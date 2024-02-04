Home and Away Spoilers – Eden makes a lifesaving phone call

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Eden’s forced to step in when Remi refuses medical help, while Leah finds herself back at square one with Justin.

Remi (Adam Rowland) takes a big step in his recovery this week as he’s discharged from hospital, but his stubbornness to accept help could end up being his downfall.

After Remi was knocked off his bike by two brothers named Wes (Josh McConville) and Mickey (Travis Jeffery) late last year, they were attempting to dump his ‘body’ when they happened to be interrupted by Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

As a result, both Eden and Remi found themselves bundled into the boot of the brothers’ car, before being taken captive in a remote property. After realising that Remi was actually alive, and after Eden pleaded with them to let him go, Mickey dumped Remi back on the side of the road and called an ambulance.

After Remi was taken to Northern Districts Hospital, Bree was distraught as Levi (Tristan Gorey) took control and performed a risky procedure to save his life.

“Traumatic blunt-force trauma to the heart left Remi with serious internal haemorrhaging,” Adam told TV Week. “Only by sheer luck was Levi in town, and he acted quickly to perform an emergency cardiac thoracotomy, an operation with a 20 per cent survival rate.”

Bree refused to leave Remi’s side in the weeks afterwards, and attempted to curb any visitors for risk of infection.

When Bree learned that her father was on life-support, having suffered a major head injury during an accident at work, she put off going to see him for fear of leaving Remi.

She confided in Kirby (Angelina Thomson), who ended up breaking her confidence and telling Remi against her wishes. Bree eventually conceded that Kirby was right to do so, and on Remi’s insistence that he’d be fine, she agreed to head off back to her hometown of Newcastle to be with her family.

As she departed, Bree asked Kirby to promise to keep her in the loop about Remi’s recovery, but it was clear that Remi was already keeping the extent of his pain back from Bree, as he asked Kirby to fetch a nurse the second his girlfriend had left.

Having returned home to the Lyrik household this week, as TV Week reports, Remi has been told to take things easy and monitor his pain, exactly as Bree told him to. When Bree phones him for an update, Remi chooses to keep his the fact that he’s been discharged from her, fearing that she’d only worry about him being at home so soon.

Housemates Eden and Kirby can’t understand why he’d keep it from her, but rather than face their interrogation he warns them to back off and mind their own business. Neither of the girls want to lie to Bree, but opt to keep Remi’s secret for now.

It becomes clear that Remi is continuing to struggle with his pain however, despite his insistence that he doesn’t want any help or for his friends to get in touch with Bree. When they later find Remi writhing in agony on the bathroom floor, pouring with sweat, they know that they can’t stand by any longer.

Ignoring Remi’s pleas, Eden makes a potentially lifesaving phone call—but will she be too late?

Also this week, after taking a tentative step to reconnect with Justin (James Stewart), Leah (Ada Nicodemou) finds herself back at square one.

Leah has been living at Summer Bay House since her return from a mental health clinic, unable to trust herself to move back in with Justin after she threatened him with a knife during an insomnia-induced psychotic episode.

Leah’s roommate from the clinic, Valerie (Courtney Clarke), turned up in Summer Bay unexpectedly last week and struggled to understand Leah’s position, particularly when many people don’t have someone they love to return home to.

Valerie successfully convinced Leah to ask Justin to stay for dinner one night last week, but it seems this has only raised Justin’s expectations. Not taking the hint about wanting to take things slowly, Justin has been hanging around the diner like a lovesick puppy hoping to ‘bump into’ Leah if she happened to drop in.

Even Irene commented that it was a little bit sad, particularly when Leah hasn’t officially returned to work yet, and told him that Leah would quickly see through his plan.

Rather than return to work at the garage, Justin instead decided to call around at Summer Bay House, but finding no one home, he sat down outside and proceeded to wait.

As we return to the scene, as seen in a promo for tonight’s episode, Leah predictably isn’t too impressed to find Justin waiting on the doorstep when she returns with Valerie and Marilyn (Emily Symons).

“I’ve done the wrong thing in coming here haven’t I?” he asks Leah as they sit down and talk.

“I’m just not at the ‘show up whenever you want’ stage yet,” Leah admits to him.

Finally returning to work, Justin tells Theo that the idea he and Leah could actually be over for good is starting to look like a distinct possibility now.

Valerie is soon dropping by though, encouraging Justin to not give up on Leah.

“Please keep fighting,” Valerie tells Justin. “She’s just scared.”

Returning to Summer Bay House, Valerie gets to work on Leah again, reminding her that she had said she wanted to take one step at a time, and that maybe it’s time to actually take one of those steps.

That evening, it appears that Leah has taken Valerie’s advice and invited Justin over again, and the two say goodnight on the back patio. Leah tentatively allows Justin to take her hand, and as he leans in to kiss her, for a moment she starts to reciprocate.

Suddenly Leah pulls back in a panic, telling him to stop.

“Please just go,” she tells him, as she hurriedly goes inside and shuts the door behind her.

Later in the week, the episode synopses show that Leah will issue Justin with an ultimatum… could she threaten to end things for good, or does she have something else in mind?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 5th February (Episode 8193)

Can Justin reconnect with Leah? Cash works on a new case. Felicity finds peace with her past.

Tuesday 6th February (Episode 8194)

Valerie shares her painful history. Leah takes the next step. Remi lies to Bree.

Wednesday 7th February (Episode 8195)

Mackenzie and Levi are drawn together. Harper feels alone. Remi and Eden get shock news.

Thursday 8th February (Episodes 8196-8198)

Eden fights for her rights. Mackenzie and Levi have a close call. Cash gets a mysterious call.

Eden speaks her truth. Mackenzie gets a reality check. Cash calls it a day.

Leah gives Justin an ultimatum. Justin and Valerie get off on the wrong foot. Mackenzie confesses to Tane.