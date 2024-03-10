This week on Home and Away in Australia, Remi pushes himself too far after his breakup with Bree, while Eden nearly exposes Levi’s affair.

It’s questionable as to whether Remi (Adam Rowland) has become his own worst enemy in recent weeks, as he continues to recover from being knocked off his bike.

Following intensive surgery, Remi kept his recovery struggles a secret from girlfriend Bree (Juliet Godwin), knowing that she had her own issues to deal with. Bree had not left Remi’s side since his admittance into Northern Districts Hospital, and was torn when her mother rang to see Bree’s dad had been in involved in an accident at work and was on life support.

It was Kirby (Angelina Thomson) who eventually told Remi what was going on, after which Bree was convinced to go and be with her father in what turned out to be the final days of his life, assuring her that he would be fine.

Not wishing for Bree to worry and cut her visit home short, Remi didn’t let on that he had been discharged, and refused to let Kirby and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) call her when he began writhing in pain and vomiting on the bathroom floor.

Luckily, Eden had her brother, cardiothoracic surgeon Levi (Tristan Gorey) to call on.

Following Bree’s return, Remi found himself placed in an awkward situation when Justin (James Stewart) and Kirby surprised him by restoring his beloved motorbike. Bree told Remi that her position was clear on him getting back on the bike, telling him that the things are death traps.

But that didn’t put off Remi, who despite still being extremely fragile, got back on his bike and revved it up. Bree caught him out, and gave him a final ultimatum—it was either her, or the bike.

Initially Remi told Bree that he had returned the bike to owner Mercedes (Amali Golden), but in actual fact had asked Justin to store in for a while in the hope he could talk Bree around once it had all blown over.

But after Eden reminded him that lying wasn’t the best policy, he came clean to Bree and told her that he wouldn’t be getting rid of the bike.

As a result, Bree ended their relationship, and it didn’t take long for Remi to get back on his motorbike and enjoy a ride around the area, hoping to hide some of the mental pain he’s simultaneously going through.

“Remi is in a tough spot,” Adam Rowland told TV Week. “He can’t see a way forward without the love of his life. He also faces an uphill battle with his recovery. He’s under a lot of pressure.”

This week, having only just started his physical rehab, Remi now has to call on Eden to take him to the sessions.

As TV Week reports, Eden finds it difficult to watch Remi during the session, with his lack of patience and snide remarks causing some tension.

If riding his bike wasn’t already putting a strain on his recovery, a fed up Remi managed to overexert himself, collapsing on the floor in agony. It’s a difficult drive home, but when Eden suggests they head back to the hospital, Remi once again refuses.

Eden again tries her brother, but isn’t able to get hold of him. In desperation, she calls his wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard), but is confused when Imogen replies that she thought Levi was actually with her.

Little do either of them know, which is a miracle in itself given how indiscreet they’ve been, that Levi has been having an affair with his former patient Mackenzie (Emily Weir), telling Imogen that he’s been spending time with his sister.

Naturally this sparks Eden’s curiosity as to what her big brother has been getting up to in recent weeks, and Imogen is bound to have her own questions—are Levi and Mac about to get exposed?

First things first Eden has to sort out Remi who is clearly struggling, but with his continued refusal to go to hospital it’s an uphill battle. Will Eden be able to get through to a stubborn Remi?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 11th March (Episode 8221)

Stevie has a target on her head. Theo is forced to lie. Valerie refuses to help herself.

Tuesday 12th March (Episode 8222)

Remi pushes himself to the limit. Stevie’s stalker gets too close. Eden calls for help.

Wednesday 13th March (Episode 8223)

A stubborn Remi puts his own life at risk. Eden demands the truth from Levi. Bree starts to fall apart.

Thursday 14th March (Episode 8224)

Levi keeps up with his lies. Tane is trapped by red tape. Roo is called to action.

