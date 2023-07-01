Home and Away Spoilers – Kahu does a runner with Tane’s money

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane discovers the truth about what Kahu has done with his money – prompting Kahu to do a runner!

The game is finally up for Kahu (Jordi Webber) next week, as Tane (Ethan Browne) catches him out in yet another lie and backs his scheming cousin into a corner.

Kahu has been chasing cash since his arrival in Summer Bay a month ago, but despite having an honest job at the gym handed to him on a plate by Tane, it wasn’t enough for Kahu who decided to take further advantage of his cousin’s generous nature.

Seemingly eager to progress in his new career, Kahu asked Tane if he could stump up the fees required to enrol him in a Personal Trainer course at TAFE.

Kahu then proceeded to send the $1500 to his mother back in New Zealand, keeping up the charade that he was attending TAFE until Tane phoned up to query his timetable.

Confronting him over the lie, Kahu instead claimed that he wanted to own his own trawler, tugging on the heart strings by reminding Tane of their childhood fishing trips. If Tane chose to let him keep the money as an investment, he would be able to register the business, apply for permits, and look into accreditation.

Tane gave in, much to his wife Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) frustration, who told Tane that he’d rewarded Kahu for dishonesty.

Failing to convince Flick to invest too, Kahu then hooked up with Salt co-owner Mackenzie (Emily Weir)… but quickly lost interest when he learned that she wasn’t as wealthy as he’d first thought.

Spotting another opportunity, Kahu soon latched on to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) when he heard on the grapevine that he was sitting on an inheritance, and caused huge embarrassment for Tane by throwing a BBQ to try and talk Cash into investing.

Next week, having now seen for himself the levels that his cousin will stoop to, Tane admits to Flick that he’s sceptical about whether he can trust Kahu.

Flick points out that he’s been the perfect houseguest in recent days, but Tane reckons that’s only because he gave him a serve at the BBQ.

Despite it being his day off, Cash opts to walk Flick to work so that he can see what Kahu is up to at the gym.

When they arrive at the surf club, Tane immediately spots Kahu talking to John (Shane Withington) and his heart sinks as he fears Kahu has made John his next target.

Making an excuse to Kahu of being there to check the rosters, Tane later collars John and quizzes him on what they were talking about.

As John confirms Kahu’s claims that they were talking about New Zealand (John made several trips across the ditch during his navy days), Kahu emerges from the gym, knowing full well Tane would be crosschecking his story.

Kahu reminds Tane that whānau should trust each other, but Tane’s subtle approach immediately goes out the window as he points out that his track record so far leaves a lot to be desired!

He’s further frustrated when he learns via Flick that Kahu was sniffing around Mac for money, and decides to search the business registry for Kahu’s name, knowing that’s what his money was supposedly being used for.

Of course, it comes up as a blank—Kahu has played him, again.

The next morning Tane asks Kahu for a business update; he is an investor after all. Tane seethes as Kahu lies through his teeth, telling him that the business has been registered and all is looking good so far.

Tane snaps and demands the truth from Kahu, who insists he has no idea what he’s talking about.

When Tane asks to see the business registration documents, Kahu tells him he’ll go and get it… and makes a quick exit to the surf club to buy himself some time.

When Tane later catches up with him, Kahu makes out that he must have accidentally deleted the email, but it’s not washing with Tane. He’s just got off the phone with Kahu’s mum, who seems to think that he’s out working on a fishing trawler…



With nowhere left to hide, Kahu tells Tane the full sorry tale.

His mum had lent him $50k in order to buy his own second-hand trawler, but it quickly turned into a disaster. With no money to make urgent repairs, Kahu claims the boat is now at the bottom of the harbour.

Since then, Kahu has been in a downward spiral borrowing money from people, as he admits to sending Tane’s money back home to his mother. She’s so proud of him, and he doesn’t want to break her heart by telling her he’s lost everything.

Tane tells Kahu that he needs to be honest with his mother, and gives him some space so Kahu can phone her to break the news.

But once Tane has left, it appears Kahu has changed his mind… as he packs up his things and flees the Parata house!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 3rd July (Episode 8031)

Andrew’s origins begin to unravel. Eden refuses to accept Cash’s helping hand. Alf has a “secret weapon’ in the fight against Stunning Organics.

Tuesday 4th July (Episode 8032)

Cash gets perspective on Eden’s decision. Andrew’s memories unveil a dark origin. Marilyn makes a stand against Stunning Organics.

Wednesday 5th July (Episode 8033)

Rose plays cat and mouse to avoid Mali. Hurricane Mackenzie returns to Salt. Justin and Leah uncover horrific truths.

Thursday 6th July (Episode 8034)

Tane demands the truth from Kahu. Rose and Mali try to be friends. Xander can’t catch a break. Remi hatches a new plan for Lyrik.

Friday 7th July (Episode 8035)

Kahu comes clean. Remi makes a bold call. Marilyn gets what she wished for, with a catch.