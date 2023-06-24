Home and Away Spoilers – Justin and Theo make breakthrough with Andrew

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, a trip to the beach sees Andrew begin to embrace the outside world, before Cash gets some devastating news about Andrew’s father.

As Justin (James Stewart) learns more details about Andrew’s (Joshua Hewson) disturbing past next week, Andrew is making new discoveries of his own as he continues to adapt to the outside world.

After discovering a note hidden in his backpack pleading for food, whilst on community service at the house next door to Andrew’s, Justin discovered the teenager passed out on the floor suffering from severe dehydration and malnourishment.

Whilst being checked over at the hospital, Andrew was reluctant to give any details about his life, and could only tell them his first name and the fact that he was 17 years old.

With no surname to go on, and with Andrew having no idea of his birth date, both doctor Bree (Juliet Godwin) and police officer Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) were unable to find any details on their respective databases.

After a meeting with a psychologist, it was determined that Andrew only had the social and educational development of an 8-9 year old, and he had evidently led a completely sheltered existence, with Andrew later explaining that he was not supposed to go outside.

Further investigation from Cash revealed that there had been an older man living with Andrew, and that the house was full of padlocked cupboards containing a stockpile of tinned food and water filters. There was enough there to live off-grid for months, yet no sign of the mystery man…

As Justin and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) opened their home to Andrew, his need to follow a strict set of rules and his fascination with Leah—amongst various other idiosyncrasies—were initially quite unsettling to them both, as they feared for what sort of life Andrew had been subjected to.

Andrew remained a closed book, but came out of his shell somewhat when he heard Justin playing the guitar, it seemed he had a hidden love of music.

Next week, Andrew has another new face to deal with when Theo (Matt Evans) calls round. He has been staying with girlfriend Kirby (Angelina Thomson) in order to give Justin, Leah and Andrew some space, and Andrew is a little put out when Theo’s arrival interrupts Justin’s latest performance.

Andrew soon warms to Theo however when he joins in and performs a duet with Justin, becoming a captive audience when Theo later offers to play him some of his new songs.

When Leah gives Theo a big hug and says she’s missed having him around, Andrew looks uncomfortable.

Leah’s quick to reassure Andrew it’s been really nice having him around too, and Andrew responds that he likes being there… before embracing Leah himself.

Leah is incredibly touched by the gesture.

The next day, Theo and Justin take Andrew down to the beach, only to discover that he’s never actually been to one before.

Surprised by the admission, Justin tells Andrew that the first thing he should do is take his shoes off. Andrew duly obliges, and can’t help but laugh as he feels the sand between his toes for the very first time.

They then lead him down towards the water, though Andrew begins to hesitate and jumps back as the waves lap towards him.

Justin’s reassurance that saltwater solves (almost) everything seems to be enough to allay Andrew’s fears, as he gingerly steps forward and allows the water to rush over his feet.

Whilst such an insignificant thing for the likes of surfers Justin and Theo, it’s a completely new experience for Andrew and he cannot hide his glee.

It’s the happiest that Justin has seen Andrew since they met, and both he and Theo are heartwarmed at the special moment.

Andrew can’t wait for his next trip to the beach as they return home, but reality soon hits again when Justin tells him that Bree has managed to organise them an appointment with the social worker at the hospital.

The prospect of being asked more questions that he’s been indoctrinated not to answer terrifies Andrew as he tells Justin that he doesn’t want to go.

Justin and Leah try to assure him that it’s for his own good, but Andrew grabs Leah for protection as he begs her not to make him go with Justin.

It’s all too upsetting for Leah who makes a hasty exit as Andrew cries out for her.

Leah later confides in Bree that she’s worried that she and Justin are way out of their depth in offering help to Andrew, but Bree promises her that he will get all the help he needs. Roo (Georgie Parker) also later offers her assistance, in arranging an assessment for Andrew’s reading and writing.

The Summer Bay community is doing what it has always done best – rallying round to help a teen in need.

Justin eventually tires of Andrew’s fears and yells at him to get into the car, something he immediately regrets as Andrew slinks outside, dutifully obeying Justin’s order.

Whilst in Yabbie Creek, Justin calls in on Cash at the police station where he learns that there’s been a big development with the case. A neighbour, Amy (Keira Dixon), had admitted that she’s never seen Andrew, but has been able to give Constable Doyle (Kevin Batliwala) a description of the older man that has been living in the same house.

When the facial recognition unit run the e-fit through their database, they’re able to come back with a match—Archie Lawrence.

It’s very likely that this person is Andrew’s father, but the trouble is that Archie died three weeks ago, from a heart attack whilst at the wheel of his car. Andrew’s only link with the outside world was dead, without Andrew knowing, and that very nearly cost him his own life.

When Cash later shows the photo of Archie to Andrew, he confirms that he is indeed his father, whilst worrying that he’ll be mad at him for leaving the house.

Whilst they finally have Andrew’s full name in order to track down more information, Justin is faced with telling Andrew that his father is dead.

As Andrew tries to take in the news that, just like his mother, Archie is now dead, his immediate thoughts are wondering what happens to him now. Justin is unable to answer.

The shocks keep on coming though, when Cash calls Justin back to the station the next morning.

It’s revealed that Andrew was reported missing at 4 years old, when he was abducted by his father… and no-one has seen or heard of him since!

Could Andrew actually have some family out there in the world?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th June (Episode 8026)

Mali helps John launch the new look Surf Club. Mac lashes out when her friends invade her privacy. Marilyn receives a threat.

Tuesday 27th June (Episode 8027)

Mac’s mates rally around her. Rose revisits her connection with Mali. Has Marilyn got cold feet?

Wednesday 28th June (Episode 8028)

Andrew struggles to adjust to normal life. Rose struggles with rejection. Marilyn comes clean to Alf.

Thursday 29th June (Episode 8029)

Lyrik needs a cash injection. Cash lands on a dead lead. Leah enlists Roo in her quest to help Andrew.

Friday 30th June (Episode 8030)

Cash and Justin uncover a shocking truth. Kahu tries to secure a Cash investment. Lyrik are offered a lifeline.