Home and Away Spoilers – Leah and Theo go to the police over Dimitri

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Dimitri faces charges when Theo reveals all to the police, whilst a challenge with Jasmine ends in a visit to hospital for Rose…

When we left Justin Morgan (James Stewart) last week, he was laying unconscious on the floor of the garage after being punched by Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) elder brother Dimitri (Salvatore Coco).

Things had finally came to an explosive head following a tense couple of weeks, after Leah and Justin learned that Dimitri had been using his son Theo (Matt Evans) as a punching bag since he was 14.

Once the truth had been revealed, by Theo’s confidant John Palmer (Shane Withington), Leah told her brother how ashamed she was of him, and as she whisked Theo off to the city to visit his other relatives, it was hoped that they had seen the last of Dimitri.

Dimitri had other ideas though, and was soon back on Theo’s case after he and Leah returned to Summer Bay.

Theo decided to confront his fear head on and agreed to meet Dimitri on neutral ground in Salt, only for him to start falling for Dimitri’s emotional manipulation. Leah was disgusted when Theo later suggested that he’d got his father all wrong, and maybe he was himself to blame for driving Dimitri to violence.

Thankfully Theo’s stance didn’t last long, when he witnessed Dimitri telling Leah that he’d say anything if it meant getting his son back under his own roof.

Theo hit Dimitri where it hurt by telling him that Justin had been more of a father to him then he’d ever been, so Dimitri decided to pay Justin a visit at the garage…

This week, after Justin fails to answer his phone, Leah and Theo are shocked to find him barely conscious on the garage floor.

Theo quickly phones for an ambulance, as Justin is able to groggily tell Leah that Dimitri was responsible.

At the hospital, the police are called but Justin doesn’t want to speak to them—Leah tells Justin that he shouldn’t hold back just because it was Dimitri that assaulted him, he needs to be punished for his actions.

In the end it’s Dimitri himself that attracts the attention of the police. When Theo goes to confront his father about putting Justin in hospital, Dimitri refuses to take responsibility, claiming that he barely touched him. As Dimitri then tries to violently force Theo into his car, local cop Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) intervenes, and takes them both down to the station.

Cash explains to Theo that he’s concerned about him, but Theo continues to keep quiet. In the meantime, deciding that someone needs to bring things to an end, Leah has made her own way to the police station, to report Dimitri for the assault on Justin.

As Dimitri tries to make excuses about Justin provoking him, Theo finally finds the courage to speak up—”Dad’s lying… he has done this before… he’s done it to me.”

With Leah’s support, Theo recounts in graphic detail the history of violence committed against him by his father.

There’s no remorse from Dimitri, who maintains that Theo just needed a firm hand, as a disgusted Cash charges him with assault and child abuse.

It’s only when he’s forced to watch playback of Theo’s heart-wrenching interview that Dimitri realises there’s no way out…

The next day, there’s one final encounter when Dimitri finds Justin, Leah and Theo near the diner.

Dimitri explains the charges that have been laid against him, and that the courts are likely going to give him a good behaviour bond with anger management sessions.

Despite the fact that Dimitri is still unable to acknowledge that what he did was wrong, or even bring himself to say sorry to his son, there’s mixed emotions as he asks his sister to look after Theo, before they part ways for what could well be the final time…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Xander’s (Luke Van Os) grand plan to help his half-sisters bond could end in disaster.

Whilst Jasmine (Sam Frost) initially wanted nothing to do with her newfound siblings, Xander and Rose (Kirsty Marillier), she has since warmed to the idea of having some family around and has been keen to spend as much time with them as possible during their stay in Summer Bay.

However, whilst Jasmine and Xander have quickly built up a friendship, things have remained somewhat frosty between Rose and Jasmine, who aren’t actually blood-related but step-sisters.

Feeling Jasmine was being too full on last week, Rose retreated to the city for some space, but returned a few days later with what seemed to be a renewed vigour. Although Rose still worried that Jasmine could change her mind again, Cash was confident that Jasmine wouldn’t do so.

When Jasmine suggested Xander apply for a local paramedic job, Rose could see that Xander was tempted.

In a sudden turnaround, Rose then decided to go all in and secretly apply for a transfer to Yabbie Creek police station!

This week, Cash is surprised by Rose’s sudden turnaround, wondering whether she should give it more thought, but Rose explains that she and Xander need each other following their father’s death.

Despite Rose’s apparent determination to make a go of things, she and Jasmine continue to bicker as Rose becomes more jealous over Xander and Jasmine’s friendship, to the point where Xander decides to take matters into his own hands.

Inviting Jasmine and Rose to play volleyball at the caravan park, they’re surprised to find that they are going to be playing each other; Xander is merely umpiring.

The sisters are ultra-competitive throughout the match, drawing quite a crowd, until it all comes to a sudden stop when Jasmine hits the ball straight into Rose’s face!

With blood pouring from Rose’s nose, Jasmine takes her to the hospital, where it takes some convincing for Rose to let Jasmine anywhere near her.

Thankfully some of the ice eventually begins to thaw between the two, which is just as well when Rose receives a phone call to tell her the transfer has been approved.

Revealing her news to a stunned Xander, Rose explains that it’s decision time—do they go home to the city, or move to Summer Bay permanently?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 30th May (Episode 7776)

Xander is umpire between warring sisters. Justin bears the brunt of Dimitri’s anger. Theo sets the record straight.

Tuesday 31st May (Episode 7777)

Jasmine and Rose go head to head. Is Martha fit for surgery? Leah gives Dimitri a piece of her mind.

Wednesday 1st June (Episode 7778)

Cash-strapped Mac bails out a player. John loses patience with Mackenzie. Martha prepares for the worst.

Thursday 2nd June (Episode 7779)

Mia clings to a struggling Chloe. Mac and Alf clash over cash flow. Dean fears Mac is in danger.

Friday 3rd June (Episode 7780)

Chloe cuts Mia’s lifeline. Roo kickstarts her positivity project. Ryder has big casino dreams.