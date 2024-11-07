9 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 11th to 14th November

Next week on EastEnders, the arrival of Teddy’s ex-wife Nicola causes shockwaves across Albert Square, Harry is arrested, and Bernie and Eve’s returns knock The Six for six.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 11th to Thursday 14th November.

1) Jack investigates Harry

Harry (Elijah Holloway) currently has Jack (Scott Maslen) right where he wants him, thanks to Tommy’s (Sonny Kendall) video of Jack punching Harry on the square.

Harry has been making Jack help with his dodgy dealings, which backfired this week when Jack crashed a stolen motor into the back of Reiss’s (Jonny Freeman) car.

Next week, Jack decides to fight fire with fire, using his police connections to investigate the case of Shireen, Harry’s missing girlfriend.

While a cocky Harry has assured Jack that he’s been investigated by multiple cops in the past, none of whom have pinned anything on him, Jack is determined to get to the bottom of it.

When Penny (Kitty Castledine) finds out what her dad is planning, she warns Harry, who demands that she get Jack to lay off or he’ll expose the part she’s played in their shared plot against him.

Penny tries to take control by convincing Jack to let her meet Shireen’s friend Felicity (Rose Shalloo), and attempts to warn her off.

However, despite Harry convincing Penny that he had nothing to do with his ex’s disappearance, Felicity’s account of what happened to her friend leaves Penny chilled.

Is Harry guilty after all?

2) Nicola Mitchell arrives

Soon after, the police arrive to arrest Harry, and Penny and Jack watch on as he reluctantly prepares to get into the back of a police car.

However, before he can do so, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) – aka Teddy’s (Roland Manookian) ex-wife, and Harry and Barney’s (Lewis Bridgeman) mum – makes a surprise appearance!

Why has she turned up now?

3) Bernie’s return worries Linda

With Nish (Navin Chowdhry) taking the blame for The Six’s actions last week, handing himself in to the police after accepting that he’d never win Suki (Balvinder Sopal) back, Linda (Kellie Bright) is finally sober and focussed on her recovery.

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) is delighted to see her daughter’s attempts to turn her life around, but the Carter family’s positivity is soon destroyed by Bernie’s (Clair Norris) return.

Bernie discovered the truth about The Six’s fateful night, but was talked out of telling the police, and instead decided to leave Walford and put some space between herself and her brother’s killers.

Linda tries to explain that she tried and failed to tell the police that she was the one responsible – with them refusing to believe that she acted alone. Bernie rages when she discovers that Nish has taken the rap instead, and warns Linda that neither of them will ever move on as long as the truth remains hidden.

Bernie then stalks over to confront Suki, who employs a different tactic to try and calm her down.

Later in the week, Bernie confronts Kathy, who apologises and asks for forgiveness. Will Bernie stay quiet?

4) Will Teddy buy Peggy’s?

This week also saw Teddy reveal his plan to buy disgraced nightclub Peggy’s, in an effort to convince son Barney that he’s trying to form a secure, crime-free life for the family in their new home.

However, when he makes his offer this week, the low amount annoys Phil (Steve McFadden), who dismisses him and claims that there are other interested parties he’d rather sell to.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Kat (Jessie Wallace) soon notice that Phil is becoming increasingly isolated, but while they both separately try to get him to open up, he covers his emotions and claims that he’s doing just fine.

Will a downtrodden Phil accept Teddy’s lowball offer?

5) Eve returns to a huge shock

A few weeks before being carted off to jail, Nish organised for Eve’s (Heather Peace) mum to be mugged, prompting Eve to take a trip up to Scotland to be with her.

This gave him the chance to swoop in and make his dastardly offer to Suki, that he’d take the rap for Keanu’s (Danny Walters) death if she got back together with him.

While he eventually had a change of heart after Avani (Aaliyah James) talked him into setting Suki free, he and Suki had already had their marriage blessed as Suki briefly agreed to get back with her ex-husband.

Next week sees Eve return from Scotland, and she soon realises that something’s up.

Suki has filled her in on Nish’s confession, and begs the Panesars to keep quiet about her and Nish’s blessing so she can tell Eve herself, but it’s not long before Avani blows the secret.

