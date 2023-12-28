Home and Away is about to return to UK, Australian, New Zealand and Irish screens for 2024, but the show is back on different dates in each country.

Home and Away takes an annual break each November and December, after airing separate finales in each hemisphere.

The UK finale saw Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) with their lives on the line after being taken by the Vita Nova gang, in a special finale which aired down under back in September.

In the Australian finale, meanwhile, it was Eden (Stephanie Panazzo) and Remi (Adam Rowland) whose lives were in danger.

Remi was knocked off his motorbike while riding to collect Eden from a disastrous camping trip with her boyfriend Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), and the season ended with both Remi and Eden being bundled into the back of a car by the two unknown men who caused the accident.

Now, the show is about to return, with all four countries heading back to Summer Bay within days of each other.

When does Home and Away return to Australia?

Things are nice and simple in Australia. The first episode of the 2024 season will air on 7 and 7Plus on Monday 8th January 2024, with the episode airing on live TV at 7pm.

We pick up where we left off at the end of 2023, as Cash launches a desperate search to find Eden, while nobody realises that Remi is missing too.

For a first look at what’s in store, and to find out whether Remi and Eden survive their ordeal, check out our in-depth 2024 Home and Away Spoilers article.

When does Home and Away return to New Zealand?

New Zealand airs its episodes just days after they premiere in Australia, and the final episode of the year aired on Friday 8th December.

The 2024 Season Return will air one week after Australia, on Monday 15th January 2024 at 6:30pm on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.

When does Home and Away return to the UK?

Things are a little complicated in the UK, where the show returns to screens on Friday 29th December on 5STAR.

It appears that the 6pm episode on 5STAR will be a repeat of the UK Season Finale (Episode 8130), as Justin and Leah find themselves trapped in an abandoned warehouse, Kirby (Angelina Thomson) prepares for her first solo gig, while Irene (Lynne McGranger) is arrested for harbouring new character Dana Matheson (Ally Harris).

Then, at 6:30pm on the same day (Friday 29th December), the UK Season Return (Episode 8131) airs on 5STAR as part of the ‘First Look’.

On Monday 1st January, the show returns to Channel 5 itself, but at the much earlier time of 11:25am, again with the Season Return episode (Episode 8131).

The return episode sees Leah – who has gone days without food or water – attempt to escape the warehouse and bring Justin to safety. Will they survive?

The second episode back (Episode 8132) airs at the earlier time of 6pm on 5STAR on Monday 1st January, in the slot which would usually air that day’s Channel 5 episode. There is no episode at 6:30pm.

Things return to normal from Tuesday 2nd January, with Home and Away’s second return episode airing at 1:45pm on Channel 5.

Usual service also resumes on 5STAR, with the evening showing of Tuesday’s Channel 5 episode at 6pm, followed by the First Look at Wednesday’s episode at 6:30.

Confused? Us too. Here are the UK listings for the first week back, so you can ensure you don’t miss anything:

Episode 8130 (Repeat of the UK Season Finale from November)

Friday 29th December, 5STAR, 6:00pm

Episode 8131 (UK Season Return)

Friday 29th December, 5STAR, 6:30pm

Monday 1st January, Channel 5, 11:25am

Episode 8132 (2nd episode back)

Monday 1st January, 5STAR, 6:00pm

Tuesday 2nd January, Channel 5, 1:45pm

Tuesday 2nd January, 5STAR, 6:00pm

Episode 8133 (3rd episode back)

Tuesday 2nd January, 5STAR, 6:30pm

Wednesday 3rd January, Channel 5, 1:45pm

Wednesday 3rd January, 5STAR, 6:00pm

Episode 8134 (4th episode back)

Wednesday 3rd January, 5STAR, 6:30pm

Thursday 4th January, Channel 5, 1:45pm

Thursday 4th January, 5STAR, 6:30pm

Episode 8135 (5th episode back)

Thursday 4th January, 5STAR, 6:30pm

Friday 5th January, Channel 5, 1:45pm

Friday 5th January, 5STAR, 6:00pm

When does Home and Away return to Ireland?

The show returns to Irish screens on Tuesday 2nd January 2024, at 1:10pm on RTÉ One and 6:30pm on RTÉ 2.

As with the UK, this episode will be the special UK season return, focussing on the aftermath of Justin and Leah’s kidnap ordeal, Kirby’s solo show and Irene’s arrest (Episode 8131).

To find out what’s in store for UK and Ireland viewers in the first few months of the year, check out our separate UK 2024 Spoilers article.

