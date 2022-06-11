Home and Away Spoilers – Nikau and Chloe fight disrupts Ryder’s farewell

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Ryder bids farewell to Summer Bay as he embarks on his dream job, but his goodbye party descends into chaos when Nikau learns the truth about Chloe’s deception…

It’s time for the Stewart family to wish bon voyage to Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) after 4½ years, as he takes up the opportunity of a lifetime.

Happily working for Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) as barman at Salt over the past three years, Ryder has seen recently seen a whole new career path open up before him as he observed the illegal poker nights being held at the restaurant.

Whilst Ryder started practicing his shuffling skills, and was turned down after asking Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) if he could participate as a dealer, he’s now set his sights on the more legitimate side of casino work.

After hosting his own poker evening for mates Bella (Courtney Miller), Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Chloe (Sam Barrett), Ryder admitted that he’d love to become a croupier.

But that sort of role doesn’t come up, legally at least, in Summer Bay very often, so it was clear that Ryder would have to look further afield. In the end, it only took one phone call to mum Quinn (Lara Cox), who works as a singer on cruise ships, to turn up the ideal job opportunity.

Quinn told Ryder that there was an opening for a mixologist on board the Pearl of the Sea, a luxury cruise ship. Alongside its Michelin-starred restaurant, ice rink, and zip wire, the liner also has a huge casino floor.

Ideally qualified for mixing cocktails by the poolside—being Mac’s second-in-command, and having recently graduated from his hospitality management course at TAFE—Ryder would have the opportunity to train up as a croupier whilst on board.

It almost seems too good to be true, Ryder would have the job of his dreams whilst also travelling the world, but the only issue was that the ship would be leaving port in a matter of days.

This week, Ryder learns that his application has been successful, and as a result he will have to leave Summer Bay the very next day. Nik and Bella are the first to find out, as they bump into a reflective Ryder taking a final surf, but he then has the difficult job of breaking the news to his family.

Both Roo (Georgie Parker) and Alf (Ray Meagher) are taken aback by Ryder’s revelation, and whilst his aunt is excited for what lays ahead, grumps doesn’t take it so well.

As Ryder talks Roo through what his job will entail, Alf puts up a disinterested front. As far as Alf’s concerned, Ryder’s made up his mind so his opinions don’t count for much.

Roo is quick to organise a farewell party the following day, but there’s something simmering amongst Ryder’s friends which threaten to derail the whole celebration…

Chloe is finally looking to the future after the recent departure of mother Mia (Anna Samson). Chloe’s mental health had declined over past few months following the death of stepfather Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), and as she sought to avoid the house as much as possible, she formed an unhealthy obsession with Bella.

As Bella gently tried to get Chloe to give Nik and her some space on several occasions, Chloe manipulated the situation to portray herself as the victim, faking breakdowns in order to guilt-trip Bella into showing her some attention.

Nik began to see through Chloe, who retaliated by telling everyone that Nik was the one who was struggling to cope with life after Ari. Things finally came to a head when Bella and Nik realised that Chloe had been lying to them about spending time with Mia, and Bella ordered Chloe to back off.

The bust-up was what Chloe needed to get out of her headspace, and the three have begun to move on from the whole sorry affair. That is, until Nik discovers the entirety of Chloe’s deceit.

Chloe has been writing everything down in her journal, and when Nik accidentally knocks it off the coffee table, his curiosity piques when the photo Chloe took of a sleeping Bella falls out.

Nik is devastated as Chloe’s lies are laid out bare in front of him—the fake tears to get Bella’s sympathy, pretending that she regretted sleeping with Theo (Matt Evans), and even her thoughts on how Bella could do so much better than Nik.

Bella is shocked when she spots Nik reading the journal and hastily grabs it from him, but the damage has already been done.

Nik is in tears as he show Bella the photo and reveals that Chloe’s been playing them all along!

Knowing that Chloe will be present at Ryder’s leaving do, they resolve to put on a brave face, but Nik knows he’s going to struggle to hold back…

Ryder’s friends and family gather at Summer Bay House for the farewell, but everyone notes a distinct frostiness from Nik towards Chloe. With Theo also blanking Chloe after her rejection of him, it doesn’t take long for Chloe to step outside for a breather.

After a pep talk from Marilyn (Emily Symons) Chloe apologises to Theo for the way she’s treated him. But it suddenly becomes too much for Nik, as he exclaims that they shouldn’t believe a word that she says. Chloe is mortified when Nik then reveals that he’s read her journal, and asks her if she’s in love with Bella!

Chloe makes a hasty exit, followed by Theo who has a sudden pang of concern for her. Ryder comments that he’s obviously missed a lot, and feeling that they need to go after Chloe too, Nik and Bella say a somewhat muted goodbye to Ryder.

As the proceedings continue, John (Shane Withington) arrives with a thoughtful gift that is well above his usual budget—a set of engraved bar blades marking Ryder’s career so far, starting of course, with the surf club’s juice bar.

Alf is still a grumpy grumps as Ryder makes his final preparations to depart. Ryder apologises to step-gran Martha (Belinda Giblin) for leaving whilst she’s still so ill, but she tells him not to worry—she’ll be there when he gets back.

When Ryder then tells Alf that he’ll always have the Stewart family compass to guide him home—an heirloom given to him by Alf on his 21st—Alf’s facade finally begins to crack.

As Ryder tells his grumps that he’ll miss him, an emotional Alf tells him that he’ll miss him more, standing up to embrace him.

On the road heading out of town, Bella flags down Roo as she drives Ryder to the city—she had to say a proper goodbye.

Both Bella and Ryder are overcome as she tells him that he’s the best friend she’s ever had.

With an important goodbye now said, Ryder bids his final farewell to Summer Bay.

For a rundown of Ryder’s biggest storylines over his 4½ years on the show, be sure to check out our Oz-paced farewell article!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 13th June (Episode 7786)

Xander delivers an awful truth to Millie. Justin is wounded by Theo’s secrecy.

Tuesday 14th June (Episode 7787)

Ryder chooses the adventure of a lifetime. Nikau reads Chloe’s disturbing diary. Is Xander getting too close to a patient?

Wednesday 15th June (Episode 7788)

Ryder’s farewell party turns vicious. Theo’s heart thaws for Chloe. Martha romances Alf.

Thursday 16th June (Episode 7789)

PK gives Mackenzie an ultimatum. Felicity won’t take orders from a stranger. Is Martha avoiding her health troubles?

Friday 17th June (Episode 7790)

Rose is concerned for Xander. PK suggests a sickening repayment plan. Felicity becomes a captive in her own house.