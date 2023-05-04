Home and Away Spoilers – Gabe dumps Mackenzie and leaves the bay

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mackenzie loses Gabe all over again, as Remi finds a distraction in another woman.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is dealt another heartbreaking blow next week, only days after she had to bid farewell to her brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor).

With Dean having moved to Queensland with partner Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and baby daughter Izzy, Mac was facing rattling around in the secluded farmhouse on her own, the lease having been handed over to her by Ziggy’s parents.

Dean was reluctant to leave Mac on her own, after her recent discovery that boyfriend Gabe Miller (Akos Armont) is battling terminal cancer, but she assured him that she would be okay. With Gabe having agreed to move in with Mac, Dean’s last words to him were to be good to his sister.

Mac had only recently reunited with Gabe after the pair were previously engaged over four years ago, before Mac moved to Summer Bay.

Gabe had inexplicably dumped Mac, leaving only a note, shortly before their wedding, with it later transpiring that her conniving father Rick (Mark Lee) had in fact paid Gabe off.

But only weeks after the two rekindled their relationship, Gabe learned that his non-hodgkin’s lymphoma had returned.

It was his having gone into remission last year that persuaded Gabe to track down Mac and fight for a second chance. But fate clearly has other ideas, when doctors revealed that any treatment would have zero chance of making much difference.

Despite the prognosis, Gabe eventually agreed to undergo chemotherapy in the hope of spending a little bit more time with Mac before the inevitable, despite knowing the side effects they’d have to live with.

Next week, as Mac comes in from a surf, she admits to Gabe that it feels weird with Dean not being around anymore.

Determined to stay upbeat for Gabe’s sake, Mac says she hopes that he hasn’t had any second thoughts about moving in with her.

Gabe assures her that he hasn’t, but as the two head home Mac can’t help but be nervous about what the future holds. Does she have what it takes to be Gabe’s carer in his final months?

The next day Gabe faces his first round of chemo, but his anxiety means that he can’t stomach any of the huge breakfast Mac has served up. He thanks Mac for her support regardless, and they affirm their love for one another.

Later in the week, Gabe is feeling the full side effects of the chemo. Bored of being in bed, he staggers into the living room fighting the urge to throw up.

Mac can’t help but fuss over him, but all he wants for the moment is to snuggle quietly on the couch with her.

When Mac later worries about Gabe’s lack of appetite, he reminds her that this is the reality of chemotherapy that he tried to warn her about—no amount of soup is going to make him feel better.

Gabe immediately apologises for losing his temper, and whilst Mac assures him that it’s okay, she’s clearly putting on a brave face.

As Gabe shuffles back to the bedroom, refusing her help, Mac is left in the kitchen feeling utterly helpless. When Gabe turns back to Mac in the doorway, he sees her start to break down. In that moment, Gabe decides what he has to do.

Mac is stunned when Gabe later emerges from the bedroom right as rain, claiming that he has his appetite back. What he really fancies is some gelato, and whilst Mac is only too happy to order some for delivery, he convinces her to head down to the surf club, assuring her that he’ll be okay for a while on his own.

Gabe gives Mac a lingering kiss as she leaves, telling her that he loves her. But as soon as the coast is clear, Gabe drops the facade, he’s clearly struggling.

When Mac returns to the farmhouse, she finds it empty. Confused, Mac goes to ring Gabe, but then spots the note on the kitchen table…

In that moment, Mac’s world comes crashing down as she realises that history is repeating itself and that Gabe has left her… and she knows that this time, it will be forever.

How much more misery can Mackenzie take?!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Bree (Juliet Godwin) has a momentous decision to make after learning that she’s pregnant.

Bree had already confided in housemate Rose (Kirsty Marillier) that she’s unsure whether the baby is Remi’s (Adam Rowland), or her abusive late husband Jacob (Alex Williams).

Bree and Remi were taking tentative steps in renewing their friendship, following Bree’s traumatic experience with Jacob, but that’s all been set back as Bree does her best to avoid Remi as she works out whether to go ahead with the pregnancy.

Next week, after a further talk with Rose, Bree resolves to tell Remi about the baby so they can make a decision together.

In the meantime, Remi is drowning his sorrows at Salt when he’s approached by a girl, Clara (Alcira Carpio) who asks him and Xander (Luke Van Os) to join their group. Xander declines, but Remi can’t see the harm in a distraction.

As the night progresses, Remi takes Clara back to his place.

The two kiss passionately as Clara starts ripping Remi’s clothes off, but it all becomes too much for him as he asks her to stop.

Clara is thoroughly unimpressed, knowing she’d be struggling to get back to Mangrove River at that time of night, but Remi offers her his bed for the night whilst he sleeps on the couch.

The next morning, Bree approaches the house ready to reveal all to Remi… only to see him emerge with Clara!

Bree watches on in horror as Remi gives Clara a peck on the cheek as they say their goodbyes, and Bree makes a swift exit.

When Remi later approaches Bree near the beach, she’s extremely brusque with him as he asks how she’s doing, telling him to go away.

Bree then confronts him about the woman she saw him with, and whilst he tries to explain that it wasn’t what it looks like, Bree isn’t interested in an explanation.

Remi’s left reeling as Bree tells him she never wants to see him again!

Has any chance of a reunion now been ruined?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 8th May (Episode 7991)

Mackenzie braces to be Gabe’s carer. Remi falls into another woman’s arms. Mali is thrown in at the deep end.

Tuesday 9th May (Episode 7992)

Felicity wants commitment, but does Tane? Bree deliberates motherhood without Remi. Eden comes to Remi’s defence.

Wednesday 10th May (Episode 7993)

Justin and Leah clash over parenting. Roo finds disturbing photos of Ava. Tane and Felicity have cause for celebration.

Thursday 11th May (Episode 7994)

Ava’s seductive photos rattle Justin. Kirby puts Ava in her place. Is history repeating for Mackenzie?

Friday 12th May (Episode 7995)

Mali is Mackenzie’s shoulder to cry on. Theo shatters Ava’s dreams. Justin goes into protective overdrive.