This week’s Home and Away in Australia sees Bree give Remi an ultimatum that looks set to lead to the pair’s breakup.

Last week’s Australian episodes of the show saw Bree (Juliet Godwin) reveal that she had been accepted onto Doctors Without Borders, the humanitarian medical care charity, and that her training would start in Belgium within weeks.

She had applied for the overseas charity after growing restless with her life in the bay, realising that her years in medical school had meant that she’d missed out on the opportunity to travel and live a more adventurous life.

At the end of last year, she briefly broke out of her comfort zone when Remi gave her an exhilarating ride on his motorbike, and while she was initially terrified, she soon embraced the experience.

That alone wasn’t enough to scratch the itch, and she went ahead and applied for the overseas role.

Remi had initially planned to go with her, until she revealed that she could be away for months. Remi wasn’t willing to put Lyrik on hold once again, so was forced to tell her that he’d be sticking around in the bay, but encouraged her to live her dream.

Now that Bree has been given her start date, it’s bound to push the loved-up pair to their limits. However, there’s now a much bigger issue which could spell the end of their relationship even sooner.

Last year’s season finale saw Remi involved in a motorbike accident which left him serious internal haemorrhaging, and it was only the quick actions of Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) which saved his life.

At the end of tonight’s Australian episode, Justin (James Stewart) proudly drove Remi’s newly-repaired motorbike up to the Lyrik house on Saxon Avenue, where Kirby (Angelina Thomson) was delighted to see that it was looking as good as new.

In tomorrow’s episode, Remi is equally delighted to be reunited with his (well, technically Mercedes’) beloved bike.

“Surprise!” says Kirby, as she and Remi excitedly present Remi with the bike. “Come see your baby.”

But one person who’s far less excited about the big reveal is Bree.

While Bree briefly conquered her longstanding fear of motorbikes, Remi’s subsequent accident just hours later made her previous feelings return with a vengeance – the thing is a death trap, and Remi should be nowhere near it.

As Kirby and Justin hand Remi the key, Bree’s face says it all.

“You nearly died riding that bike, and now you want to get back onto it?”

“Do you have any idea what went down when you were in hospital?” she pleads. “I nearly lost you, Remi!”

Kirby hadn’t even considered the significance of giving Remi back the bike that almost killed him, but as she tries to explain herself to Bree, she gets a scathing response.

“I just wanted to make him happy,” Kirby explains.

“How could you think that giving him that deathtrap was a good idea?” Bree spits. “If he gets back on that bike and crashes, how will you feel then?”

“That bike almost killed him, and now I’ve delivered it back to him with a bow on top,” Kirby later tells Justin as she opens up to him about Bree’s words as they walk along the beach after a surf.

Bree then gives Remi an ultimatum as she makes sure he knows exactly how she’s feeling.

“Let me be very clear,” she tells him. “If you get back on that bike again, we’re through.”

The promo ends with Remi beaming from ear to ear as he sits astride Merecedes’ bike, revving the engine.

He then spots Bree to his left, looking more than a little annoyed.

Will Remi be able to give up his love of motorbikes for the sake of his relationship?

Considering Remi has always known how Bree feels about motorbikes, combined with the fact that he did nearly die falling off one just a few months ago, the option should be an easy one.

However, pictures which emerged from the set of Home and Away late last year suggest otherwise.

As we’ve previously reported, Bree is set to find herself a new man in the coming months, seemingly confirming that a Bree and Remi split is just around the corner.

While the name and the details of Bree’s new love interest are as yet unknown, we do know that he’ll be played by Perth-born actor Mahesh Jadu, who previously played recurring character Dr Doug Harris in Neighbours between 2010 and 2011, and Ahmad in the Netflix series Marco Polo.

A fan of the show who watched filming at Palm Beach saw Juliet Godwin, who plays Bree, kissing the new actor, suggesting a new romance for the Summer Bay doctor is just around the corner.

The new character looks set to be connected to another newcomer – Stevie Marlow (Catherine Văn-Davies) – a well-known actress who makes her debut later this week after hiring Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) as her security detail.

While Mahesh’s arrival hasn’t yet been officially announced, he’s already followed on social media by a number of Home and Away‘s cast and crew, including Juliet Godwin, Jacqui Purvis and Stephanie Panozzo.

Next Monday’s episode sees Remi “caught in a lie,” before coming clean to Bree on Tuesday. Will he be forced to admit that he went for a ride?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8213)

Bree gives Remi an ultimatum. Cash throws a wrench in Felicity’s plans.

Thursday 29th February (Episodes 8214-8216)

Cash interviews for a new job. Remi is stuck between a rock and a hard place. John is on a mission to marry.

Alf runs into a shady stranger. Dana gets tricked into revealing too much. Stevie won’t take no for an answer.

Old tensions die hard for Eden and Levi. Cash balances Stevie’s demands with his own needs. Roo sees red.

Monday 4th March (Episode 8217)

Mackenzie fears she’s been exposed. Remi is caught in a lie. Justin and Leah set a date.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 8218)

Remi comes clean to Bree. Tane is dragged in the Coastal News. Roo finds a clue, or is it a red herring?

Home and Away welcomes new character Stevie Marlow This week, Home and Away welcomes new arrival Stevie Marlow, as Cash finds himself a new job working for an actress in need of help. Read more…