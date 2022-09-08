Home and Away Spoilers – Summer Bay’s new doc battles to save Cash

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Summer Bay’s new resident doc is thrown in at the deep end when Cash is injured in the line of duty…

As this week draws to a close, Tane (Ethan Browne) walks straight into the lion’s den, having tracked down the headquarters of the bikie gang who are forcing him to launder money through the gym.

Having spoken to police officer Rose (Kirsty Marillier), who had warned him of the dangers, Tane had said that he would do whatever it takes to bring the saga to an end.

In the final minutes of the week, Leader Marty (Ben Wood) and his sidekick Tex (Lucas Linehan) are somewhat surprised by the unexpected visit, as their henchman drags Tane inside the complex.

As we rejoin the action next week, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is desperately trying to track down Tane.

Nik has already made known his frustration at Tane going along with the bikies’ demands—particularly after Tane sent Chloe (Sam Barrett) to New Zealand, and Nik split up with girlfriend Bella (Courtney Miller) for her own protection—and now both he and Tane’s girlfriend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) are beginning to panic as they struggle to get hold of him.

Although he knows that Tane has spoken to Rose previously, Nik rejects Flick’s suggestion of involving the police. However, it seems the decision is about to be taken out of her hands when Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) walks into the surf club accompanied by another officer.

Cash has just returned from his trip to get answers from Jasmine (Sam Frost), who recently dumped him after deciding to stay on at the Shaws’ farm, so Flick is keen to catch up, but this clearly isn’t a social call. Cash demands that Flick accompany him to the station, and when she refuses by pushing him away, he promptly arrests her for assaulting a police officer—what is going on?!

Thrown into a cell, Flick quickly realises that there’s something big going down and that she’s there for her own protection, but Cash doesn’t have time to explain as he races out of the police station…

Meanwhile, Nik has used the ‘find my phone’ feature to track Tane down to the bikies’ HQ, and his arrival there causes quite the stir when the heavies drag him in to join Marty and Tane.

Although Nik is looking out for his uncle, an exasperated Tane has to think on his feet and pull him into line in front of Marty. Unbeknownst to Nik, Tane is actually wearing a wire, with several police vehicles parked nearby listening in… he’s walked straight into an undercover operation, and there’s every chance he could blow it!

As Rose listens in from the surveillance van, she’s surprised when Cash joins her—whilst he explains that Jasmine isn’t coming home, he’s determined to just focus on the job in hand.

After initially arousing suspicion with his questions, Tane finally convinces Marty to tell him of the full plan he has for laundering money through the gym. The police now have what they need, and the units are sent in.

Rose calls out after Cash as he rushes from the van without his bulletproof vest, but her warning is lost on him in the heat of the moment. It’s chaos as the police descend on the bikies, and although they try to make their escape, the police are able to apprehend them. Having to keep up the pretence in front of the bikies, Tane and Nik are also arrested as part of the bust.

Rose goes after Marty, but is momentarily distracted when Tex steps out in front of her. As she orders Tex to the floor, Marty runs off with Cash in hot pursuit.

Forced to arrest the man who, until now, had been her boyfriend, Rose suddenly hears shots ring out from the trees.

Rushing to the scene, Rose and the other officers find Cash bleeding on the ground, having been shot twice, with a lifeless Marty nearby.

A distraught Rose tries to stem the bleeding and keep Cash conscious whilst they await the paramedics.

When Xander (Luke Van Os) and his colleagues finally arrive, a shaken Rose watches as they rush Cash to hospital, battling to save him as he goes into cardiac arrest en route.

At the emergency department, new Dr Cameron (Juliet Godwin) takes charge and immediately tries to calm Flick, who has now been released from the police station and taken to Cash.

As Bree struggles to stabilise Cash, she tells Flick that her brother is being taken straight to surgery—but she must warn her, it’s touch and go…

Will Cash pull through?

Introducing Dr Bree Cameron

The week sees the debut of new regular cast member Juliet Godwin as Dr Bree Cameron. Described as laid-back and caring, Bree was born and raised in the coastal city of Newcastle, NSW, where she grew up to be a keen surfer.

But like all fresh faces in the Bay, there’s more to Bree than meets the eye…

Speaking to Australian magazine TV Week, Juliet explained that Bree has come to the bay looking for a fresh start, and that she jumped at the job vacancy at Northern Districts Hospital’s emergency department.

“Bree is passionate about what she does and believes that with hard work and compassion she can help those in need,” she said. “At first, she settles into the Bay well – she loves her new home, the epic surf and the welcoming locals. But as weeks go by, we learn there’s rather more to Bree’s story.”

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th September (Episode 7851)

Tane’s plan is derailed. Felicity is left in the dark. The police sting operation ends in bloodshed.

Tuesday 13th September (Episode 7852)

Tane and Nikau play a dangerous game. A Summer Bay resident fights for their life.

Wednesday 14th September (Episode 7853)

Bree battles to save Cash. Felicity takes aim at Rose. Theo and Kirby bond over music.

Thursday 15th September (Episode 7854)

Lyrik bans inter-band romance. Roo’s tutoring plans hit a wall. Remi recruits Ziggy for a favour.

Friday 16th September (Episode 7855)

Ziggy and Remi go on a secret mission. Eden steps into Felicity’s shoes at Salt. Alf catches Marilyn in the act. John’s new neighbours aren’t so new.