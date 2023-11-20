Home and Away releases promo for 2023 Season Finale Week

Home and Away has released a new promo for its 2023 Season Finale week, showing a trip away for Bree and Remi ending in disaster, while Eden goes missing.

The Home and Away Season Finale for 2023 is just around the corner, with the show’s final episodes of the year expected to air in Australia on Wednesday 29th or Thursday 30th November.

It’s already been announced that Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) life will be on the line in Season Finale week, as newcomer Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) races to save her a second time after she goes against his advice and discharges herself from hospital.

Read more on Mackenzie’s upcoming ordeal here…

Now, a new promo has shown that Remi’s (Adam Rowland) life is also in danger, as he’s involved in a motorbike accident while on a trip away with girlfriend Bree (Juliet Godwin).

There’s also danger for Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), as she appears to go missing whilst in the bush.

The promo begins with Felicity’s voice – “It’s just crazy how your life can change in an instant” – before the sound of Cash screaming “EDEN!”

We see a remote river location, which looks to be where Bree and Remi, and potentially also Cash and Eden, head on a trip away from Summer Bay.

The promo also shows Mackenzie lying in a hospital bed, back there after suffering another medical issue just days after taking the decision to discharge herself from hospital.

Levi stands over her with a concerned look on his face, as Bree looks tearful and exhausted.

“This is exactly why she should have stayed in hospital,” Levi says, angrily.

The promo shows Remi driving through remote country roads on his motorbike, with brief shots of another car driving through the same roads.

“Life’s weird, hey?” we hear Justin (James Stewart) say to Remi. “The one minute you’re planning a wedding, the next…” he trails off.

“Why is it so hard for two people to want the same thing at the same time,” Remi replies.

It seems that Remi decides to take Bree away from Summer Bay for a break to repair their relationship, which has been on the rocks ever since Remi took Bree to meet his parents.

Bree was upset that Remi hadn’t told them the truth about how they met, and later became concerned when he began talking about their future together.

More recently, the arrival of Dr Levi, who has experience working as a doctor all around the world, has begun to give Bree itchy feet. Recent episodes have seen her express her desire to work abroad, explaining to Remi that she’s only once left Australia.

Is Remi hoping that a trip out of Summer Bay together will satisfy Bree’s desire to travel?

We see the pair together beside a lake, as Bree – wearing leathers and a motorbike helmet – happily dances towards the water. Yet disaster is just around the corner.

Later in the promo, we see Remi heading around a bend as he comes face-to-face with the car we saw earlier.

The car is in the wrong lane, and we hear a scream of ‘look out’ as we see the shocked passenger in the car right before it collides with Remi and his motorbike.

The bike goes tumbling through the air, with Remi nowhere to be seen.

Bree has always been against Remi’s love of motorbikes, commenting that she’s seen their dangers too many times while working as a doctor. It seems she was right to be worried – but will Remi survive?

The promo also shows Cash and Eden sharing a tender moment as they kiss next to Cash’s ute.

“I’m happy anywhere I am with you,” Eden tells childhood sweetheart Cash.

The pair reunited last year as Lyrik moved to Summer Bay. They started dating earlier this year after a turbulent start, including a brief spell of amnesia that caused Eden to forget her feelings for Cash.

“I am done, come and pick me up, now!” Eden tells someone on the phone.

The promo then shows Eden turn around to show Cash standing behind her.

Spoilers for upcoming episodes tell us that next Tuesday 28th, “Eden can’t make peace with Levi.”

It’s not yet known whether Eden initially heads to the bush with Levi in an attempt to heal their rift, or whether she joins Bree and Remi on their trip, before deciding she can’t deal with being a third wheel to the pair.

Another brief shot from the promo shows Eden and Remi together in the darkness. Eden has a concerned look on her face as she inches forward towards something off-screen.

While Cash seemingly comes to pick up Eden, drama is just around the corner for the couple, as Eden appears to go missing.

The promo finishes with a shot of Cash looking panicked as he stares across a lake at the wilderness beyond, before letting out a piercing scream.

“EDEN!”

Finally, the promo also shows a brief glimmer of hope for estranged husband and wife Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), but it’s ripped away as quickly as it arrives.

As we see Tane holding the wedding ring from his now-broken marriage, we hear Felicity ask him, “what happened at the hospital?”

We then see the pair embrace, with Tane telling his ex-fiancée, “I still love you, Felicity.”

However, just as Felicity begins to get her hopes up for a reconciliation, Tane continues: “But it doesn’t mean we can be together.”

Will three relationships – and two lives – potentially be over by the time Home and Away ends for 2023?

When is the 2023 Home and Away Season Finale in Australia?

No date has yet been announced for the 2023 Season Finale.

Based on previous years of Home and Away having 230 episodes, we’re expecting the final episodes to air next week, either Wednesday 29th or Thursday 30th November.

Last year’s finale aired in a three-parter on Monday 28th November 2022, and saw Felicity and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) driving towards disaster on Flick and Tane’s wedding day.

The danger came from the Death Adder bikie gang, who had cut the brake lines of Flick’s dad’s old ute, targeting Cash. The pair drove towards the remote wedding venue, with no idea that they would be unable to stop…

Now it seems that the 2023 season of Home and Away will end with more lives on the line.

Here’s the full spoilers for this and next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Tuesday 21st November (Episode 8168)

Alf sticks up for John Palmer. Bree reflects on her dark past. Mac takes charge of her own recovery.

Wednesday 22nd November (Episode 8169)

Harper avoids Felicity. Remi tries to mend things between Eden and Levi. Mac’s anxiety peaks.

Thursday 23rd November (Episode 8170)

Felicity’s apology tour hits the Bay. Kirby’s lyrics give Justin comfort. Mackenzie fears for her health.

Monday 27th November (Episode 8171)

A life is on the line. Bree struggles with her guilt. Kirby helps Justin process his pain.

Tuesday 28th November (Episode 8172)

Mali fears the worst. Tane breaks Felicity’s heart all over again. Eden can’t make peace with Levi.