Neighbours Spoilers – Byron left hurt after sleeping with Sadie

Next week on Neighbours, Sadie is delighted after losing her virginity to Byron, but Byron soon finds himself feeling used. Will it spell the end of their friendship?

This week’s episodes see Sadie (Emerald Chan) confess to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) that she’s never had sex, despite (in Holly’s words) it being pretty much all she ever talks about.

Sadie admits to her besties that she definitely feels ready for a relationship, but she just hasn’t found the right man.

After convincing her that maybe she doesn’t need to wait for Mr Right, Holly suggests that they find her someone soon, but as the trio of girls head out on a night out with Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Haz (Shiv Palekar), they all come home empty handed.

As Holly spots how affectionate Byron is with Sadie as they nurse their hangovers the following day, she has a brainwave – perhaps Sadie should ask Byron to take her virginity.

They already get on well, and Byron is clearly experienced, thanks to his years working as an escort. He’s the perfect guy.

Trying to find a way to get close to him, Sadie invites Byron around to No. 26 to practice her makeup skills, and the tension between them slowly starts to build.

Yet as the week goes on, Sadie backs out of the idea, realising she doesn’t want to risk their friendship over something so frivolous as losing her virginity.

However, despite it all stemming from a throwaway remark from Holly, Sadie’s attraction towards Byron soon begins to grow. Is she actually starting to develop feelings?

Next week sees the pair organically find their way to each other. In Tuesday’s episode (5th March), Sadie’s secret attraction towards Byron simmers as the residents of the share house hold another party at No. 32.

As the drinks flow, the partygoers strike up a game of truth or dare.

Eventually, the others peel off, leaving Sadie and Byron alone together, and Sadie dares Byron to show her the last five pictures on her phone. As he flicks through and reveals a shirtless thirst trap, Sadie is left more flustered than ever.

The heat then dials up when Byron asks Sadie to teach him a dance move.

As they get intimate, Sadie can’t fight her attraction any longer. She pulls Byron in for a kiss, which he happily goes along with.

Realising their attraction for one another is mutual, they fall into a sexy tangle, and head to Byron’s bedroom. Sadie slips out of No. 32 the following morning satisfied to have lost her virginity in such a nice way.

In the aftermath of their night of passion, Sadie assumes that Byron wouldn’t want to take things any further – surely to him it was just a one-night stand.

In her efforts to play it cool, she gives Byron the firm impression that she isn’t interested, and they both agree to just be friends. Yet secretly, their night together left them both wanting more.

However, before Byron has the chance to tell Sadie how he feels, he accidentally learns that Sadie had been planning to ask him to take her virginity because he used to be an escort.

He’s left feeling like Sadie was using him, and he’s fuming!

Despite the fact that Sadie’s feelings have changed – she’s now interested in Byron for far more than just sex – it looks like her worst nightmare has come true.

Has she just lost one of her closest friends?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 26th February (Episode 8996 / 93)

Sadie makes a surprise confession.

Toadie struggles to redeem himself.

Andrew has a big decision to make.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8997 / 94)

Andrew goes out on a limb.

Sadie has her eyes on someone.

JJ finds himself in trouble.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8998 / 95)

JJ makes a poor decision.

The Education Department throw a spanner in the works.

Nicolette struggles with her resentment.

Thursday 29th February (Episode 8999 / 96)

The walls close in on an anxious JJ.

Chelsea attempts to control the narrative.

Tension simmers in Number Twenty-Four.

Monday 4th March (Episode 9000 / 97)

Nicolette makes a divisive choice.

Chelsea is taken on a ‘Paul Robinson’s Greatest Hits’ tour.

Toadie seeks comfort in all the wrong places.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 9001 / 98)

Sadie’s night takes an unexpected turn.

Jane struggles to keep her family together.

Mike has an update.

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 9002 / 99)

The Rodwell house expands as three become four.

Byron feels betrayed.

Toadie is propelled into action.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 9003 / 100)

Felix is confronted by a terrifying possibility.

Paul embarks on a less than glamorous mission.

Toadie’s commitment wavers.

Monday 11th March (Episode 9004 / 101)

The residents of Erinsborough come together for the Longest Lie-In, but it’s not long before tensions begin to simmer.

Tuesday 12th March (Episode 9005 / 102)

The reveal at the Lie-in leads to major consequences for those involved.

The Lie-In ends with surprising winners… And losers.

Aaron receives a call that shakes him to the core.

Wednesday 13th March (Episode 9006 / 103)

Toadie struggles with his new reality.

Felix is drawn to JJ, despite his best efforts.

Hugo finds himself in grave danger.

Thursday 14th March (Episode 9007 / 104)

Toadie tries to keep a level head in the face of a terrifying situation.

JJ draws on Felix’s advice.

Felix makes a fateful decision.

