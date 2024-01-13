Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Vita Nova make one final attempt on Justin’s life from within Northern Districts Hospital – will they succeed?

After overcoming the odds and recovering from the brink of death in recent episodes, Justin (James Stewart) faces his next challenge next week when yet another attempt is made on his life!

Justin has been in Northern Districts Hospital for the past couple of weeks, building up his loyalty points for nights stayed, after he and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) were ambushed and left for dead in an abandoned warehouse by members of Vita Nova—the cult he’d made an enemy of last year after saving teen Andrew (Joshua Hewson).

The police had assured Justin that the cult had disbanded after the arrest of their leader Margot (Mandy McElhinney), but in a twist that shocked precisely no-one, it turned out they were wrong.

After Bree was forced to perform urgent surgery on Justin, she warned Leah that Justin’s cardiac function had deteriorated and he was unlikely to survive.

As Leah and Theo (Matt Evans) prepared themselves for what seemed to be the inevitable, Justin crashed and saw a vision of his own funeral, where Leah’s cries that he had given up suddenly gave Justin the strength he needed to fight for his life.

Waking from his coma, Justin was quickly on the mend and next week is moved from ICU to a standard ward where one of the orderlies, Jordan (Jack Angwin), introduces himself.

The fact that a member of the hospital staff has been given a name, as well as dialogue, doesn’t seem to ring any alarm bells for Justin and Leah, but there is concern from Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) about the lack of police presence outside Justin’s new room after he had been protected round the clock on ICU.

Cash questions Rose (Kirsty Marillier) about the lack of guard, who is also under the impression that there should be one there, but reminds him that she can’t discuss a case with a civilian—which Cash is now, following his suspension from the force.

Rose heads over to the hospital to take Justin’s statement about the kidnapping, and promises Leah that she’ll call Sarge to ask about the police guard.

A short while later, Jordan phones an unseen person to tell them that there hasn’t been a cop outside Justin’s room all afternoon, asking whether now is the time to make his move…

When a police officer (Simon Debono) eventually arrives at the hospital, Jordan makes friendly conversation with him. The officer laments the fact that he’s been brought in on his day off and is about to dine from the vending machine, but Jordan points out he can help himself to some tea and sandwiches in the staff room.

With the officer ducking out for a few minutes, Jordan has his chance, and as he quietly removes the call button from a sleeping Justin’s bedside, he lifts a pillow ready to smother him… but is then interrupted by an unsuspecting Theo.

The room is soon full, with Theo having brought the rest of Lyrik with him, who explain to Justin that they’re in need of a manager now that they’re officially back together.

Another opportunity doesn’t present itself to Jordan until Leah explains to Justin that she’s missing Alf’s celebration to stay with him, not wishing to leave his side whilst Vita Nova are still at large.

Jordan overhears and tells Leah that he’ll be on shift all evening so would be happy to keep an eye on Justin. That’s all the convincing Leah needs to leave Justin in the hands of the kindl orderly, as Justin tells her she should be there for Alf.

Later that evening, as Leah prepares to leave Salt, Xander (Luke Van Os) gives her some cake to take back to Justin, and she tells Bree that she might give some to Jordan as a thank you.

“Who’s Jordan?” Bree asks, as it becomes apparent that she’s never heard of him. Rose is quick to pick up on it, asking if there’s lots of people coming and going, but Bree tells her that she’s usually able to put a face to a name…

Alarm bells begin to ring for both Rose and Leah, and they decide to make their way back to the hospital.

Back in Yabbie Creek, Jordan enters Justin’s hospital room after the police guard (Drew Wilson) steps away for a moment, taking the call button and his phone away. Justin is confused for a moment, before Jordan lifts a pillow and utters Vita Nova’s mantra, ‘The End is Near’.

As it suddenly dawns on Justin who Jordan really is, Jordan attempts to force the pillow over Justin’s face.

By the time Leah and Rose arrive, with a hospital security guard (Johnny Cordukes) in tow, Justin is in a heap on the floor whilst the police guard lies unconscious nearby. A breathless Justin explains that the guard’s return had interrupted Jordan, who had knocked him out before making his escape.

Jordan hasn’t got far though. As the police lock down the hospital, Jordan is changing his clothes in one of the storerooms.

Ducking out and making his way to the lift, he’s spotted by Leah who points him out to Rose. Rose and another officer quickly dive in and make their arrest.

Will the police finally be able to shut down Vita Nova once and for all?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Felicity’s world comes crashing down once again as husband Tane discovers her deception.

Despite having married Felicity knowing that she wouldn’t want children, Tane had been hoping she would change her mind—just as she did with the idea of marriage.

Tane struggled to hide his disappointment when Flick told him that wouldn’t be the case though. Despite Tane’s assurances that it was fine, Flick worried that it could become a dealbreaker mere months into their married life, and so decided to tell Tane that they could try for a baby after all.

The couple have been working on their bedroom skills ever since, but little did Tane realise that Flick was secretly still taking the pill, having hidden them away in the storeroom at Salt.

Flick’s hiding place was soon busted when Salt co-owner Mackenzie (Emily Weir) returned from her trip to Queensland. Having just heard about their planned baby and seeing how happy it made Tane, Mac was outraged to realise what Flick was up to.

Flick stated that she just needed a bit more time to get her head around trying for a baby, but Mac warned her that she needed to come clean to Tane.

Next week, Mac is happy to see Tane and Flick all loved-up outside the surf club, figuring that the two have sorted out their differences. But when Flick’s face falls as she spots Mac, it becomes all too obvious that Flick has not yet told Tane the truth.

Tane is quick to notice the tension between the two ladies. He goes to Mac, figuring the issue is related to Flick becoming pregnant potentially affecting the business, but Mac denies that is the case.

Fed up of being trapped in the middle, Mac later delivers Flick an ultimatum—“Either you tell Tane the truth, or I will.”

Flick tries to broach the subject with Tane, asking what would happen if she didn’t fall pregnant, but Tane brushes off her concern telling her she should be more optimistic.

With Flick bottling it, and Tane seeing that she’s under pressure, he tells her that he’s going to inform Mac that she’s taking the day off.

Flick immediately instructs Tane not to speak to Mac about her, and at that point he knows that he’s not going to get the truth about what’s going on from Flick.

Tane returns to Salt and demands Mac tell him what’s going on, but all she can tell him is that it’s not her place to say, and that Flick is the one who needs to be straight with him.

As Tane returns home again, ready to interrogate his wife, Flick exits the bathroom having just taken her pill. He can’t help but notice her being shifty, and is suspicious of the fact she’s not letting her handbag out of her sight.

Flick scoffs at the idea that she’s hiding something, and starts removing items from her bag, asking him if he wants her to keep going. But when Tane calls her bluff, Flick knows she’s backed into a corner.

“Please don’t make me do this,” she asks Tane, who remains silent.

Flick reluctantly tips the contents of her bag onto the table, and her pack of pills promptly fall out.

With the truth now out, will a devastated Tane ever be able to forgive her?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 15th January (Episode 8141)



Everything is coming up Lyrik. Alf throws a spanner in the works. Justin’s in danger.

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8142)

Kirby puts her foot down. Roo’s ruse backfires. Will Mali spoil Alf’s surprise?

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8143)

Summer Bay gathers to celebrate Alf. Rose smells a rat. Justin is in mortal danger.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8144)

Irene prepares for the worst. Each pill is harder to swallow for Felicity. Mackenzie issues an ultimatum.

Friday 19th January (Episode 8145)

Irene pushes Harper and Dana away. Felicity is caught out in her lie. Tane is inconsolable.

