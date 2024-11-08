13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 11th to 14th November

Next week on Neighbours, Nicolette’s interference breaks up Victor’s love triangle, a new neighbour causes drama, Byron puts his foot in it with Sadie, and Cara’s life is on the line.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 11th to Thursday 14th November.

1) The residents rally to take legal action

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are struggling to keep up with the constant stream of work since the recent gas leak at Eirene Rising saw them ask Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to resign.

As next week begins, the pair are trying to get to the bottom of why numerous residents have been requesting reports, which include exaggerated or false ailments.

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) informs them that she has overhead Moira (Robyn Arthur) rallying residents over at Harold’s. Karl cottons on that they must be making plans to take legal action over what happened to them the night of the gas leak.

Moira soon confirms their fears, so they swiftly come up with a plan to derail her. After observing that Moira has taken a liking to Harold (Ian Smith), Karl and Susan enlist him to persuade Moira to drop her plans.

Harold can see that this would lead to the best outcome so agrees and asks Moira to reflect on her reasons for doing this. Could it be a result of loneliness rather than genuinely wanting justice?

2) Mel remains firm on her stance with Vic

In the wake of Nicollette’s revelations about her father’s womanising ways, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) decides she needs to cut ties with Vic (Craig Hall) but he persists in trying to engage with her.

Confiding in Krista (Majella Davis), an upset Mel can’t help but wonder how she got herself into this situation, especially as she knew Vic had a reputation from early on.

Krista, who became wise to Nic’s ways since sharing a home with her and Byron (Xavier Molyneux), wonders how much of what she told Mel is true.

Aware that Nicolette wants to see her parents back together for good after all these years, Krista decides not to say anything but encourages Mel to speak to Vic, hoping the truth will come out.

However, when Mel speaks to Vic, she simply tells him he should stay with Jane (Annie Jones); what they had was a brief flirtation and wasn’t serious.

Vic is left feeling hurt by Mel blowing him off, believing they could have had something together. With the option to be with Mel seemingly no longer on the table, Vic decides to stay with Jane and commit to giving things a go.

Nicolette reassures him that he’s made the right decision in choosing her mum.

Jane’s relieved with the outcome, hoping this really will be a fresh start for the couple. But little does she know, Vic has only chosen her after being rejected by Mel.

3) Krista warns Nicollette to fess up

Krista decides she needs to get involved and warns Nicolette that she can’t keep quiet about what she has done – it’s time for her to fess up to her actions. Nicollette is backed into a corner and admits to her Mum that she lied to Mel about Vic to ensure he chose Jane.

Jane is unsure whether she should tell Vic, but when VIc lays on the charm, she decides to prioritise her own happiness and keep quiet.

4) Jane makes a difficult choice

The following day, Jane is ready to re-kindle the passion with Vic and makes her move, but Vic is hesitant. When he’s eventually ready to get intimate, Jane is left feeling down and distracted about the latest developments in the love triangle.

She realises that she needs to come clean and tell Vic about their daughter’s interference in the already difficult situation.

Vic can’t decide what’s best to do next, but Jane will not be waiting around for an answer. Opting to prioritse herself, she decides for them…

5) Mel faces the truth

Meanwhile, Mel is distracting herself by thinking ahead to her next adventure, having opted to leave Ramsay Street and put some space between her and Victor.

The last time she went away was a positive experience as she had some helpful realisations about her ex-husband, Toadie (Ryan Moloney), which helped her move on.

This time she’s struggling to motivate herself to plan her trip, but it’s a guilty Nicolette who offers her some encouragement, and gets her back on the right path.

However, following Jane’s decision, it isn’t long before Vic is knocking on Mel’s door asking for another chance. Mel is desperate to take the leap, but is it worth the risk?

6) A new neighbour causes drama

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has a dramatic day when she falls into the Lassiters water feature because of a careless passerby; this is our introduction to newcomer Max (Ben Jackson).

Oblivious, Max continues with his day leaving Holly infuriated as she is left soaking wet.

Later, Holly sees Max and gives him a piece of her mind after their run-in, with Byron (Xavier Molyneux) by her side. Byron is angered when Max doesn’t take responsibility for his actions and gets ready to fight to defend his friend.

Holly faces a dilemma the same day when Liv (Cece Peters) from the Crimesborough podcast reaches out to ask her to give her side of the story on everything that happened with Heath (Ethan Panizza) now that legal proceedings against her are over.

One of Holly’s last encounters with Liv was when she sprayed her in the eye with hairspray after wrongly suspecting her of the Erinsborough poisonings.

This was before she came to the correct conclusion that it was Gavin (Cameron MacDonald), when she took on the role of Erinsborough detective (despite a forewarning from Andrew [Lloyd Will] that it was dangerous and she should leave it to the police).

Still feeling bad for what she did, she is in two minds as to what to do so confides in Mel. While thinking it over, she runs into Max again and can’t believe he is still not getting the message to stay away!

Byron gets ready for another confrontation, but they are left speechless when they discover that Max is none other than Shane Ramsay’s (Peter O’Brien) son.

Shane has been in a relationship with Holly’s mum, Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), since they met at Lassiters when Izzy was on a visit with her then-boyfriend Mel Kennedy (Benjamin McNair) in 2022.

