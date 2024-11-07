Neighbours Spoilers – Cara’s life on the line in freak accident

Next week on Neighbours, as Cara is spread thin by her ongoing baby drama, a freak accident sees her life on the line.

After Cara’s (Sara West) 40th birthday we found out that she dreamed of having another baby when JJ (Riley Bryant) discovered a letter she wrote to herself as part of a birthday ritual.

Despite initial surprise and hesitation, Remi was quick to put the wheels in motion to make her wife’s dream come true and came round to the idea of a new addition to the family. She quickly drew on her medical contacts and sorted a last-minute fertility test for Cara.

After relaying the promising results to Cara, they were all good to go to start the process for a third baby – all they needed now was a sperm donor. During an awkward family dinner where Felix (James Beaufort) made an appearance, he casually offered to donate his sperm in an attempt to make amends and give his son JJ (Riley Bryant) a biological sibling.

Having Felix back in Erinsborough had been a huge adjustment for Cara, who was clear that she didn’t want him in their lives. She was especially concerned after he got their son involved in a dangerous robbery that could have killed Andrew and caused huge consequences for JJ as he was expelled from Erinsborough High.

Recently, Cara has finally come to accept that Felix was improving himself (having also turned to Christianity) and went out of her way to prove that he didn’t steal the money from the tram, after Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Remi were quick to point the figure at him.

However, the prospect of having Felix living across the street was the final straw for the couple, who this week agreed to park their baby plans while they dealt with the new adjustment. JJ overheard his mums and made a shock request for his dad to leave the street to save his family the additional stress, prioritising what was best for his mums.

Cara has also begun having reservations about using an unknown donor, perhaps due to everything that came from their last experience when JJ moved them to the street to find Andrew (Lloyd Will), who he believed to be his biological father.

Observing neighbours Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Nicollette’s (Hannah Monson) parenting arrangement, Cara has been wondering what options her family have to do things differently now. However, Remi hasn’t been kept up to speed on where Cara is at, which has left her feeling in the dark.

Next week, Aaron confesses to Cara that he is a little jealous of their baby plans, reflecting on his own dreams to have a second baby with late husband David (Takaya Honda). In the weeks before he died we saw the pair plan to buy back No. 22 from Leo (Tim Kano), ready to grow their family.

Cara wonders if she has found the solution to using a known donor and asks Remi if Aaron could be the one? Remi is left taken aback by the suggestion due to the implications for both of their families.

However, after considering it, she thinks Aaron could be a good match – they respect him as a father and friend. The couple take the proposal to Aaron – could this be the answer to each of their dreams?

However, Aaron is forced to decline, explaining that he would love to if it was possible, but he can’t help as he carries the Huntingtons gene from his mum.

Aaron is moved that his friends would want him to be the father of their child, reinforcing how wrong Nicollette was to store a list to demonstrate his poor parenting to Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker), in case she needed to take her from him.

Remi and Cara are then forced to consider other options to follow the known donor route. We’ve also seen Cara checking the family’s balance sheets lately to work out how they will manage the fertility treatment along with Dex’s new IT course.

Dex overheard and got himself a part-time job at Grease Monkeys to lighten the load and he isn’t the only one who has taken on extra work – Cara has been accepting all of the Lassiters shifts she can to raise extra funds.

With so much on her plate, when she goes to fix some broken guttering at the complex late in the evening, she skips some important safety procedures in her haste to get the job quickly.

Disaster strikes when a runaway porter’s trolly rams into her unsecured ladder and she falls, crashing into sharp guttering on the floor beneath her.

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) realises she was the one who left the porter’s trolley unattended and unsecured finds herself embroiled in yet another disaster!

It’s not looking good for Cara and when she is rushed to hospital, where Remi happens to be on call. It quickly becomes clear that it is a race against time – her wife is losing too much blood, and with Cara’s pulse fading, it could be fatal!

Can she be the one to save her life?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 11th November (Episode 9144 / 241)

Jane’s moral compass is tested.

Susan and Karl enlist Harold on a mission.

Melanie closes a chapter.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 9145 / 242)

A new arrival causes a splash.

Jane makes a tough decision.

Melanie’s confronted with the truth.

Paul catches up with an old friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.