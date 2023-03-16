Home and Away Spoilers – Tane’s actions save Cash from the bikies

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Cash is held hostage by Tex and his cronies, it’s on Tane to step in and save the day.

It’s finally time for, what we hope is, a last showdown between Summer Bay copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and the gang members of the Death Adder Motorcycle Club.

The gang have had a hit out on Cash for several months, since he shot dead their leader Marty (Ben Wood) in a siege which also saw sergeant-in-arms Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan) incarcerated.

After a long spell of silence, the bikies made their move when Lloyd (Oliver Ackland) tampered with the brakelines on Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) wedding car, which Cash was supposed to have been driving.

But as fate would have it, a last-minute wobble from Flick saw bridesmaid Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) take the wheel, consequently ending up in a coma when the car crashed into a service station.

Cash soon realised who was behind the sabotage when he learnt the brakes had been cut deliberately, and when he and foster father Gary (Peter Phelps) searched the house, they came across a large number of listening devices, which had explained how the gang knew of the wedding plans.

An unofficial visit to Tex in prison soon gave Cash the concrete evidence he needed to prove that he was the one pulling the strings, with colleague Rose (Kirsty Marillier) handing it over to the taskforce who’d been keeping surveillance on the bikies.

But, naturally, after a few hours, Cash became impatient and decided it was time to confront the gang directly. Speaking into one of the bugs, he told the bikies to name a time and a place to finish this once and for all. What could possibly go wrong?

Next week, the gang decide to take Cash up on his kind offer, giving him an address for a catch-up.

Realising that things might not quite work out as he hopes, Cash pays a visit to a comatose Eden en-route for what could be a final goodbye. After telling her how much she means to him, Cash goes to leave… only to find his exit blocked by Rose.

Rose points out that the taskforce saw the messages that had been exchanged between Cash and the bikies. The police have organised a raid on the address, and he’s forbidden from joining them.

Cash reluctantly opts to stay at the hospital with Eden, but just in case Cash changes his mind, Rose brings in a police guard to keep an eye on him.

Rose joins the raid, and as the unit swoops in on a number of bikies, Rose spots Lloyd trying to make a quick getaway. Chasing him down, she’s able to apprehend him, and the police are soon feeling very happy with themselves on a job well done.

Cash is relieved to hear from Rose that it’s finally over, and believing that he’s now safe, looks forward to moving back into the Parata house.

But of course there’s a twist that no-one (except, perhaps, everyone watching) saw coming… Tex has managed to escape from prison!

At a remote safehouse, Tex is on the phone to his cronies, ordering them to go and get Cash now that his guard is down.

Filling in Flick on the whole sorry saga at Salt, with the assurance that it’s all over now, Cash goes to leave when he’s confronted by a stranger, George (Govinda Roser), who’s quick to show him the gun he has tucked away in his belt. He orders Cash to leave the building with him, warning him that one wrong move could see him put a bullet in Flick.

Tane smells a rat when he sees Cash and George outside, as he watches them get into a blacked out van which then speeds off.

At the safehouse, Cash is astonished to come face-to-face with Tex. Apparently all it took to escape the impenetrable walls of the prison was to fake a stomach bug to get taken to hospital.

Happy to finally have Cash exactly where he wants him, he gives the copper some stomach pain of his own to think about, punching him in the gut.

Meanwhile, Tane has followed the van and is witnessing everything, calling the police to inform them of what’s going on.

Outnumbered somewhat, Cash doesn’t really have much option than to be led out into the pasture, where he’s forced to kneel down in front of Tex.

Clearly about to become Cash’s executioner, Tex asks Cash if he has any last words…

“Yeah… go to hell,” Cash replies succinctly.

Realising that he has no more time to wait for police backup, Tane springs into action, taking down two of the bikies in quick succession with high kicks.

As Tane takes all the remaining gang members on single-handedly, the distraction allows Cash to disarm Tex who makes a run for it.

Cash gives chase and is able to grapple Tex to the ground, just as the police arrive.

As Tex is dragged away, he warns Cash that he won’t see it coming next time.

Seemingly optimistic that this bust means it’s all over, for a third time, Cash replies that he’s going to make sure that Tex spends the rest of his life in prison with all the charges he’s facing (anyone want to place a bet?).

But Cash’s thoughts quickly move on when he then picks up a voicemail from Flick… who has important news about Eden from the hospital…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 20th March (Episode 7956)

Xander kicks himself for trusting Stacey. Leah gives Kirby a lifeline. Can Mackenzie and Gabe mix business and pleasure?

Tuesday 21st March (Episode 7957)

Mackenzie and Gabe start a new chapter. Can Xander and Stacey overcome infidelity? Ziggy and Dean get an unexpected visitor.

Wednesday 22nd March (Episode 7958)

Cash says goodbye to Eden. Rose takes down a criminal. Alf suspects a River Boy in Summer Bay.

Thursday 23rd March (Episode 7959)

Ziggy and Dean meet their newborn baby. The bikies are back with a vengeance. Is Cash and Eden’s love story over?

Friday 24th March (Episode 7960)

Cash is left broken-hearted. Power goes to Marilyn’s head. Does Theo have a stalker?