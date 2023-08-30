Neighbours Spoilers – 29 pictures from first two weeks in Erinsborough!

With Neighbours returning to our screens in less than three weeks’ time, we can reveal 29 photos from the show’s first two weeks on air.

Earlier today, we revealed the major storylines for the show’s first few weeks, and now we can add some exciting photos showing what’s in store.

Monday 18th September (Episode 1 / 8904)

In our first episode back, the residents of Ramsay Street are in high spirits as they prepare for a wedding, and a new family arrive in town, with one of the members appearing to harbour a suspiciously keen interest in the street.

However, for Jane (Annie Jones) and Sam (Henrietta Graham), they’re more concerned with catching up with Mike (Guy Pearce), who appears to be away from Erinsborough.

Photos show the pair on a video call, and we can only assume it’s an emotional catchup with Sam’s dad, and Jane’s boyfriend, Mike.

The Varga-Murphy family – consisting of mums Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West), and teenage sons, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) – arrive in the first episode, and the new photos show them getting out of their car and waving to a friendly face across the street.

And then there’s that wedding. The identity of the bride and groom is being kept under lock and key until the show’s return, but fans have their theories…

Karl (Alan Fletcher), Harold (Ian Smith), Jane, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) Lucy (Melissa Bell) are seen eagerly awaiting the bride and groom’s arrival… so we can safely rule all of them out.

The wedding is taking place at the vineyard.

Tuesday 19th September (Episode 2 / 8905)

Just two episodes in and newcomer Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton) already has her sights set on Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux).

Thursday 20th September (Episode 4 / 8907)

Fast forward two episodes and Paul (Stefan Dennis) chats with someone – Reece? – in a newly renovated Lassiters reception.

While Byron keeps a watchful eye.

As we’ve already seen from Neighbours‘ extended trailer, Paul believes hotel guest Reece to be a spy.

He and Lucy corner Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) and tell her: “I want you to find out exactly what she’s been doing since she’s been here.”

We’re then back in the comforts of the Waterhole, where we get our first glimpse of Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask), who rumour has it is now heading up the pub.

There, Karl gets a proper introduction to the Varga-Murphy family.

While back at Lassiters, Paul and Lucy strategise.

Wendy seems to have made a firm friend in Susan Kennedy in the two years we’ve been away from Erinsborough.

Just what are JJ and Dex up to?

New spoilers tell us that one of the family appears “to harbour a suspiciously keen interest” in the street, and all signs are pointing to one of the sons, JJ.

In this fourth episode, JJ is focussed on something, or someone, close to home. In the second week he’ll launch a stealthy mission and get closer and closer to the truth. More on that here.

Karl’s daughter Holly is back in Erinsborough, but it looks like there’s trouble in store, with the new photos showing Karl looking stern as he talks to his daughter.

Monday 25th September (Episode 5 / 8908)

Just one week in and at least one family – perhaps two – is on the move.

Karl and Andrew seem to be helping the Varga Murphys move their belongings across the street.

Then Karl and Toadie chat… in Number 22, the house Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has called home since 2013! 😲

In the background, boxes of belongings suggest that someone’s either moving in or out.

In this episode, “after much consideration, Toadie makes a tough decision that will impact his entire family.”

Is he saying goodbye to Number 30 after decades of calling the former House of Trouser home?

Meanwhile, the Kennedys are set to find themselves at a crossroads, and the new photos show Karl looking pensive.

Thankfully he has Toadie to turn to for support.

Wednesday 27th September (Episode 7 / 8910)

The sweet reunion of Jane and Mike will see Mike with an important proposal to make.

Yet new spoilers let us know that it won’t be plain sailing for the pair. There was bound to be drama in store, with Guy Pearce not expected to be returning to the show full-time, meaning there needs to be an explanation for why he’s not living on Ramsay Street.

In the second week, the synopses tell us that “Mike has an important proposal to make,” but that just one day later, “Jane and Mike’s plans stall as secrets simmer beneath the surface.”

Here are the full Neighbours spoilers for the first three weeks:

Monday 18th September (Episode 1)

The residents of Ramsay Street are in high spirits as they prepare for a wedding.

Amongst all the celebration, a new family arrive in town, with one of the members appearing to harbour a suspiciously keen interest in the street.

Meanwhile, Susan has made some big life changes, but finds her happiness in turmoil as she’s forced to hide a personal secret from Karl.

Tuesday 19th September (Episode 2)

With the wedding celebrations over, the happy couple agree to put the past behind them, focusing instead on building their future together.

With romance in the air, a trepidatious Mackenzie flirts with the idea of getting back into the game.

Byron uncovers a secret about one of the guests in the hotel, that changes everything.

Wednesday 20th September (Episode 3)

The newlyweds embark on their honeymoon, struggling to juggle work and married life.

Meanwhile, Holly fails to take her job seriously, but her poor behaviour leads her to make an explosive discovery.

Sadie enjoys playing cupid with two of her friends, but not all is roses, as Harold’s peculiar behaviour starts to ring alarm bells for Karl.

Thursday 21st September (Episode 4)

Karl and Susan’s relationship is tested after a shock admission.

The truth behind the identity of hotel guest, Reece, sends ripples through the community.

While Cara and Remi navigate their future, JJ is focused on something, or someone, much closer to home.

Monday 25th September (Episode 5)

The Kennedys find themselves at a crossroads.

After much consideration, Toadie makes a tough decision that will impact his entire family.

Mackenzie makes a big call on her personal life.

JJ’s digging takes an unexpected turn.

Tuesday 26th September (Episode 6)

Terese’s business venture encounters a roadblock, causing repercussions in her personal life.

Byron struggles with relationships and the truth of his past.

Mackenzie pushes herself out of her comfort zone.

Karl grows increasingly worried for the well-being of an old friend.

Wednesday 27th September (Episode 7)

Harold makes a devastating admission.

Paul conjures up an elaborate plan to impress his new VIP guest.

Mike has an important proposal to make.

Terese discovers the truth of secrets that are very close to home.

Thursday 28th September (Episode 8)

Nell makes a shameful admission that rocks her family.

Cara and Remi face the consequences of poor communication.

JJ’s stealthy mission amps up, as he gets closer to the truth.

Jane and Mike’s plans stall as secrets simmer beneath the surface.

Monday 2nd October (Episode 9)

Mike finds himself the victim of his own impulsiveness.

Dex is blindsided by a secret with potentially catastrophic ramifications.

Paul discovers a piece of information which he believes will secure his hold over Lassiters.

Mackenzie throws caution to the wind as her interest in a certain resident reaches boiling point.

Tuesday 3rd October (Episode 10)

Dex fears that JJ could be on track to cause irreparable damage to their family.

Remi voices her doubts to Cara, throwing their plans for the future into question.

Byron benefits from a new perspective on his relationship as he reconsiders his previous decisions.

Mackenzie struggles to not let her emotions get the better of her.

Wednesday 4th October (Episode 11)

Terese, in an attempt to form stronger bonds with the people she loves, falls victim to a devilish manipulation.

Paul’s hubris grows as he inches closer to unmasking the truth.

JJ’s search for answers reaches the point of no return.

Thursday 5th October (Episode 12)

Jane is blindsided when she’s betrayed by a close friend.

Tensions mount on Ramsay Street as a new rivalry is born.

Harold is supported by his closest friends, as his fears for the future reach breaking point.