7) Paul is reunited with an old friend

Paul (Stefan Dennis) wonders why Shane has made a comeback this time (the last time was to try and secure a share of Lassiters). After doing some digging, it turns out he and Izzy are on the rocks, but he refuses to go into detail.

Shane won’t tell them what happened or why Max is with him, leaving Holly unimpressed with their secrets. What could they be hiding?

Meanwhile, Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) has taken charge with choosing the next housemate for No. 32 and Nicolette and Byron struggle to intervene.

Vera is on a mission to fill the final room in her property and accepts one of the applicants that day… whoever could it be?

8) Max unsettles the Share House dynamic

Byron and Holly did not get off to a good start with newcomer Max and they are enraged when they discover he was Vera’s top choice for the spare room!

Max doesn’t seem so bothered by the coincidence when he moves in. But it gets worse for Byron and Holly when they discover Max has landed an executive assistant role at Lassiters. Holly makes it clear that she does not want him as her colleague.

9) Nicolette is filled with regret

Nicolette gets a telling off from her dad about her scheming and interference with him and Mel. She’s shocked to find out it’s resulted in the end of his relationship with her mum.

Nicolette goes to console her mum but discovers she actually seems okay about Vic’s choice so she decides to tell Mel the truth to make things right for her dad. But it’s too late, Vic has concluded that it was never going to work anyway.

Mel is devastated by the outcome but still thinks it’s best she leaves Erinsborough.

10) Aaron is offered a dream opportunity

Aaron (Matt Wilson) confesses to Cara (Sara West) that he is jealous of her baby plans, confessing that he made plans to have a second baby with late husband David (Takaya Honda) in the weeks before he died.

Discovering that Aaron was keen to have a second baby, she asks Remi (Naomi Rukavina) if they could consider him to be a sperm donor.

Remi is thrown and doesn’t know how this could work for both of their families. After reflecting, she realises Aaron could be a good match as they know he has a lot to offer and is a good person.

The couple decide to make the ask but Aaron reveals that he can’t be the donor for medical reasons anyway. He wants to help his friends, and is touched they would choose him, but explains that he carries the Huntington’s gene, and that’s why David would have been the biological father for both of their children.

11) Byron puts his foot in it

New housemate Max has a cheeky flirt with Sadie (Emerald Chan), oblivious that she is Byron’s girlfriend and currently living at No. 32. Byron brashly buts in to make things clear, but Sadie doesn’t appreciate her boyfriend’s attitude.

Later, a lonely Andrew asks for Sadie to return home after her uncle Felix (James Beaufort) departed the street this week. Byron sees an opportunity to get rid of Max and rushes to ask his girlfriend to move in longer-term with him instead, meaning Max can move out.

He goes back on his recent decision that they should only move in together for right reasons, after Sadie asked to move in to avoid her parents’ relationship issues.

Sadie is left feeling upset and insulted by the timing of the ask. Trying to make amends, Byron reassures her that things are different now because their time living together has shown him that it is the best thing for them after all.

With things back on track, Sadie agrees to move in longer-term but only if he proves it’s a genuine ask by letting Max stay as well!

Byron hastily agrees so Sadie prepares herself to break the news to her dad. It’s set to be a difficult discussion after a hard few weeks for Andrew with Felix’s departure last week and his wife, Wendy (Candice Leask), taking time away from their relationship to take an opportunity away from Erinsborough.

Meanwhile, Max has a successful start at Lassiters which Karl (Alan Fletcher) witnesses and is very impressed by his work ethic. It occurs to Karl that Max could be a good match for his daughter, so he makes a plan to set them up.

Holly is outraged at this – there’s no way she’d want to hang out with Max as friends, let alone go on a date with him!

Elsewhere we discover that Shane has not taken his and Izzy’s separation well and is longing for them to get back together. Karl fails to boost his morale so enlists Shane’s former best friend Paul to take him out for night.

It’s an unsuccessful distraction as Shane can’t stop thinking about Izzy.

12) Krista puts her foot down

Meanwhile, Krista is left with reservations as to whether Max really is the best person for the job at Lassiters. She knows nepotism was at play as Shane and Paul go way back and it will be a challenge to convince Paul to change his mind.

Krista spends some time with Max and finds out that he only took the role for his dad anyway, rather than it being what he wanted to do.

Krista breaks up the boys’ night out with an announcement about the outcome of Max’s trial period. Confirming his time at Lassiters is over, she encourages Shane to think about what is actually best for his son’s happiness.

13) Cara pushes herself too far

Remi and Cara consider their next steps for a baby and conclude that they do want to go for a known donor this time round.

Cara has been concerned about the family’s finances, what with fertility treatment and Dex’s (Marley Williams) computer course, and has taken a lot on to help keep everything afloat for her family.

Distracted and rushing on a late-night job at Lassiters, she skips some safety precautions when mending broken guttering.

Holly, who is on shift, fails to secure a porter’s trolley, which crashes into the ladder, causing Cara to fall onto some jagged guttering on the floor below.

When she arrives at hospital, Remi is the doctor on call and in a terrifying moment sees that her wife is bleeding out. With time running out, will she be able to save her?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 11th November (Episode 9144 / 241)

Jane’s moral compass is tested.

Susan and Karl enlist Harold on a mission.

Melanie closes a chapter.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 9145 / 242)

A new arrival causes a splash.

Jane makes a tough decision.

Melanie’s confronted with the truth.

Paul catches up with an old friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.