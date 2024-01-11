Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Summer Bay gathers to celebrate Alf in a moving ceremony at the surf club, whilst Irene prepares for her sentencing.

John’s (Shane Withington) plans to pay tribute to Alf (Ray Meagher) are thrown into turmoil next week, as the man himself threatens to head back to Merimbula on the day of his surprise Distinguished Service Award ceremony!

John has been working hard for the past couple of weeks, to put together an event to celebrate Alf’s long service as president of the Summer Bay Surf Lifesaving Club. The planning has also provided a welcome distraction for Irene (Lynne McGranger), as she awaits her sentencing date for hindering a police investigation, with all of Alf’s loved ones keeping the ceremony under wraps.

Alf only returned from his latest visit to wife Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) Merimbula home this week, and was shocked to discover that Roo (Georgie Parker) had asked Marilyn (Emily Symons) to move out temporarily in his absence, as she continued to blame her for the explosion that left her injured and facing months of rehab.

The pair had managed to work through their issues before Alf returned, and they promised not to lie to him again…

However all that goes out the window when they have to find a way of keeping Alf in Summer Bay to receive his recognition!

Marilyn is in a panic when Alf explains that he’s missing Martha and is heading back down south, and has to think on her feet.

She later goes to him making out there’s a big storm incoming. It’s news to Alf of course, and when he simply shrugs it off, Marilyn instead claims that she couldn’t possibly cope with running the caravan park whilst he’s away.

When Alf later checks the forecast himself and finds no mention of any storm, he confronts Marilyn and asks what’s going on. Marilyn then declares that there is still tension between her and Roo, and she’s worried that their friendship will fall apart again if Alf isn’t there to mediate.

The next day Alf sits down with Marilyn and Roo in the diner, as they attempt to ‘thrash things out’ for as long as possible whilst John sets up the surf club.

The pair struggle to drag out their conversation though as they pretend to still have issues, and eventually a defeated Roo tells Alf he can leave. The only problem is that Alf now can’t find his car keys… As he leaves to go look for them Roo triumphantly pulls them out of her pocket.

“I spent my youth pulling the wool over that man’s eyes,” Roo tells an amused Marilyn. “And I haven’t lost my touch!”

The deception soon becomes a group effort as Roo warns John of Alf’s impending arrival at the club, and it’s left to Mali (Kyle Shilling) to distract him outside whilst John resets the room.

Something Roo said eventually gives the game away to Alf, and after returning to the diner and demanding she return his keys, Alf heads to his car with Mali in hot pursuit.

The community is now depending on Mali to save the day, but Mali draws a blank as he tries to think of a way to stop Alf leaving.

In the end, he has no choice but to tell Alf the truth about what is planned for him, and begs him to act surprised…

With all the guests gathered in the surf club, Alf is blown away as he walks in to rapturous applause, and gives them his best “What the flamin’ hell’s going on here?” line.

As a proud Marilyn, Roo, Irene and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) look on, a video slideshow is played, and Alf is presented both with a plaque and a tailored jacket sporting the surf club logo.

For once, Alf manages to refrain from telling Palmer to pull his head in, as John delivers a speech paying tribute to Alf’s role in the community.

“He has welcomed everyone who has walked through those doors with open arms,” John explains. “Unless of course, you’re a flamin’ galah. To the man of the hour, Alf Stewart, here’s cheers and many thanks for the many decades of distinguished service to the Summer Bay Surf Lifesaving Club!”

After a fun-filled day, Irene is brought back down to earth when she checks her phone and finds a barrage of missed calls from her lawyer, Greta (Amanda McGregor).

With it already being late, Irene is forced to wait until the next morning to call back, where she’s stunned to be told that her sentencing has been scheduled for the very next day. Greta offers to try and get it pushed back, but Irene sees no point in delaying the inevitable, she’s sure she’s going to prison.

Irene later tells Dana (Ally Harris) and Harper (Jessica Redmayne), who is yet to hear about her own sentencing.

Harper has been advised by her lawyer to distance herself from Irene for the sake of her own case, but Harper hasn’t wanted to abandon her friend, feeling guilty for dragging her into Dana’s plight.

Dana however is growing more concerned about Harper, and quietly talks to Irene, telling her that Harper is ignoring her lawyer’s advice.

Worried about losing her sister, Dana asks Irene to demand that both her and Harper move out of the Beach House.

When Irene later tells Harper that they need be realistic about what will happen in court, she heeds Dana’s request and asks the sisters to move out.

Harper immediately sees what’s happening though—Dana put her up to this.

Harper insists that it’s her decision to look out for Irene, and she will be accompanying her to the court tomorrow, but Irene is adamant that she doesn’t want either of them there. They need to look after themselves and stop worrying about her.

Harper and Dana later wonder whether Irene really meant what she said, and as we see Irene walk home alone from work, she sits down on one of the park benches and bursts into tears, feeling more alone than ever.

The next morning, a despondent Irene rocks up at Reefton Lakes District Court ready to meet her fate, but is stunned when Harper and Dana appear from nowhere.

Although they heard what Irene had to say, Harper and Dana tell Irene that they’ve decided she’s not the boss of them. They still want to be here for her, even if she doesn’t need us.

“What flippin’ idiot said they didn’t need you?” Irene responds, overcome with relief as she embraces the sisters.

Will Irene be able to avoid jail time?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 15th January (Episode 8141)



Everything is coming up Lyrik. Alf throws a spanner in the works. Justin’s in danger.

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8142)

Kirby puts her foot down. Roo’s ruse backfires. Will Mali spoil Alf’s surprise?

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8143)

Summer Bay gathers to celebrate Alf. Rose smells a rat. Justin is in mortal danger.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8144)

Irene prepares for the worst. Each pill is harder to swallow for Felicity. Mackenzie issues an ultimatum.

Friday 19th January (Episode 8145)

Irene pushes Harper and Dana away. Felicity is caught out in her lie. Tane is inconsolable.