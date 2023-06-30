Home and Away Spoilers – Cash discovers Andrew’s cult past

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the curious case of Andrew begins to unravel, as Cash uncovers some dark secrets about the teen’s past.

Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) has been staying with Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) since he was discovered severely dehydrated and malnourished in a house next door to where Justin was carrying out community service.

It soon became apparent that 17-year-old Andrew had the social and educational skills of an 8-9 year old, having been kept hidden away for most of his life.

When Andrew’s father, Archie, died from a heart attack in his car three weeks ago, it cut off the only link Andrew had with the outside world, leading him to slip a note into Justin’s backpack out of desperation when he ran out of food.

Whilst it did turn out there was a stockpile of tinned food in the house, it was strangely behind lock and key.

So far, Andrew has refused to answer most of the questions asked about his life, claiming that he’s not allowed to talk about it.

He has also clearly been taught to beware any authority figures, with Andrew particularly wary of police officer Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and the social workers he’s had to see.

Whilst Andrew was expanding his horizons by visiting the beach for the first time, Cash was doing some digging, and on positively identifying Archie as the man who had been living with Andrew, he made a shocking discovery.

Andrew had been reported missing at the age of four, with his family having heard nothing of him since.

As we pick up the storyline next week, Cash tells Justin that it was actually Andrew’s mother, Esther, who filed the report all those years ago, meaning she may not be dead as Andrew believes…

Meanwhile, Andrew is certainly making the most of his new beachside home as he frolics in the surf watched by Theo (Matt Evans) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson). When a curious Andrew asks Theo if surfing is difficult, Theo points out that he would have to be a good swimmer first.

Without a thought, Andrew runs back into the ocean and dives in.

Theo is about to rush after him when Kirby stops him… to their amazement, it looks as though Andrew is an excellent swimmer, and he wasn’t even aware of it!

Hearing that there’s been a development, Justin brings Andrew to the police station where Cash asks him if he remembers anything about his mother, as it may be the case that she’s still alive.

Andrew doesn’t believe Cash, adamant that his father wouldn’t have lied to him, but isn’t able to answer when asked how she died, or even if he remembers attending her funeral.

When shown the missing poster however, Andrew unlocks a hidden memory when he looks at the photo of himself holding a teddy bear.

“That’s Ted” he exclaims…”That’s my Ted“.

Cash hopes they can work on uncovering more of Andrew’s memories. But as he persists in his questioning about Andrew’s father, Andrew’s anxiety increases before he eventually snaps, yelling that he’s not allowed to talk about it.

Leaving Andrew with Justin to calm down, Cash hears from the missing persons unit who confirm that they haven’t been able to get in touch with Andrew’s mother—the contact details they have are years out of date. While it’s a setback, Cash promises that they won’t give up.

Later, Andrew admits to Justin that he’s struggling to get his head around everything. Justin understands, given his experience with his own father and the secrets he kept, and reiterates that he’s always there if he needs to talk.

Andrew’s relieved to see Leah when she returns from Yabbie Creek, and he gives her a big hug. It’s been a full-on day, and in that moment Leah is just the calming influence he needs.

After Justin fails to extract any more information from Andrew about his Esther’s supposed death, Leah tries a softer approach as she takes Andrew back to the beach.

All Andrew remembers is that ‘they’ came to the house to inform them that Esther had died… ‘they’ being a group of men who sometimes visited with supplies.

With Cash unable to find any record of a death for Esther Lawrence, it seems that this mysterious group of men is the only lead, and it soon becomes apparent who they may be when Cash finally receives Andrew’s full missing persons report.

It transpires that Andrew’s father Archie was a member of a notorious doomsday prepper cult named Vita Nova. Esther believed that Archie had taken Andrew to one of the cult’s safe houses, though with all those connected to the group intimidated into silence, there was never any grounds for arrest.

Justin and Leah immediately begin to wonder whether they’re out of their depth with Andrew, he could be far more damaged than they’d first thought.

After conducting some of their own research, they uncover disturbing stories about the cult, who are known to chase people off their property with compound bows.

Certainly not the sort of people you’d like to get on the wrong side of that’s for sure!

Luckily, Alf (Ray Meagher) comes along at the right moment, and after they tell him the whole sorry tale, he assures them that Andrew has ended up in the right place. Even if Justin and Leah begin to feel overwhelmed, all their friends will be there to give them a helping hand.

Though somewhat placated by Alf’s words, Leah still worries about saying the wrong thing to a very sensitive Andrew. But Justin reminds her that Andrew already thinks she’s awesome—in a particularly touching moment Andrew even wished that Leah was his mum—and so perhaps she should just keep doing what she’s doing.

Are Justin and Leah doing the right thing by taking Andrew in?

