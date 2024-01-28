This week on Home and Away in Australia, will a surprise visitor provide the support Leah needs to repair her relationship with Justin?

At the end of last week’s episodes, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) was still struggling to find her way back to Justin (James Stewart) after returning to Summer Bay from a stint in a mental health clinic.

Asking to stay with Alf (Ray Meagher), Roo (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) at Summer Bay House, Leah later explained that she didn’t trust herself around Justin.

Her paranoia, brought on by lack of sleep, had led Leah to hold Justin at knifepoint in the diner, and she’s been terrified of the possibility of hurting him again.

“Leah is concerned, because she doesn’t know how she even got to that breaking point, so it’s a case of small steps,” Ada recently told TV Week.

Leah’s nephew Theo (Matt Evans) had been left to act as a go-between for the pair, as both Justin and Leah continued to ask about each other’s welfare, but eventually threw in the towel explaining that he didn’t want to be stuck in the middle any more.

After hearing that Justin was falling apart, and not fine as Theo had been previously making out, Leah went to see him at the garage, telling him that they needed to talk.

Returning to the scene this week, it doesn’t appear that the couple have managed to make any headway.

As a promo for tonight’s episode shows, Justin is annoyed as Leah storms out of the garage following their discussion.

In his frustration, Justin pushes a toolbox onto the floor, the noise causing Leah to stall for a moment.

Back at the Pier Diner, Leah is explaining to Marilyn that she needs to completely disconnect from Justin until she’s well again, when they’re interrupted by the arrival of Valerie (Courtney Clarke).

Leah is thrilled to see her, as Valerie explains to Marilyn that she and Leah had shared a room at the clinic that Leah recently returned from.

“She was Leah’s roommate and best friend in the clinic, so she really relies on her for support in a way others can’t,” Ada continues.

As the two catch up over a coffee, Valerie tells Leah that part of the reason for her coming to Summer Bay is that she’d like to meet Justin, leading Leah to make her awkward confession.

“I don’t trust myself around him,” Leah admits as the two walk near the beach.

Later, Valerie joins Leah, Alf and Marilyn for some afternoon tea outside Summer Bay House, but they’re interrupted when Justin pulls up in his car.

Leah had previously asked Theo if he could pick up some stuff for her from home, and Justin has taken it upon himself to bring her some of her clothes.

As Justin turns to walk back to his car, Valerie gestures to Leah that she should invite Justin to stay for dinner.

Leah takes a breath and extends the invite to Justin, who gladly accepts.

Will Valerie be the one to give Leah the push she needs?

We first reported on Hi-5 and Paper Dolls actress Courtney Clarke’s casting two weeks ago, when it was revealed that her character will “cause a few waves” in Summer Bay.

“When I read the brief, I loved that Valerie was a dynamic character,” Courtney said. “And most importantly, for me, I like to play characters furthest from myself.”

“Valerie dresses in a very strong way and certainly isn’t of the Summer Bay mentality,” Courtney explained further to TV Week. “I was quite intrigued by her and thought she would be a great challenge to play.”

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 29th January (Episode 8187)

A new arrival brings Leah and Justin together. Bree hides sad news from Remi. Cash ponders his next career move.

Tuesday 30th January (Episode 8188)

Kirby forces Bree to be honest with Remi. Dana inadvertently spills the beans. Felicity grapples with Tane moving on.

Wednesday 31st January (Episode 8189)

Levi tells Mackenzie a shocking truth. Roo and John are in damage control. Felicity and Tane face reality.

Thursday 1st February (Episodes 8190-8192)

Mackenzie’s world turns upside-down. Roo makes an executive decision. Justin loves from afar.

Mackenzie wants Levi – but at what cost? Rose’s promotion causes problems. John and Roo go head-to-head.

Mali and Rose are on the rocks. Roo’s alone in her investigation. Cash confides in Harper.