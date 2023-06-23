Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn and Kirby face legal action

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Marilyn and Kirby face a tough choice on whether to continue their fight against Stunning Organics, as the company begins legal action against them.

Marilyn (Emily Symons) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) are delivered a blow in their campaign against Stunning Organics next week, when the skincare company follow through on their legal threats against the pair!

After Roo (Georgie Parker) suffered an allergic reaction to one of the products that brand ambassador Marilyn was trying to sell her, some further investigation uncovered similar reports from other customers, as well as a whole host of ambassadors unhappy with the company’s tactics.

It became clear that the contract Marilyn had signed up for was nothing more than a dodgy pyramid scheme.

Whilst Marilyn has assured both Roo and Alf (Ray Meagher) that everything is in hand as she attempts to negotiate with the company’s legal team, in reality she hasn’t actually got anywhere with them. Furthermore, she is still receiving deliveries of numerous boxes of products per week that she’s secretly storing at the Beach House whilst Irene (Lynne McGranger) is overseas.

“Marilyn went into it with confidence and enthusiasm, so to find she’s been tricked and now has to sell all this product is overwhelming and upsetting,” Emily told Aussie magazine TV Week. “She feels embarrassed and that she’s dragged her friends into something she didn’t understand.”

After Marilyn revealed the truth to Kirby, the pair decided to play hardball by uploading another video to social media, but this time revealing the truth about Stunning Organics—that her friend ended up in hospital after sampling one of the products, and that the company is now forcing her to sell products she doesn’t believe in.

As the week comes to a close, Kirby is shocked to receive a message on her socials from Stunning Organics legal team, threatening to sue her unless she takes the video down immediately.

Next week, Kirby rushes to show Marilyn the message, both in disbelief that the company would stoop so low. A panicky Marilyn tells Kirby that they need to take the posts and video down immediately, but Kirby disagrees—everything they’ve said is true, and this is nothing more than a scare tactic.

In Kirby’s view, the threat only proves that the pair are managing to scare Stunning Organics, so they should just call the company’s bluff.

Marilyn reluctantly goes along with it, and the two continue to stand their ground even after Marilyn is sent the same warning.

The next morning however, the pair are stunned when a process server (Dilshan Rain) delivers legal documents to each of them—an official notice that Stunning Organics are suing them for defamation!

Believing their only chance of fighting the company is by finding others in the same situation, the pair set up an online forum in the hope that other victims will speak out. If they are able to drum up enough pressure, Stunning Organics are sure to back down.

In the meantime, Marilyn continues doing all she can to avoid letting on to Alf about her predicament.

It’s no easy feat, as Alf has already realised that something is going on—Marilyn has been avoiding him at home, and everytime he comes into the diner to see Marilyn chatting with Kirby, she quickly changes the subject. Alf attempts to sit down with her to offer help with whatever is troubling her, but she insists that everything is fine.

When Marilyn receives a text about yet another delivery arriving at the Beach House, a suspicious Alf follows her there, and sees for himself the pickle that Marilyn has got herself into.

With dozens of Stunning Organics boxes piled high in Irene’s living room, Marilyn realises there’s no way to talk herself out of this one.

Marilyn admits everything to her beloved Mr Stewart—how she’s still under contract to the company with no way of getting out of it, that she made up the lawyer that she was supposedly planning to meet with, and about the fact that the company are now suing her.

Alf can’t believe things have got this far, as he tells Marilyn that she should have told him what was going on.

Whilst he worries about Marilyn and Kirby’s attempts to take the company down, he eventually tells Marilyn that she’s doing the right thing.

“It’s incredibly important to her to have Alf’s support,” Emily added. “It makes it a little easier for her to deal with, but it’s still a pretty bad situation.”

After later informing Roo of the situation, Alf formulates a plan, knowing just the person to call…

Morag? Sadly not… surf club committee member Gerald, who used to be a big shot accountant in the city, and is apparently perfectly placed to dig up some dirt on the company.

As Gerald gets to work offscreen, will Alf’s involvement be the very thing that could save Marilyn and Kirby?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th June (Episode 8026)

Mali helps John launch the new look Surf Club. Mac lashes out when her friends invade her privacy. Marilyn receives a threat.

Tuesday 27th June (Episode 8027)

Mac’s mates rally around her. Rose revisits her connection with Mali. Has Marilyn got cold feet?

Wednesday 28th June (Episode 8028)

Andrew struggles to adjust to normal life. Rose struggles with rejection. Marilyn comes clean to Alf.

Thursday 29th June (Episode 8029)

Lyrik needs a cash injection. Cash lands on a dead lead. Leah enlists Roo in her quest to help Andrew.

Friday 30th June (Episode 8030)

Cash and Justin uncover a shocking truth. Kahu tries to secure a Cash investment. Lyrik are offered a lifeline.