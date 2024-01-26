Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Remi invites Bree to meet his parents, while Leah breaks down in front of Justin as her flashbacks continue.

After a rollercoaster year, Bree (Juliet Godwin) faces an important milestone next week, after being invited to meet boyfriend Remi’s (Adam Rowland) parents.

The invitation came by surprise in today’s episode, when Remi received a call from his folks asking him to join them for their 35th wedding anniversary dinner. Remi later asked Bree what she was doing that very evening, and then uttered those all important words… “Bree Cameron, will you meet my parents?”

Bree couldn’t help but laugh at Remi’s apprehension as she commented that he evidently hadn’t done this very often.

“Never,” Remi admitted. “I’ve never had a girlfriend I wanted my parents to meet before, until you.”

Bree was touched by the gesture, and as we pick up the action next week, Remi explains that his parents are going all out with the celebrations. It will be a formal affair, and he’s going to be wearing a suit.

As Remi heads off to pack, Bree picks Eden’s brains about Remi’s parents. Eden explains that the Carters are loaded, and incredibly generous, but that’s not what matters to them. There’s an enormous amount of love, and Eden felt more love during the times she stayed there in years gone by than she ever did with her own family.

Although Bree is nervous about being the first partner Remi has taken to meet his folks, Eden assures her that there’s nothing for her to worry about.

It’s been revealed previously on the show that Remi’s parents are classical musicians, who have made a name for themselves in one of the city’s orchestras. Dad Graham (Brian Meegan) plays the oboe, whilst Remi’s mum Nicola (Kate Raison) is a violinist, and the pair have performed worldwide.

When Remi and Bree pull up to the house later that day, Bree is astounded by the palatial pad. “I think you may have undersold it just a little bit,” Bree comments as she gazes out of the car window.

Graham and Nicola excitedly greet the pair as they pull up on the driveway, and Bree is mesmerised as she’s given a tour of the house, which is complete with its own private chef.

Remi and Bree glam themselves up for the evening as a string quartet welcomes the distinguished guests. Naturally Graham and Nicola are keen to learn about how Remi and Bree met, and Remi is stunned when Bree comes straight out and says that she was still with her husband Jacob at the time.

Bree seems more surprised that Remi’s parents didn’t already know this, and as she then goes onto casually drop that Jacob died, Remi interjects, suggesting that the conversation would be best suited to another time.

Once alone, Bree is annoyed at Remi for not telling his parents about the circumstances of their getting together, feeling that he wants to hide the truth out of embarrassment.

Things remain tense between the pair all evening, as Remi tries to assure Bree that he isn’t ashamed of her and that they will find the right time to tell his parents of their complicated past.

That time comes the next morning, as the family enjoy breakfast out in the garden.

Bree explains to a stunned Graham and Nicola that she herself was responsible for ending abusive ex-husband Jacob’s life. Remi had been injured, and it came down to a moment where Bree knew she would have to defend herself for survival.

How will Remi’s parents react to this bombshell?

Kate Raison’s role of Remi’s mum Nicola Carter, which sees her co-starring with real-life husband Brian Meegan, actually marks her third appearance on Home and Away.

Her first role came 34 years ago, back in 1990, when she had a five-week stint as Jennifer Atkinson—the cousin of Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).

Jennifer had come back to Summer Bay, her childhood home, whilst fleeing from her abusive husband Daniel (Ken Radley). Whilst in town, she raised eyebrows by having a short-lived fling with Steven Matheson (Adam Willits)—unaware that he wasn’t a 19-year-old TAFE student as he claimed, but actually a 17-year-old schoolboy.

After ending things with Steven following a showdown with Daniel, Jennifer left town and was promptly forgotten about, never to be mentioned or seen by cousin Alf again (a little odd considering she always thought of him as her ‘big brother’).

Kate later appeared in two episodes in September 1998 as solicitor Paula Rogers, who Alf & Ailsa (Judy Nunn) consulted over suing the council following Duncan’s (Lewis Devaney) accident. The guest character had previously appeared played by Joy Smithers, who would later return to the role.

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Justin (James Stewart) discovers the extent of Leah’s recent suffering (Ada Nicodemou) following their kidnap ordeal.

Leah has been struggling to sleep after experiencing nightmares that flashback to Justin being on the brink of death, but refused Bree’s advice of opening up to Justin or talking to a professional.

Next week, Justin discovers that Leah has been researching insomnia and nightmares on his laptop, but when he goes to the diner to ask her about it, he’s surprised to learn that she’s not been rostered on for the past two days.

When Justin finally catches up with Leah, she claims that she’s been busy meeting suppliers. Whilst Leah then admits that she’s had a few issues with sleep, she promises Justin that it’s no big deal and that she’ll wake him if she has any further problems.

In the meantime, as Leah puts in a shift at the diner, Irene (Lynne McGranger) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) notice that she’s not herself.

Irene has to point out to Leah that she’s actually overpaid herself and some of the other staff, whilst Marilyn cops an earful when she tries to talk to her.

When Justin later pops over to the coffee cart, Leah immediately believes that he’s only there to check up on her.

That evening, as Leah waits for Justin to pick her up following a long day, seeing his car headlights approaching causes Leah’s mind to start racing.

Having flashbacks to the kidnapping, Leah begins to panic and collapses to her knees, struggling to breathe.

Justin rushes to Leah’s aid and tries to calm her as she breaks down.

When they finally make it home, Leah admits that the nightmares started the moment she thought they were safe, after Justin finally woke up in hospital. Every night she’s had to relive the whole ordeal, watching Justin dying in front of her and being powerless to save him.

“I need help, Justin,” Leah exclaims through her tears. “I need help.”

Will Leah finally be able to find some peace?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 29th January (Episode 8151)

Felicity and Mackenzie go head to head. Bree meets Remi’s parents. Eden supports Cash.

Tuesday 30th January (Episode 8152)

Dana wants to give back. Tane snaps. Bree opens up to Remi’s parents.

Wednesday 31st January (Episode 8153)

Tane’s ready to rebound. John inflicts his bad mood upon his students. Kirby and Theo team up to song write.

Thursday 1st February (Episode 8154)

Theo struggles with his lyrics. Marilyn’s work request backfires. Leah’s nightmares escalate.

Friday 2nd February (Episode 8155)

Felicity’s desperation turns to wrath. Leah and Justin set a date. A feud builds to a heart-stopping moment.