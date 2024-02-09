Home and Away Spoilers – Eden reunites with her secret brother

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Mackenzie benefits from Levi’s bedside manner, the new doctor is surprised to bump into his estranged sister.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) owes her life to Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) after he turned up at Northern Districts Hospital on hearing about her case. Mac had suffered a heart attack at Salt, but on her admittance to the ED there wasn’t an obvious cause. Cardiothoracic surgeon Levi soon had Mac in surgery where he discovered she had suffered from SCAD – a spontaneous coronary artery dissection.

Next week, Mac is anxious after being is transferred onto a normal ward from ICU, worried about what will happen if she has another heart attack. Levi assures her that she’s getting the right treatment, with Bree (Juliet Godwin) backing him up.

When Levi gets ready to leave that evening, he sees that Mac is still nervous. The quietness of the ward gives her more opportunity to worry about things, she explains.

Levi hesitates as he turns to leave, before asking if she’s a fan of quiz shows. Pulling out his laptop so they can watch one together, Levi settles in for the night.

Meanwhile, Remi (Adam Rowland) is feeling miffed after learning that Bree was at home all day yesterday, rather than working as she claimed. Bree has seemingly been avoiding Remi ever since they returned from his parents’ wedding anniversary dinner.

With further texts ignored, Remi heads to Yabbie Creek to confront Bree at the hospital, where she admits that the time spent with his parents had thrown her.

When Remi had started talking about their future together, in response to his mum and dad being married for 35 years, it made Bree realise that she is feeling unfulfilled. After spending her 20s in med school, Bree feels she has missed out on a lot and has some catching up to do.

Remi is understanding, and promises that they will work it out together, but is distracted when he then spots a familiar face over at the nurses station.

“Is that Levi?” he asks Bree.

Racing back to Summer Bay, he finds a certain someone and tells her that she won’t believe who Mac’s heart specialist is.

“Why would I care?” Eden asks. “It’s not like I know many heart…” she trails off as the realisation hits her.

As Remi confirms Levi is in town, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) asks his girlfriend who Levi is.

“My brother,” a stunned Eden replies.

Cash is just as surprised, given Eden has never mentioned having a brother.

Viewers have heard very little about Eden’s family, other than the fact that she grew up in a funeral home, and there was still an expectation of her that she may take over the family business one day—not something Eden has any intention of giving up bass for!

Eden explains that she hasn’t spoken to Levi in years. Eden’s parents had split up when she was 15 years old, after it was revealed her dad was having an affair. Eden has never forgiven Levi, then 18 years old, for siding with their father and ‘abandoning’ the family.

Bree wonders whether now is the time to attempt to reconnect with her sibling, but Eden takes offence as she tells Bree she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

The next day however, Cash points out that if Eden feels this strongly about Levi, there must have been a lot of love there to begin with. Surely that’s worth trying to salvage?

Eden gingerly makes her way onto the ward at Northern Districts, but spotting Levi at the nurses station, she bottles it.

Her quick escape is thwarted however, and as Levi goes to leave he recognises the person frantically trying to call the lift back.

Eden reluctantly turns around as her name is called, and the two siblings come face to face for the first time in well over a decade.

Levi had no idea that Eden was living in the area, and after admitting that she came to see him, the two agree to chat.

Taking a stroll through the bay (we don’t talk about them awkwardly having to drive back from Yabbie Creek first), Levi asks what Eden has been up to. Eden sarcastically asks how many years he’s talking, before Levi reminds her that she’s ignored all his invites during that time.

He hasn’t been completely ignorant when it comes to Eden’s life though; their mum has been raving to Levi about Lyrik’s album, and he even plays it in the operating theatre.

Levi points out that their father is proud of her too, but it’s a touchy subject for Eden, who is soon storming away from her brother vowing that it was a mistake to come and see him.

Will Eden ever be able to put aside her resentment and reconnect with her big brother?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th February (Episode 8161)

Justin struggles with Leah’s decision. Eden learns her brother is in the Bay. Levi is a rock for Mackenzie.

Tuesday 13th February (Episode 8162)

John’s absence is felt at the Surf Club. The Fowler siblings clash. Bree dreams big for her future.

Wednesday 14th February (Episode 8163)

Dana goes in to bat for John. Alf is in over his head. Eviction hits hard for Felicity’s heart.

Thursday 15th February (Episode 8164)

Felicity fumes over Tane and Harper. Justin’s foul mood is felt across the Bay. Roo takes on a new role.

Friday 16th February (Episode 8165)

Can a Harper-Tane friendship flourish? Roo’s concern only makes things worse. Leah’s insomnia turns to paranoia.