Home and Away releases first teaser spoilers for Australian return

Home and Away has released the first synopses for its Australian return week, which kicks off Monday 8th January at 7pm on 7.

The show returns to Australian screens just under six weeks after the dramatic scenes of the 2023 finale, which saw Remi (Adam Rowland) and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) lives on the line after a motorbike accident.

Eden had embarked on a camping trip with boyfriend Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) – or rather, she’d tagged along with him after he desperately needed some time away from Summer Bay.

Despite gatecrashing his trip, Eden was horrified to discover that they’d be sleeping in a tent in the bush rather than in a fancy hotel, and failed to adapt to life in the great outdoors.

While she did initially begin to enjoy herself, everything changed when Cash discovered a tick buried in her neck.

He quickly removed it, but the experience left Eden desperate for the creature comforts of the bay, and she called Remi to ask for him to come rescue her – a call which Cash unfortunately overheard.

Remi, who had recently broken the news to Bree (Juliet Godwin) that he wouldn’t be joining her on her trip abroad, having learnt that she could potentially be away for months rather than the weeks he envisioned, jumped on his bike to come rescue his best friend.

Unfortunately, two then-unknown characters named Wes (Josh McConville) and Mickey (Travis Jeffery) were getting distracted as they drove in the other direction.

By the time Remi and the car’s driver saw each other, it was too late, and the two vehicles collided, sending Remi flying through the air.

When the two men got out of their car, they found Remi unconscious and believed him to be dead. Mickey implored his friend to call an ambulance, but Wes insisted that they needed to bury the body somewhere that nobody would ever find it.

They began to drag Remi’s unconscious body into their car, and the next thing we saw was the pair digging a pit in the bushland ready to bury him.

In the middle of the night, Eden woke up to attend a call of nature. Emerging from her tent, she stumbled across the sight of the two men digging a hole.

Before she could call for help, she found a hand covering her face, and before she knew it she too was being bundled into the back of the men’s car.

The season ended as a gagged Eden turned to find Remi’s lifeless body next to her, and a promo for 2024 showed her being held hostage in the men’s house, as Cash and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) launched a desperate search to find her.

Now, Home and Away has released the first teaser synopses for the new year, covering the week of Monday 8th January until Thursday 11th January, as it gives us our first clues as to what happens next.

There is no triple episode on Thursday, meaning there are just four episodes in Home and Away‘s premiere week of 2024.

Monday 8th January (8176)

Cash sounds the alarm that Eden is missing.

Two lives hang in the balance.

Bree’s personal and professional lives collide.

Tuesday 9th January (8177)

Can Cash get to Eden in time?

Bree and Levi clash.

Wednesday 10th January (8178)

Xander is forced to ask Levi for help.

Mackenzie is too scared to leave hospital.

Thursday 11th January (8179)

Justin pines for Leah. Levi honours Mackenzie.

Tane and Felicity navigate their new normal.

While nothing is confirmed, the synopses make it sound like Cash will discover that Eden is alive by the second episode, as he rushes to get to her “in time”.

With Bree’s personal and professional lives colliding in the first episode back, does that suggest that she’ll be operating on her boyfriend Remi, and that he wasn’t quite as dead as he appeared in the 2023 finale?

The drama surrounding Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is also set to continue, as her health setback leaves her scared to leave hospital.

When we left things late last year, Mac had suffered a heart attack as a result of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD). Having quickly grown restless in her hospital bed, she checked herself out early, despite new cardiothoracic surgeon Levi Fowler’s (Tristan Gorey) best attempts to convince her to stay.

Unsurprisingly, this didn’t end well, and she was rushed back into hospital in the show’s final week after being found unconscious at the farmhouse. Thankfully it wasn’t a second heart attack, but the experience still leaves Mac deeply shaken.

Will Levi help her overcome her fears and allow her to live a normal life again?

The ongoing saga of Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity’s relationship breakdown also continues in the first week of 2024, as they begin to navigate their new normal.

The pair split late last year after Tane discovered that Flick was still taking her birth control pills, despite them agreeing to try for a baby.

Felicity had never wanted children, but saw the pain her decision was causing Tane, and eventually relented, telling him she was ready for them to start a family.

She continued taking her pill, and while she assured Mackenzie that it would just be for a short while as she mentally prepared for motherhood, we’ll likely never know her long-term plan, as Tane quickly learnt of her deception.

He broke things off with his wife immediately, and they’ve been separated ever since.

The final episodes saw the estranged couple share a tender moment at the hospital, which gave Felicity renewed hope, but Tane explained that while he did still love her, that didn’t mean that they could be together.

In the new year, we’ll see them begin to navigate their post-marital future in the tiny beach town of Summer Bay.

Is it really the end for Tane and Felicity?

Home and Away returns to Australian screens on Monday 8th January at 7pm on 7 and 7Plus.

