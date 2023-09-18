Home and Away Spoilers – Mali’s ex-flame Zara arrives in Summer Bay

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Mali and Rose’s relationship is rocked by the arrival of an old flame, as his ‘promised wife’ Zara rocks up.

For a “good guy”, Mali (Kyle Shilling) is sure harbouring a lot of secrets!

For a start, he kept his entire family in the dark about his move to Summer Bay.

The move was initially only temporary, after Dean (Patrick O’Connor) needed a hand running Ben’s Boards, but when Dean and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) left town and Dean gifted the board shop to Mali, the relocation quickly became permanent.

Mali initially tried commuting between Summer Bay and his home at Mantaray Point, a few hours up the coast, but soon made the permanent move to the bay… without telling his family!

It was weeks before Mali’s sister Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick) discovered the truth, and even longer before he told his mum Vicky (Ursula Yovich).

More recently, we learnt that Mali had kept girlfriend Rose’s (Kirsty Marillier) job as a police officer secret from his mum and sister, with explosive consequences.

Vicky stormed off when she learnt the truth, telling Mali that his father would have been ashamed of him.

It was established early on that Mali’s family do not have a good relationship with the police back home, with it hinted that it was because of their Aboriginal background. Although this was an initial stumbling block for Rose and Mali when they first met, Mali came to realise that not all police are the same.

Now, in scenes airing in Australia later this week, we’re about to discover Mali’s biggest secret yet – an arranged wife!

A new promo for upcoming episodes – which you can view below – begins innocently enough. We see Mali asking Rose if he can take her to dinner that night, before the loved-up pair share a kiss.

Then, as we see Mali hard at work behind the counter at Manta Ray Boards, a woman coughs to get his attention.

“What, I don’t get a smile?” she asks, as a look of shock spreads over Mali’s face.

“What are you doing here?” he asks the seemingly familiar face.

“WILL ONE SPARK REIGNITE AN OLD FLAME?” the promo asks, before Mali explains the girl’s identity.

“This is Zara,” Mali tells Xander (Luke Van Os) … but from the look on Xander’s face, Rose’s brother clearly wants more of an explanation than that.

New character Zara is played by Matilda Brown, who has previously starred in Lessons from the Grave and The Caravan, as well as 2019’s Palm Beach, which was filmed and set at the real-life home of Summer Bay.

“I’m Mali’s promised wife!” Zara adds.

In a later scene at Salt, Xander tries to clarify things.

“So like an arranged marriage?” he asks.

“There are some people who still hope it’ll happen,” Mali explains.

“Is Zara one of those people?” asks Xander.

We then see clips of another scene, where Mali and his apparent wife-to-be laugh and joke together next to the beach, as Xander watches with interest from the balcony.

Is there still a spark between them?

We then see Rose introduce herself to Zara at the farmhouse. In the background, Mali has his hand over his mouth, perhaps dreading what’s about to happen.

Rose makes it clear who she is – “I’m Rose, Mali’s girlfriend.”

“Yeah, I know,” Zara responds, all smiles.

How long will the smiles last?

“WHERE THERE’S SMOKE, THERE’S DESIRE.”

The promo then shows the newly reunited pair sharing a hug.

Later, as Mali and Rose talk, Mali tells his girlfriend: “Zara coming back, it’s stirred up some old stuff.”

In another scene, Rose asks: “Was everything okay with Zara after I left last night?”

Mali, immediately jumping to defend himself, replies: “Nothing happened!”

However, Mali may have jumped the gun a little bit.

“That’s not what I asked,” says Rose, who’s now very much wondering whether something happened…

We then hear Rose tell someone: “You were right. I shouldn’t have left them alone!”

It looks like Mali has some tricky decisions to make – will he and Rose survive?

Taking to Instagram this morning, Matilda Brown, who plays the new arrival, commented: “Dropped into Summer Bay for a minute to stir things up 😉 first episode out Thursday!”, to which Kyle Shilling replied: “She trouble 😮”

Zara will arrive on Australian screens this Thursday, and will make her UK debut on Friday 10th November.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 18th September (Episode 8122)

Felicity spells it out for Tane. Cash snaps at Eden. Can Justin turn away a homeless Marilyn?

Tuesday 19th September (Episode 8123)

Kirby yearns for her best friend. Marilyn gives Roo an ultimatum. “Magic Mali” goes viral.

Wednesday 20th September (Episode 8124)

Tensions rise between Roo and Marilyn. Remi lashes out at Bree.

Thursday 21st September (Episodes 8125)

A blast from Mali’s past hits the Bay. John gives Remi food for thought. Justin resists cohabitating with Marilyn.

