Home and Away Spoilers – Kirby discovers Forrest’s manipulation

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as the fallout from Kirby leaving Lyrik continues, she finally discovers the impossible position that Forrest has put her former bandmates under.

Tempted by music producer Forrest’s (Elijah Williams) offer to go solo just after Lyrik launched their debut album, Kirby (Angelina Thomson) has been ostracised by best friends Remi (Adam Rowland) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), though has found support in ex-boyfriend Theo (Matt Evans) and ex-manager Justin (James Stewart).

What Kirby doesn’t know however, is the fact that Forrest has used the fact that Kirby wrote most of Lyrik’s songs against them. Displeased that her former band members had convinced her to delay her solo announcement, Forrest decided to play dirty.

With no formal contract in place amongst Lyrik, Forrest informed Justin that he was withholding all the copyright on Kirby’s work—meaning the band have had to remove their album from all streaming services, and they’re forbidden from performing the vast majority of their songs.

Justin’s advising Eden and Remi not to talk to Kirby about it have meant that she’s been kept in the dark for all this time as to why they’re so salty towards her.

Although Justin put Theo forward to Forrest, in the hope that he too could be offered a solo career, Theo’s heart was no longer in it. Despite being offered a contract by Forrest, Theo knew that he wanted to be part of a band.

Justin in the meantime decided it was time to return to work full-time at the garage.

Next week, Theo and Remi discuss Justin’s return to life as a mechanic. Theo knows his heart isn’t in it, he’d much rather be managing a band.

Theo then turns up at Summer Bay Auto to help, figuring he also should look towards a more stable career option. Theo had given up a mechanic apprenticeship to join Lyrik, so whilst he knows he can’t do any work on cars, he’s happy to help Justin with the paperwork.

Later, Theo admits that he’s thinking of restarting his apprenticeship. Justin advises him to think very carefully about it though, and not just do because he wants to help him out. Theo seems certain though, Lyrik is going nowhere.

Meanwhile, fed up of tip-toeing around, Remi defies Forrest’s orders by playing Lyrik songs whilst busking outside the surf club. Eden’s warnings are to no avail, and of course who should happen to arrive at the surf club but Forrest. Filming Remi on his phone, Forrest introduces himself and points out that Remi is breaching copyright—warning him that if he does it again, he’ll see him in court.

Forrest decides enough is enough with Lyrik, and tells Kirby that it’s finally time to announce her new solo career.

As Eden and Remi discuss their future back at the house, their phones ping with notifications from social media. The news about Kirby is out, and the fans already seem to be under the impression that it’s the end of the road for Lyrik.

When Remi and Eden head to Salt with Bree (Juliet Godwin), they see Kirby celebrating with Forrest. Bree encourages the two to congratulate her, but they turn around and walk out the door instead.

The next morning Justin and Theo are quick to congratulate Kirby, and are sure that Eden and Remi will get over things soon enough. But as the pair brood back at home, hearing that Theo is heading back to TAFE, they figure that their frontman has also given up on them.

Remembering the times when they used to come up with their own music, Remi suggests they head out to his parents holiday home. They used to go there in their schooldays and it was where they came up with some of their biggest dreams.

Eden is all for it, hoping to forget about Kirby for a while… until Kirby knocks on the door as they’re preparing to leave. Kirby would like to sort things out, but Eden and Remi can’t just shrug off what she’s done.

As Remi tells her that she hung Lyrik out to dry by pulling copyright on the songs, Kirby is confused. Eden accuses her of playing dumb, as she explains that it was a slap in the face considering they all had input into Lyrik’s music. Kirby is left stunned as Remi and Eden leave for their trip away.

When she clarifies things with Bree, shocked that Eden and Remi could think she’d be behind such a low act, Bree tells her some harsh truths. After being forced to pull the album and cancel all their gigs, what were they supposed to think?

Kirby heads straight to confront Forrest, telling him that he’s screwed over her friends!

Will Kirby be able to move forward with Forrest, knowing he went behind her back?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 16th October (Episode 8106)

Felicity prepares to face her attacker. Tane returns home to an empty house. Justin and Theo look to return to a more stable career option.

Tuesday 17th October (Episode 8107)

Tane feels iced out of his marriage. Eden and Remi mourn Lyrik. Kirby confronts Forrest.

Wednesday 18th October (Episode 8108)

Kirby clashes with Forrest. Cash steps up for Harper and Dana. Alf wants Roo back in the Bay.

Thursday 19th October (Episode 8109)

Has Dana sabotaged her own case? Samuel re-enters Rose’s orbit. John sets out to impress Alf.

Friday 20th October (Episode 8110)

Xander is a thorn in Rose’s side. Rose makes a tough decision. Marilyn struggles with her guilt.