Neighbours releases new spoilers and photos for late March

Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for the last two weeks of March, in the aftermath of the bombshell revelation at the Longest Lie-In event.

The next three weeks see some of Neighbours‘ biggest episodes of the revived series, as Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) commitment waivers, leading to a dramatic showdown with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at Lassiters’ Longest Lie-In.

Subsequent episodes show Terese appearing to have moved into a Lassiters hotel room, suggesting that the pair – who only married in September last year – are set to spend some time apart.

Have Toadie’s lingering feelings for Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) led him to do something he’ll live to regret?

In the final weeks of March, “Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends”.

Photos show Toadie on what appears to be a lone camping trip, while Terese sits at home at No. 22, looking sad as she reads a letter.

However, pictures from the same episode show her looking much happier while talking to Paul (Stefan Dennis).

Is her time away from Toadie driving her towards her ex-husband?

On Wednesday 20th March, “Toadie is at a crossroads,” as pictures from the episode show him making a tense phone call, and comforting daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner).

The next few weeks also see Chelsea (Viva Bianca) continue to try to get her claws into Paul Robinson.

She’s put out when Paul fixates on Terese’s suggestion that his family might one day forgive him, and sets about to try to undermine Terese by going directly to Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) to try and smooth things over herself.

She also spies an opportunity to take a look at Paul’s will, and is surprised to find he’s still leaving things to Terese, despite their marriage breakdown.

In the newly released spoilers, which cover episodes airing from Monday 18th until Thursday 28th March, we learn that Paul paves his way back to son Leo (Tim Kano), while a threatened Chelsea “doubles down on her plans.”

Andrew’s brother Felix (James Beaufort) – who makes his debut in this week’s episodes – “makes an admission to his brother” on Monday 18th March.

This week, we learn that Andrew (Lloyd Will) suspects his brother Felix could be JJ’s (Riley Bryant) father, after reading an entry in Phillipa’s diary which suggests that Felix may have donated his sperm to Phillipa around the same time that he did.

When Andrew questions him on this, Felix denies ever making a donation. However, after moving onto Ramsay Street, he begins to spend more and more time with JJ, before making his big admission to Andrew.

Could he really be JJ’s dad after all?

The pictures also see Felix forming connections on Ramsay Street, as we see him chatting with Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) at Harold’s, as well as getting himself an invite to a garden party at No. 32, where he invites along another new face, Jools (Eva Seymour).

Things start to look a little more positive for Aaron, as we see him smiling while hanging out with Nicolette in Harold’s.

He’s wearing his The Waterhole apron draped over his shoulder, implying that he’s feeling strong enough to resume his shifts.

Haz is left devastated as he arrives at Harold’s one morning to find the place completely trashed.

Recent episodes saw teenage tearaway Slade (Charlie Di Stefano) pouring sugar all over the table at the coffee shop, forcing Haz to kick him out, and the gang leader is set for a showdown with JJ this week, leading JJ to take drastic action for self-protection.

Has Slade struck again, or has Haz made himself an enemy elsewhere?

With spoilers from Thursday 21st March’s episode telling us that “Haz hides a terrible truth,” with Mackenzie later set to be “unsettled by Haz’s behaviour,” is there more to this situation than meets the eye?

Finally, as March comes to an end, “Aaron receives a haunting phone call,” while “Nicolette challenges Jane’s (Annie Jones) approach to long-distance flirtation.”

Here are all the spoilers and photos for the final two weeks of March, before a reminder if what’s in store over the next three weeks:

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.

There are still three weeks to go before those episodes air, include the landmark 9000th episode, and the 100th episode of the rebooted series.

Here’s what’s in store for the end of February and the first two weeks of March:

Monday 26th February (Episode 8996 / 93)

Sadie makes a surprise confession.

Toadie struggles to redeem himself.

Andrew has a big decision to make.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8997 / 94)

Andrew goes out on a limb.

Sadie has her eyes on someone.

JJ finds himself in trouble.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8998 / 95)

JJ makes a poor decision.

The Education Department throw a spanner in the works.

Nicolette struggles with her resentment.

Thursday 29th February (Episode 8999 / 96)

The walls close in on an anxious JJ.

Chelsea attempts to control the narrative.

Tension simmers in Number Twenty-Four.

Monday 4th March (Episode 9000 / 97)

Nicolette makes a divisive choice.

Chelsea is taken on a ‘Paul Robinson’s Greatest Hits’ tour.

Toadie seeks comfort in all the wrong places.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 9001 / 98)

Sadie’s night takes an unexpected turn.

Jane struggles to keep her family together.

Mike has an update.

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 9002 / 99)

The Rodwell house expands as three become four.

Byron feels betrayed.

Toadie is propelled into action.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 9003 / 100)

Felix is confronted by a terrifying possibility.

Paul embarks on a less than glamorous mission.

Toadie’s commitment wavers.

Monday 11th March (Episode 9004 / 101)

The residents of Erinsborough come together for the Longest Lie-In, but it’s not long before tensions begin to simmer.

Tuesday 12th March (Episode 9005 / 102)

The reveal at the Lie-in leads to major consequences for those involved.

The Lie-In ends with surprising winners… And losers.

Aaron receives a call that shakes him to the core.

Wednesday 13th March (Episode 9006 / 103)

Toadie struggles with his new reality.

Felix is drawn to JJ, despite his best efforts.

Hugo finds himself in grave danger.

Thursday 14th March (Episode 9007 / 104)

Toadie tries to keep a level head in the face of a terrifying situation.

JJ draws on Felix’s advice.

Felix makes a fateful decision.