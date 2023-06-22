Next week on Home and Away in the UK, it’s a big day at the surf club for John as the newly revamped juice bar has its grand opening.

Seeing Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) refresh of his newly acquired board shop on the other side of the clubroom fcaused a bit of envy for John (Shane Withington) earlier this month, as he realised Summer Bay’s premier juice and gelato destination was now looking a bit shabby in comparison.

Impressed with his skills, John originally asked Mali for some assistance on a rebrand, but baulked when Mali suggested he’d be happy to do so for a price.

Seeing John struggle with his own designs however, Mali took pity on him and provided a full design proposal for “JP’s Juice Bar”, complete with a lookbook, logos and 3D renders.

John is as giddy as a kitten next week as pulls up in the Can-Am on the beach, wondering why Mali is late finishing his lesson.

Rather than be worried about his schedule however, John is keen to help Mali pack up his equipment so that he can show him the fruits of his labours back up at the club.

The entire place has had a lick of paint, and the light blue wall that Mali had chosen for Mantaray Boards’ backdrop has been extended around much of the clubhouse, replacing the drab off-white walls which have adorned the room since its last revamp in 2010.

There are new stools and high tables, fresh lighting, updated foliage, and a plush new sofa area.

But it’s the new look juice bar that has the biggest impact, as ‘JP’s Juice Bar’ is officially launched.

This is only the juice bar’s second revamp since its debut on UK screens in September 2010, which coincided with a renovation of the entire surf club and the addition of the second storey. It replaced the old Noah’s bar, which functioned as a juice bar during the day and served alcohol in the evening.

Only a few short months after the club’s renovation, with its bold colours, small gym, and surfwear shop, the powers that be had a rethink and stripped things back to a more basic look. At the same time, the separate gym was added and the manager’s office was moved to underneath the stairs.

This look debuted in December 2010—which for context was the same week that Georgie Parker made her first appearance as Roo—and has lasted right up to present day. So it’s no wonder JP was thinking it looked a bit worse for wear after 12½ years!

Back in the present, Mali is impressed by the transformation on walking into the clubroom, and even more so when he realises that John has picked his favourite of the logo designs.

Tane (Ethan Browne) also shows his admiration as he emerges from the gym, and John gets him to take a photo of himself and Mali in front of the swish new counter.

However, later in the morning, John is finding business to be slow…

Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) suggests that he could do a free juice giveaway, but John has something a bit cheaper in mind as he decides to ask Mali for another small favour.

Having sent him the photo of the two of them together, John wonders if Mali has posted it on his socials.

When Mali points out that John could simply post it on the surf club socials, John replies that as the artist, he’d surely want to share in the publicity?

Mali smiles as he sees John’s game—”You mean you want a piggyback off the success of Mantaray Boards…?”

“No….” John replies before subtly changing tact…”Would it hurt?”

Mali promises to get onto it, and before long JP’s Juice Bar is packed with customers—what a good guy that Mali is!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th June (Episode 8026)

Mali helps John launch the new look Surf Club. Mac lashes out when her friends invade her privacy. Marilyn receives a threat.

Tuesday 27th June (Episode 8027)

Mac’s mates rally around her. Rose revisits her connection with Mali. Has Marilyn got cold feet?

Wednesday 28th June (Episode 8028)

Andrew struggles to adjust to normal life. Rose struggles with rejection. Marilyn comes clean to Alf.

Thursday 29th June (Episode 8029)

Lyrik needs a cash injection. Cash lands on a dead lead. Leah enlists Roo in her quest to help Andrew.

Friday 30th June (Episode 8030)

Cash and Justin uncover a shocking truth. Kahu tries to secure a Cash investment. Lyrik are offered a lifeline.

Aussie viewers are about to meet new character Tegan, Andrew’s half-sister. UK viewers will see her for the first time in August.

