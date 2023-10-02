Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity lies to Tane over baby plans

This week on Home and Away in Australia, days after agreeing to start a family with Tane, Felicity goes to extreme lengths to prevent it from ever happening.

Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) was very clear with Tane (Ethan Browne) from the offset – she didn’t want kids, and didn’t ever see them in her future.

Despite family man Tane always wanting them, he decided that his feelings for Flick were more important, and assured her that she was enough for him.

Fast forward a little while and the pair are now married, albeit on their second attempt, and more or less living in marital bliss.

Considering Felicity had initially never wanted to get married either, the fact that Tane managed to talk her into walking down the aisle made him think that maybe she’d change her mind on some other things too.

So, a couple of weeks ago, he asked her if she would reconsider starting a family with him.

In true Felicity style, she freaked out and ran off, but eventually came back and confessed that she still didn’t want children – what’s more, she reminded Tane that he’d assured her that she was enough for him.

Tane was forced to accept that his wife may never change her mind, and set about getting on with his life.

However, when Tane got drunk with Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and newcomer Harper (Jessica Redmayne) last week, it was clear to both of them that Tane wasn’t doing well, with the thought of a child-free future hitting him hard.

Cash gave Flick a heads-up about her boyfriend’s emotional state, and Flick realised that there was only one way to fix things – give him a baby!

Tane was confused – understandably – by Felicity’s sudden change of heart, but she assured him that if she could change her mind about the wedding, she could change her mind about starting a family.

This week, Tane is ready to start trying, and the pair get on with what they do best.

There’s just one problem – Felicity didn’t mean what she said, and she’s sabotaging their plans. According to TV Week, she’s still secretly taking her contraceptive pill, meaning there’s a next-to-zero chance of her falling pregnant, and Tane has no idea!

How long can she keep up the lie, and how will Tane react when the truth inevitably comes out?

Also this week, the aftermath of Irene (Lynne McGranger) and Harper’s arrest continues to take its toll on the residents of Summer Bay.

Last week saw Rose (Kirsty Marillier) arrest Irene in the middle of the diner, just days after reassuring her that things were looking up. Harper was arrested too, and the pair were dragged down to Northern Districts police station for further questioning.

When Rose wasn’t able to get them in front of the magistrate that day, they both faced a night in the cells, as the seriousness of the situation began to sink in.

Dana (Ally Harris), the so-called fugitive they had been harbouring, was free, yet they both faced the prospect of time behind bars for keeping her hidden. Things weren’t looking good for Cash either; he’d been suspended pending an investigation into his actions, despite the fact that they led to the arrest of dodgy cop Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky).

This week, after Irene and Harper head to court and face the magistrate, they’re free to go – for now. They’re advised to get lawyers before their impending court case, and Harper gets right too it, but days go by and Irene does nothing.

John becomes increasingly worried that Irene has given up, and her reluctance to get a lawyer could make things much, much worse.

We’ve known about impending court scenes for Irene, Harper and Dana for a while, thanks to a post by Shane Withington on X (Twitter).

Back in mid-June, he posted a video showing the trio – and, seemingly, John – filming court scenes at an unknown location.

In the short video showing the cast and crew on set, a blink-and-miss-it moment saw an actor wearing magistrate robes whilst chatting with Shane, Lynne, Jessica and Ally.

Yet the question still remains – will Irene and Harper face time behind bars?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 2nd October (Episode 8132)

A life hangs in the balance. Kirby fights the system. Felicity attempts to manage Tane’s expectations.

Tuesday 3rd October (Episode 8133)

Zara imposes on Mali and Rose. Felicity keeps Tane’s baby dreams at bay. Will Marilyn lie for Roo?

Wednesday 4th October (Episode 8134)

Mali must act on Rose’s ultimatum. Irene attempts to broker peace between Roo and Marilyn.

Thursday 5th October (Episodes 8135)

Mackenzie arrives home to a surprise houseguest. Can John get through to Irene? Harper is torn.

Will Justin survive his warehouse ordeal? This week on Home and Away in Australia, Justin fights for his life after being rescued from the abandoned warehouse – will he survive? Read more…