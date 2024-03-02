Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Xander puts on a charity event in her honour, Mackenzie finds herself too scared to leave hospital. Can her charismatic new doctor talk her round?

It was touch and go for Mackenzie (Emily Weir) in finale week, as she was rushed into hospital with a suspected second heart attack.

Mac had already had the paramedics out earlier that day, only to be told that her chest pain was likely down to a panic attack, after spending a lot of time searching the web for statistics on the condition she’d suffered from—spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD).

It turned out that Mac had suffered a blood clot this time round which required urgent surgery.

Mac’s cardiothoracic surgeon Levi (Tristan Gorey) wasn’t best pleased, after Mac had left hospital against his medical advice, and he blamed former paramedic Xander (Luke Van Os) for inadvertently putting the idea into her head that she’d be better off at home.

Once Mac was in the clear, housemate Mali (Kyle Shilling) told Xander that he’d been looking into SCAD himself, and it’s something that is actively being researched.

This put the idea of a fundraiser into Xander’s head, and he was soon given the all clear from Salt co-owner Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) to go ahead with the ‘Salt by the Sea’ event in Mac’s honour.

Next week, Xander already has his work cut out for him in organising the event. Bree (Juliet Godwin) has been drafted in to provide the keynote speech about the condition, but has had to pull out following boyfriend Remi’s (Adam Rowland) hospitalisation. It’s a double whammy for Xander, as it also means that Lyrik won’t be able to play as planned.

Meanwhile, Mali tells Mac what has been planned, and is surprised when she agrees that it’s a good idea.

He wonders whether Mac could be released in order to be the guest of honour, but she quickly shoots down that idea—there’s no way Levi would discharge her.

When Levi subsequently assures Mac that she’d be fine to attend for a few hours, Mac looks uneasy.

When John (Shane Withington) approaches Xander at Salt and says a cheery hello, Xander is quick to pre-empt him.

“No free tickets, John” he explains without even looking up from the bar.

John enquires as to whether a new speaker has been found, just as Levi walks in. John introduces himself to Levi, before realising that he’s the ‘Dr Fowler’ who saved Mac. John asks Xander what he’s waiting for; who better qualified to talk about SCAD than a cardiothoracic surgeon?

Given their recent spats, Xander explains that he’d rather vomit in a hat and wear it, but realising he has no real option, Xander reluctantly approaches Levi. The music issue is also fixed, when Theo (Matt Evans) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) offer to play as a duo.

When Levi returns to the hospital and tells Mac that he will be speaking at the event, he reveals that he’s going to organise a day pass so that she can accompany him.

However, when Levi and Xander return the next day, Mac refuses to attend, stating that she doesn’t want to be paraded around and she didn’t do anything to deserve the attention.

Levi can see there’s more to it though, and she eventually admits that the hospital is the only place where she feels safe, and she isn’t going to make the mistake of leaving it again.

Levi assures Mac that she’ll be okay but she won’t budge, and so he changes tack and announces that he won’t be going either then—which is going to be messy considering he’s the keynote speaker.

Eventually, after Levi promises not to leave her side, Mac agrees to attend the event, and the two dress up in their finest.

Back in Summer Bay, the shindig begins, with Irene telling Xander that he’s done a bang-up job.

Both JP and Mali scrub up well, and John kindly offers to step in when Mali declines his free glass of champers to ensure there’s no wastage.

Xander is relieved when guest of honor Mac finally shows up with Levi, with the pair receiving a rapturous applause as they enter.

As Xander starts off the proceedings, he gives thanks for everyone’s help and is proud to announce that the ticket sales have raised $8000 to go towards SCAD research.

Xander duly hands over to Levi, who has his cue cards at the ready but ultimately decides to not bore everyone with a load of facts and figures. Instead he gives a heartfelt speech about his patient.

“Mackenzie’s life is more than a number,” he explains. “And that’s why research is so important. It’s the only way to prevent what happened to her from happening to other young, strong, amazing people like her.”

Mac is touched, and seems to be admiring Levi in a new light as they catch each other’s eyes.

When they later return to the hospital, Mac is incredibly thankful for Levi being there for her that day. She finally felt free again.

Levi is stunned when Mac then plants a kiss on him!

He reciprocates for a few moments before pulling away, telling her that she needs to rest.

Mac is on cloud nine as Levi departs, but Levi is clearly feeling troubled.

Is Levi simply weighing up the fact that there’s a moral issue at play, with him being Mac’s doctor, or is there more to his concern?

The event ends up being a double-edged sword for Justin (James Stewart), who’s pining for Leah (Ada Nicodemou) after she booked herself into a mental health clinic.

The hardest part for Justin is having to follow the doctor’s orders of having no contact with Leah, particularly when there’s no guarantee of how long she’ll be away.

As a result, Justin is miffed when Marilyn (Emily Symons) reveals that she’s not only written to Leah, but that she’s written back to her!

As Marilyn explains that Leah was just letting her know how she’s been feeling, Justin excuses himself and immediately phones up the clinic, asking to speak to his fiancée.

There’s no joy however, as they tell him that it’s against their policy. Venting his frustrations to Alf (Ray Meagher), he suggests that he puts his own thoughts out on paper, and lets him use the office in the surf club to write Leah a letter.

The only issue is then getting it to Leah, not being certain that the clinic would pass it on to Leah knowing it’s from him.

And so Justin goes back to Marilyn to ask a little favour… but will she be a willing participant of such subterfuge?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 4th March (Episode 8176) – 2024 Season Opener

Cash sounds the alarm that Eden is missing. Two lives hang in the balance. Bree’s personal and professional lives collide.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 8177)

Can Cash get to Eden in time? Bree and Levi clash.

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 8178)

Xander is forced to ask Levi for help. Mackenzie is too scared to leave hospital.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 8179)

Justin pines for Leah. Levi honours Mackenzie. Tane and Felicity navigate their new normal.

Friday 8th March (Episode 8180)

Tane misreads Harper’s friendship. Justin asks Marilyn for a favour.