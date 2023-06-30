Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn refuses to let Stunning Organics go

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Marilyn receives an offer that could end her Stunning Organics journey, but opts to continue fighting!

The anti-Stunning Organics committee—now consisting of Marilyn (Emily Symons), Roo (Georgie Parker) and Alf—reconvene to discuss their next moves against the skincare company, who are refusing to release Marilyn from her contract to sell their products.

Seemingly not content with using their own electricity and teabags, the three housemates head over to the Beach House for their conversation, which has inexplicably become their campaign headquarters in Irene’s (Lynne McGranger) absence.

Having called in a favour from Surf Club committee member Gerald—who used to be a high-flying accountant in the city—Alf has learned that two executives from Stunning Orangics, as well as a lawyer, have all left the firm within the last two months.

Something smells fishy, and it’s not the dodgy moisturiser.

Unfortunately after Roo and Marilyn track down the former employees, none are willing to talk—they’ve clearly been intimidated into silence.

After setting up an online forum, there is one bit of good news when someone else comes forward to say that, like Roo, they also had an allergic reaction to the facemask.

It’s still not enough though, nothing seems to be sticking. It’s then that Alf spots something else that isn’t sticking—one of the labels on the products!

Carefully peeling it back, they find a different company name underneath, ‘Squeeze’.

If the company is hiding under a new name to distance itself from past shady dealings, it could be just the evidence they need.

Roo and Marilyn work into the night composing an email to Stunning Organics, outlining all of the company’s unlawful activity and demanding that Marilyn be released from her contract.

Later in the week, Marilyn is shocked when the company respond, agreeing to release her! No more boxes will be sent, and she doesn’t owe them another cent. They’re also going to arrange for their courier to collect all of the boxes from the Beach House; Irene’s house will no longer be a storage facility!

Marilyn breathes a sigh of relief, the nightmare is finally over… or is it?

When the courier (Ron Smyck) arrives to take all the boxes back to the warehouse, Marilyn is aghast that they’re not going to be destroyed.

Alf points out that it’s not the courier’s problem, and it’s not her problem either now, but Marilyn decides that her conscience cannot let the products be sent out to any other unsuspecting ‘brand ambassador’.

As Marilyn refuses to sign the documents, the courier is left with no option but to leave empty-handed.

“Oh, strewth…” an exasperated Alf sighs, speaking for all of us as Marilyn readies herself for yet another battle!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 3rd July (Episode 8031)

Andrew’s origins begin to unravel. Eden refuses to accept Cash’s helping hand. Alf has a “secret weapon’ in the fight against Stunning Organics.

Tuesday 4th July (Episode 8032)

Cash gets perspective on Eden’s decision. Andrew’s memories unveil a dark origin. Marilyn makes a stand against Stunning Organics.

Wednesday 5th July (Episode 8033)

Rose plays cat and mouse to avoid Mali. Hurricane Mackenzie returns to Salt. Justin and Leah uncover horrific truths.

Thursday 6th July (Episode 8034)

Tane demands the truth from Kahu. Rose and Mali try to be friends. Xander can’t catch a break. Remi hatches a new plan for Lyrik.

Friday 7th July (Episode 8035)

Kahu comes clean. Remi makes a bold call. Marilyn gets what she wished for, with a catch.

