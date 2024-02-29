Next week on Neighbours, as new arrival moves Felix onto Ramsay Street, he spots something that makes him believe JJ is his son.

Earlier this week, Neighbours introduced us to Felix (James Beaufort), the brother of Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), who is currently spending time in Warrinor Prison for his part in a number of robberies.

Andrew hasn’t heard a word from Felix since he was sent down 18 months ago, but last week received a letter from his brother, who is soon eligible for parole.

Felix is looking for Andrew to be his parole sponsor, and is hoping to come stay with the Rodwells on Ramsay Street when he’s released.

While Andrew was worried about the optics of having a convicted criminal staying in his house, considering his job as a police sergeant, he had a much bigger concern – that Felix may in fact be JJ’s (Riley Bryant) father.

JJ had initially believed that Andrew was his dad, after reading the diary of a woman named Phillipa, a mutual friend of both his mum Cara (Sara West) and new neighbour Andrew. The diary suggested that Andrew had donated sperm to Phillipa, who went on to give it to Cara when she was looking to fall pregnant.

A DNA test soon confirmed that Andrew wasn’t JJ’s dad, leading JJ and the Varga-Murphys to assume that a US sperm donor was the dad, as they had always believed.

However, Andrew later read another entry in Phillipa’s diary which led him to believe that Felix had also made a ‘donation’, which there was every chance that Phillipa went on to give to Cara.

While Felix denied ever making such a donation, we later saw him in possession of the missing pages from Phillipa’s diary, which confirmed that he did exactly that.

“Felix Rodwell… He came to me late in the night and said he would be happy to give me his sperm,” the page read. “Yes, he’s a lot younger than Andrew (my first choice) but who cares? Sperm is sperm. My baby dream is alive and well.”

The second page explained that Phillipa had eventually decided against using the sperm, instead passing it on to Cara: “So, major regrets. I kinda feel terrible about not coming clean to Cara about where that sperm came from.”

Next week, as Felix is released on bail, Andrew brings him home to stay at No. 26 Ramsay Street.

Things start off tense, with Andrew taking his role as parole sponsor very seriously, but he soon begins to relax when it’s clear that Wendy (Candice Leask) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) are delighted to have Felix there.

Later, as Felix is introduced to his new neighbours, he meets JJ, and privately grows uncomfortable about his secret knowledge – has he just met his son for the first time?

While there’s still every possibility that the American donor is JJ’s dad, the following day sees a revelation that could confirm that JJ and Felix are father and son.

Struggling with the possibility that he may have a son, a conflicted Felix makes an effort to get to know JJ. During a boxing lesson with Andrew in the garden of No 26, Felix is left shaken when he clocks that JJ has a birthmark which is identical to his own…

It seems we’re about to learn the truth of JJ’s parentage once and for all.

Teaser spoilers for the next few weeks tell us that Felix continues to be drawn to JJ despite his best efforts.

Later, JJ draws on Felix’s advice, with no idea that the man could be his biological father.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 4th March (Episode 9000 / 97)

Nicolette makes a divisive choice.

Chelsea is taken on a ‘Paul Robinson’s Greatest Hits’ tour.

Toadie seeks comfort in all the wrong places.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 9001 / 98)

Sadie’s night takes an unexpected turn.

Jane struggles to keep her family together.

Mike has an update.

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 9002 / 99)

The Rodwell house expands as three become four.

Byron feels betrayed.

Toadie is propelled into action.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 9003 / 100)

Felix is confronted by a terrifying possibility.

Paul embarks on a less than glamorous mission.

Toadie’s commitment wavers.

Monday 11th March (Episode 9004 / 101)

The residents of Erinsborough come together for the Longest Lie-In, but it’s not long before tensions begin to simmer.

Tuesday 12th March (Episode 9005 / 102)

The reveal at the Lie-in leads to major consequences for those involved.

The Lie-In ends with surprising winners… And losers.

Aaron receives a call that shakes him to the core.

Wednesday 13th March (Episode 9006 / 103)

Toadie struggles with his new reality.

Felix is drawn to JJ, despite his best efforts.

Hugo finds himself in grave danger.

Thursday 14th March (Episode 9007 / 104)

Toadie tries to keep a level head in the face of a terrifying situation.

JJ draws on Felix’s advice.

Felix makes a fateful decision.

