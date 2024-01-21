Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity set to move on from Tane

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Felicity takes her first steps back into dating, Cash considers his future, and a surprise face could save the Surf Club.

Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) turned a corner last week after a discussion which saw Flick come to accept that their marriage was really over. Flick had been hoping for a reconciliation with Tane, after her continuing to take the pill whilst trying for a baby had seen Tane walk out on her, but Tane made it clear that there was no way forward for them.

Tane admitted that he’d lied to Flick himself, when he promised that he wouldn’t resent her if she chose never to have children. Tane now realises that he likely would have come to feel bitter about a childless future after all, so feels that it was inevitable that their marriage would end sooner or later.

Whilst Tane made a misguided attempt to move on by planting a kiss on Harper (Jessica Redmayne), Flick packed away her wedding photo and took off her rings.

This week, Flick is encouraged by Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) that she should get herself out there and start dating again. Flick agrees to do so, but finds herself struggling to take the first steps.

“It’s been a massive learning curve,” Jacqui told TV Week. “It’s now time for Flick to step back and work out what she really wants.”

When a handsome stranger comes into Salt, some flirting goes on and the man leaves his number for Flick. Having seen the interactions between them, Xander (Luke Van Os) provides further encouragement, telling Flick she should give the guy a call.

But as Flick attempts to ring, a wave of panic suddenly descends over her, and she quickly hangs up. As she proceeds to have a full on panic attack, Xander is forced to intervene.

With it being less than 8 months since Flick was attacked by a stranger, is there any chance of her being able to move on in the near future?

Meanwhile, the day of Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) review finally dawns, after he was suspended from the police force for assisting ‘fugitive’ Dana (Ally Harris).

Although Dana was later found innocent, a victim of police corruption, the force decided to make an example of Cash, making him question whether he even wanted to be part of such an institution anymore.

When he returns from the hearing in the city however, he tells Eden that it didn’t go as expected. Although his superiors are willing to let him back on the force, he would be on restricted duties.

Feeling it is a huge insult, Cash decides to refuse to bow to their terms.

“Cash has moments where he questions himself and isn’t sure he’s made the right choices,” Nicholas Cartwright told TV Week.

Is Cash about to be in search of a new job?

Also this week, Dana resorts to subterfuge when she hears that the surf club is facing crisis.

The committee members appear to have taken umbrage with president Alf (Ray Meagher) after he went over their heads to reinstate John as surf club manager, but is it really that simple?

John had been suspended after he got on the wrong side of bronze medallion student Banjo Henderson (Michael Cameron), who he had nicknamed ‘Man Bun’.

Unfortunately Banjo’s father turned out to be Simon Henderson (James Lugton), the owner of Yabbie Creek Real Estate and a big sponsor of the club.

Although John had phoned Banjo to apologise following his formal complaint, an apology Banjo himself accepted, dad Simon refused to withdraw the complaint, threatening to pull out of his sponsorship if John continued to work at the club.

Alf soon found committee members resigning after he ignored Simon’s ultimatum and gave John his job back. Despite Roo’s (Georgie Parker) best efforts to wine and dine each member to try and convince them to stay on, Alf received the unfortunate news last week that the club secretary had also handed in his notice.

With four members now gone, the surf club no longer had the required quorum to operate.

“No management, no club,” a grim-faced Alf told Marilyn.

“Oh that’s really sad Mr Stewart,” Marilyn replied. “I can’t imagine Summer Bay without lifesavers.”

“Neither can I, Marilyn,” Alf responded.

This week, as a promo for the episodes reveal, Banjo is continuing his bronze medallion course alongside Dana, when Alf approaches John on the beach.

“I’m glad he’s not like his old man,” Alf comments about Banjo, as he reveals to John the news about the club secretary.

Overhearing the predicament the club is facing, Dana talks to Banjo who provides some very interesting information.

“We’ve had a few committee members drop by the house to see dad,” he reveals.

We later see Dana recalling her conversation to Roo (Georgie Parker), revealing that Banjo saw his dad hand one of those members a huge wad of cash! Is Simon bribing the committee members to resign, and therefore bring down the entire surf club?!

The next time we see Banjo, he is at Yabbie Creek Police Station alongside Dana and Rose (Kirsty Marillier), having seemingly been summoned there unexpectedly.

“I told you that in confidence,” he tells Rose, before turning to Rose and asking, “Is that why I’m here? You want me to dob on my dad? I can’t do that to him.”

“We were really desperate,” Dana tries to explain, but Banjo interjects.

“I told you I didn’t want to get involved,” he tells her.

But when Dana asks whether as a member of the club, he supports everything it stands for, it appears to give Banjo food for thought.

Will Banjo do the right thing and end up being the saviour of Summer Bay Surf Lifesaving Club?

