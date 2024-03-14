Home and Away Spoilers – Bree devastated by news from her parents

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Bree struggles with some devastating news from home, while the arrival of a familiar face could be just what Leah needs.

Following her not-so-secret return to Summer Bay last week, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin’s (James Stewart) relationship continues to be strained as she works on her recovery, but will a stranger to the bay be the key to reconciliation?

Leah had opted not to return to her and Justin’s Healey Road home after she was discharged from the mental health clinic, instead asking if she could stay with Alf (Ray Meagher), Roo (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) at her former abode, Summer Bay House.

Although Leah had made great progress in the clinic, she was reluctant to see Justin. Leah feared that he wouldn’t be able to forgive her, for holding him at knifepoint during a psychotic episode brought on by sleep deprivation, nor did she want to risk hurting him if she took a backward step in her recovery.

Alf ended up telling both Justin and Theo (Matt Evans) of Leah’s return, but despite his and Theo’s attempts to convince Justin to respect Leah’s wishes, Justin was determined to see her.

Although Leah reluctantly allowed Justin in, she felt he was pressuring her and fled upstairs, ringing Marilyn to say that Justin was refusing to leave.

Justin’s anguish was all too plain for Leah to see however, and after reading a letter he had written her, Leah gently let him down by explaining that whilst she is still sorting herself out, they cannot be together.

Next week, it’s Theo that ends up being caught in the middle of the pair, as he’s faced with a constant barrage of questions from Justin and Leah on how the other is doing.

When Theo calls in at the diner to pick up lunch for him and Justin at the garage, Leah happens to be there and offers to make it for him, slipping in Justin’s favourite brownie as a treat.

Justin realises immediately when Theo returns, and suggests that Theo later head back to the diner for some coffees (and to check up on Leah).

Theo refuses however; he’s had enough of being his spy, and later turns down Leah’s request for him to pick up some stuff for her from home.

It’s all beginning to take its toll on Theo, and he tells Leah that Justin isn’t doing okay, like he’s been claiming to spare her feelings, but is actually falling apart.

Leah attempts to talk with Justin again, for Theo’s sake, but when he tries to approach her and tell her that he misses her, Leah panics and makes a swift exit.

It’s not long before another third party joins the mix however, when Leah receives a surprise visitor at the diner—Valerie (Courtney Clarke), who had been her roommate at the clinic.

Leah’s stoked to see Valerie, and quickly introduces her to Marilyn (Emily Symons). Valerie explains that she left the clinic after her counsellor said she was happy with her progress, and she came straight to Summer Bay so that she could catch up with Leah, and meet the much-talked about Justin.

Leah’s forced to admit that she didn’t move back home, which leaves Valerie puzzled. He was all Leah could talk about in the clinic.

“You love Justin, Justin loves you. What are you doing?” Valerie questions.

Leah explains that she can’t risk hurting Justin, but Valerie wonders how she will ever recover if she doesn’t spend any time with him.

She reminds Leah of the exposure therapy that was talked about at the clinic, and suggests that just having a coffee or hanging out with friends alongside Justin could help reduce the pressure.

Valerie’s invited back to Summer Bay House, where Alf offers her a van for the duration of her stay.

Justin eventually drops by with some of the clothes that Leah requested from Theo, and as he goes to leave, Valerie gives Leah a nudge and tells her to invite Justin to stop for dinner. Justin gladly accepts.

Will Valerie’s arrival be just the thing Leah needs to rekindle her relationship with Justin?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, there’s continued concerns for Bree’s (Juliet Godwin) state of mind as she refuses to leave Remi’s (Adam Rowland) bedside.

Remi has been through the wringer somewhat, after being knocked off his bike in the season finale by a car driven by brothers Wes and Mickey. The pair believed Remi was dead, and were preparing to bury him in the dead of night when Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) happened upon them.

Wes and Mickey kidnapped the pair of them, and were about to try and dispose of Remi again when they realised he was actually alive.

After much persuasion from Eden, Mickey stood up to elder brother Wes and agreed to assist Remi by dumping him back on the side of the road and calling an ambulance.

Bree was shell-shocked when Remi was subsequently brought into Northern Districts, and was horrified when cardiothoracic surgeon Levi (Tristan Gorey) opted to perform a risky thoracotomy then and there in order to save his life.

Although Remi pulled through, he has suffered greatly with post-op pain, which Bree has put down to Levi.

Terrified that Remi could go through further complications, Bree hasn’t left the hospital since, grimacing as his friends visit his room and meticulously sanitising his surroundings to prevent him picking up any infections.

Next week, it’s time for Remi to start increasing his physical activity, which he’s nervous about now that he’s not on constant pain medication. Bree assures him it needs to be done in order to avoid pneumonia.

As Eden comes to visit, Remi ushers her in despite Bree’s best attempts to keep her out. Eden can’t help but notice Bree’s over-protective nature, and later comments to Remi that it feels like she needs security clearance every time she visits.

Remi has noticed the same but downplays it, pointing out he can only really cope with one visitor at a time anyway.

In the meantime, Bree has received a call from her mum that has clearly shaken her. Although she’s struggling to hold it together, she puts on a brave face for Remi and tells him that her mum was just checking in.

Remi struggles with some breathing exercises, and as Bree continues to push him he eventually snaps, telling her to stop lecturing him as it’s all she’s been doing since he woke up.

“Bree, you haven’t been two inches away from me since I opened my eyes,” Remi points out. “You can’t fix everything, okay?!”

“Don’t I know it,” a clearly upset Bree replies, leaving the room as Kirby (Angelina Thomson) arrives.

Remi sends Kirby after Bree to make sure he’s okay. When Kirby finds her she can tell that Bree is both physically and emotionally drained.

After convincing her to take a break, Kirby later finds Bree having a fraught phone call with her mum. Clearly distraught, Bree again tries to put a brave face on, telling her she needs to be strong for Remi, but eventually breaks.

Bree’s father has been in an accident whilst working on a building site–he fell after a roof gave way, suffered major head injuries, and is now on life support.

Kirby hugs Bree as she bursts into tears, telling her that she needs to go and be with her family.

But as the two head back to Remi’s room, Kirby is thrown when Bree puts her facade back up. As Remi apologises for his earlier outburst, Bree assures him that all is forgiven and she’s not going anywhere…

Is Bree about to make a huge mistake that she’ll regret for the rest of her life, or will Kirby intervene?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th March (Episode 8186)

Theo is caught between Justin and Leah. Is Cash really done with the force? Opportunity knocks for Rose.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 8187)

A new arrival brings Leah and Justin together. Bree hides sad news from Remi. Cash ponders his next career move.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 8188)

Kirby forces Bree to be honest with Remi. Dana inadvertently spills the beans. Felicity grapples with Tane moving on.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 8189)

Levi tells Mackenzie a shocking truth. Roo and John are in damage control. Felicity and Tane face reality.

Friday 22nd March (Episode 8190)

Mackenzie’s world turns upside-down. Roo makes an executive decision. Justin loves from afar.