With Eve having no idea of The Six’s involvement in Keanu’s death, she can’t possibly understand why Suki agreed to the blessing, and her mind is racing. She doesn’t buy Suki’s attempts to explain herself, so heads to The Vic to clear her head.

“It’s absolute confusion!” Heather Peace explains. “Eve doesn’t understand the motivation behind it, so at this point, she is reeling and just wants to clear the room to find out what the hell is going on and what’s happened. It comes out of the blue.”

How will Suki explain her way out of this one?

6) Teddy and Nicola go to war

It’s been clear since Teddy’s arrival that there’s no love lost between him and his ex-wife Nicola, and he wants to know why she’s suddenly turned up.

Nicola explains that she got a tip-off about Harry’s arrest and is here to help… but it’s not long until it becomes clear she’s not just there out of the goodness of her heart.

Her first order of business is to get to the bottom of Penny’s part in her son’s arrest. With the pressure mounting, Jack demands to know what Penny said to the Mitchells.

As Nicola makes waves across town, Teddy soon gets fed up and decides to weaponize a big secret about his ex’s recent past.

7) George and Elaine’s wedding preparations continue

With George (Colin Salmon) and Elaine’s wedding day just around the corner, Juinor (Micah Balfour) is sad when he learns that his son Xavier (Chase Dean-Williams) won’t be coming to the big day.

Gina (Francesca Henry) tries to cheer him up, and, knowing that he’s been seeing a mystery woman in recent months, makes a bet with him that if she can get a date to the wedding in the next 24 hours, he has to bring his mystery girlfriend as his plus one.

The following day, both Gina and Anna (Molly Rainford) have managed to bag dates to the big day, so Gina tells Junior that he needs to stick to his end of the bargain and bring his mystery lady along.

With Junior unable to reveal that it’s Gina’s mum Cindy (Michelle Collins) that he’s been seeing, he confesses that he’s been dumped.

The following day, the celebrations ramp up as Johnny (Charlie Suff) is put in charge of Elaine’s hen do, while Elaine tries to talk George into asking Junior to be his best man.

With things between the father and son still strained, George can’t bring himself to do it, fearing that Junior will only reject him. He asks Phil instead, but Phil soon realises that he’s not George’s first option, and encourages George to be brave and speak to his son.

George finally plucks up the courage to ask Junior – will he say yes?

8) Nicola makes Teddy squirm

With Harry gunning for Penny after his arrest, he decides to share some home truths with Jack.

Meanwhile, Nicola continues to get under Teddy’s skin, and when she meets Sharon, she takes an immediate disliking to her ex-husband’s new love interest.

The following day, Nicola introduces herself to Honey (Emma Barton), and manages to manipulate an invite to the lunch she’s arranged with Teddy and Billy.

As the awkward foursome ‘enjoy’ lunch together, Nicola takes pleasure in filling Billy and Honey in about her unsuccessful marriage to Teddy, and Teddy can’t help but squirm.

9) Nicola tries to derail Teddy’s plans

Sharon tries to talk to Phil again in an effort to make him see sense about the sale of Peggy’s – she wants to know if he really wants to get rid of it.

It’s clear that the sale is having an impact on Phil’s mood, but he closes down every attempt Sharon makes to talk to him about it.

On Thursday, Nicola overhears Teddy arranging to meet Phil to sign the club sale paperwork. Deciding to stir things up a bit more, she corners Phil for a chat…

Is she about to derail Teddy’s new business opportunity?

Meanwhile, with Phil’s usual lawyer Richie (Sian Webber) abscent, Johnny spots the chance to do some freelance work to help Phil out.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 11th November (Episode 7011)

Jack uses his contacts to dig for dirt, Bernie returns to Walford, and Teddy gets an unwelcome blast from the past.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 7012)

Eve gets a shock, Penny faces a formidable opponent, and Gina tries to cheer Junior up.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 7013)

Suki has a lot of explaining to do, Sharon makes a bad first impression, and Gina and Anna get dates for George and Elaine’s wedding.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 7014)

Billy and Honey have an interesting encounter, George has an important question for Junior, and Bernie makes some demands.