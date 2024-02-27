Neighbours Spoilers – Aaron and Nicolette reach breaking point

Next week on Neighbours, Aaron’s continued resentment towards Paul causes yet more tension between him and Nicolette.

What a traumatic and emotional few weeks it’s been in Ramsay Street. Eden’s (Costa D’Angelo) return to Erinsborough after being granted bail saw him bump into Paul (Stefan Dennis), who spotted an opportunity to finally break up Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo (Tim Kano), and get Krista out of his hair once and for all.

Paul informed Eden that Krista was pregnant with his baby, and gave him the address of the holiday home where Krista and Leo were relaxing alongside with David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson).

Paul’s plan was for Eden to accost former girlfriend Krista and hopefully cause her to flee Erinsborough once and for all.

What he didn’t anticipate was for Eden to attack Leo, which led to David running in to help. David pushed Eden off his brother, but in doing so caused the pair of them to fall down a steep bank, leaving them both with serious injuries.

David, not wanting a repeat of the situation with Gareth Bareth (Jack Pearson) back in 2022, urged Aaron to take Eden to hospital.

David assured his husband that he only had minor injuries and that it was Eden who needed urgent medical care, but hid the fact that he too had serious internal bleeding. By the time Aaron and Leo returned after taking Eden to hospital, David had passed away.

Ever since the truth came out at David’s wake, thanks to a confession from Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) that she had seen Paul and Eden together, Paul has found himself ostracised by his loved ones.

Aaron and Leo have wanted nothing to do with him ever since, and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been the only one to offer up any sympathy, knowing how much David’s death will be hurting him.

In next week’s episodes, an anxious Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) won’t stop asking for her granddad, leading Aaron and Nicolette to turn to doctor and neighbour Remi (Naomi Rukavina) for advice.

Remi assures them that Isla is fine, but suggests that perhaps she has latched onto Paul because she strongly associates him with David.

Chelsea (Viva Bianca), spotting an opportunity to make Paul happy, suggests to Aaron and Nicolette that they allow Paul a visit with Isla, but she’s quickly shut down by Aaron. He still wants nothing to do with Paul, entirely blaming him for David’s death.

Nicolette, however, thinks that Isla’s feelings are more important, and if visiting her granddad will help her through her own grief, it’s worth doing, even if it hurts Aaron.

The following day, Nicolette is stung by Aaron’s refusal to entertain the idea, thinking that his reaction is both unfair and unreasonable. The already high tensions at No. 24 get even more pronounced, leaving everyone on edge and miserable.

Jane (Annie Jones) then suggests that Nicolette should be the one to fix it, which is the final straw. Nicolette, already dealing with her own grief on top of Aaron’s fragile emotional state, unleashes on her mother for seeming to be taking Aaron’s side against her.

Things escalate further when Jane unleashes her own emotions. She’s grieving David’s death too, and nobody seems to be considering how much the terrible tension in the house is taking its toll on her.

Nicolette finally sees Jane’s point of view, and mother and daughter apologise to one another, not having realised the extent to which the other is feeling unsupported.

Jane offers to be a go-between so that Nicolette and Aaron can have some space and let the conflict simmer down.

However, while Nicolette may have softened, Aaron continues to be hostile. It looks like this is going to be a long and difficult road…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Byron left hurt after sleeping with Sadie Next week on Neighbours, Sadie is delighted after losing her virginity to Byron, but Byron soon finds himself feeling used. Will it spell the end of their friendship? Read more…

Neighbours gives new Mike Young update Next week on Neighbours, Jane is left devastated by news from fiancé Mike, as he extends his UK trip yet again. Read more…

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 26th February (Episode 8996 / 93)

Sadie makes a surprise confession.

Toadie struggles to redeem himself.

Andrew has a big decision to make.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8997 / 94)

Andrew goes out on a limb.

Sadie has her eyes on someone.

JJ finds himself in trouble.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8998 / 95)

JJ makes a poor decision.

The Education Department throw a spanner in the works.

Nicolette struggles with her resentment.

Thursday 29th February (Episode 8999 / 96)

The walls close in on an anxious JJ.

Chelsea attempts to control the narrative.

Tension simmers in Number Twenty-Four.

Monday 4th March (Episode 9000 / 97)

Nicolette makes a divisive choice.

Chelsea is taken on a ‘Paul Robinson’s Greatest Hits’ tour.

Toadie seeks comfort in all the wrong places.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 9001 / 98)

Sadie’s night takes an unexpected turn.

Jane struggles to keep her family together.

Mike has an update.

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 9002 / 99)

The Rodwell house expands as three become four.

Byron feels betrayed.

Toadie is propelled into action.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 9003 / 100)

Felix is confronted by a terrifying possibility.

Paul embarks on a less than glamorous mission.

Toadie’s commitment wavers.

Monday 11th March (Episode 9004 / 101)

The residents of Erinsborough come together for the Longest Lie-In, but it’s not long before tensions begin to simmer.

Tuesday 12th March (Episode 9005 / 102)

The reveal at the Lie-in leads to major consequences for those involved.

The Lie-In ends with surprising winners… And losers.

Aaron receives a call that shakes him to the core.

Wednesday 13th March (Episode 9006 / 103)

Toadie struggles with his new reality.

Felix is drawn to JJ, despite his best efforts.

Hugo finds himself in grave danger.

Thursday 14th March (Episode 9007 / 104)

Toadie tries to keep a level head in the face of a terrifying situation.

JJ draws on Felix’s advice.

Felix makes a fateful decision.

Neighbours releases new spoilers and photos for late March Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for the last two weeks of March, in the aftermath of the bombshell revelation at the Longest Lie-In event. Read more…