fact that Tane kissed Harper.

But as Dana opens her eyes, her face falls—she hadn’t realised that Flick was standing right behind Harper, waiting with their drinks!

Flick manages to maintain her composure as she serves up the coffees and returns to the bar, leaving the sisters mortified.

Harper feels she owes Flick an explanation, and tells her that she and Tane will never be a thing, but she’s thrown by Flick’s reaction as she asks when exactly it happened, and thanks her for her honesty.

Harper can’t help but feel a storm must be brewing, so she warns Tane that Flick could soon be on the warpath.

Tane later finds Flick at home, and expecting both barrels, explains that the kiss between him and Harper was just a stupid little moment that meant nothing. But Flick again remains remarkably calm, as she tells him he doesn’t need to explain—they’re not together any more, and all she wants is for him to be happy.

Tane is impressed by her reaction, and as they smile at each other, their old spark reignites. Before they know it, Tane finds himself planting a kiss on Flick.

The pair halt after a moment, trying to comprehend what they’re doing, but it only takes a few seconds for them to give in to temptation and head into the bedroom.

Are Flick and Tane back on, or will this only complicate things further?

Elsewhere, the race is on to save Summer Bay Surf Club, following the withdrawal of Simon Henderson’s (James Lugton) sponsorship money.

The Yabbie Creek real estate agent removed his $30,000 from the club after club manager John (Shane Withington) was reinstated by Alf, despite his threats that there would be consequences.

The discovery that Simon had also been bribing club committee members into quitting, throwing the whole club into jeopardy with there no longer being a quorum, led Roo (Georgie Parker) and Dana (Ally Harris) to take their findings to the police.

When Simon’s son Banjo (Michael Cameron) confirmed to Rose (Kirsty Marillier) about the payments, she agreed to talk to Simon.

However, when she returns from their meeting next week, it’s not good news. Although Simon was very forthcoming, he simply stated that he was giving monetary gifts to his friends. With no way to prove it was a bribe, and Simon knowing he’s above the law, there’s nothing more that Rose can do.

Having been taken on as club secretary following the mass exodus, Roo takes it upon herself to place an ad in the Coastal News asking for potential sponsors.

Alf isn’t impressed when he sees it; it’s humiliating and tantamount to begging in his eyes, but Roo and John are in agreement that it was a good call, particularly since the editor agreed to place it in the newspaper for free.

In the short term, an immediate injection of cash is needed, and Roo decides the best way would be to increase the rates for their business tenants, namely Manta Ray Boards, Salt, and Summer Bay Fit.

Neither Alf nor John are keen on the suggestion, Alf believing that it’s not the tenants’ problem to fix, but Roo points out that the rates have not been raised for quite some time, and the club has been renovated since then.

John, Roo and Alf call Tane, Flick and Mali (Kyle Shilling) to a meeting, to explain their proposal to increase the rates by 10%. Following their little dalliance, Flick and Tane are awkward around each other just want to be out of there, and so quickly agree to the increase.

Mali has no issue with it either. With everyone on board, much to John’s surprise, the meeting is swiftly over.

With seemingly no donations forthcoming following an email to all members, Roo wonders if they could go to the Coastal News with the full story of Simon’s sabotage, much to Alf’s worry. Roo submits a draft to John the next morning, who worries that naming Simon could lead to a defamation case.

However it seems it won’t be necessary anyway, when Roo then receives an email from a solicitor explaining that they’ve received a $30,000 donation, from someone who wishes to remain anonymous.

Roo and John are stunned, and equally perplexed by the fact that the donation is for the exact amount that they’d lost… a number apparently only known by a select few.

Who is behind the mystery donation?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th March (Episode 8186)

Theo is caught between Justin and Leah. Is Cash really done with the force? Opportunity knocks for Rose.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 8187)

A new arrival brings Leah and Justin together. Bree hides sad news from Remi. Cash ponders his next career move.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 8188)

Kirby forces Bree to be honest with Remi. Dana inadvertently spills the beans. Felicity grapples with Tane moving on.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 8189)

Levi tells Mackenzie a shocking truth. Roo and John are in damage control. Felicity and Tane face reality.

Friday 22nd March (Episode 8190)

Mackenzie’s world turns upside-down. Roo makes an executive decision. Justin loves from afar.