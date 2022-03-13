Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity’s fear of commitment threatens her and Tane

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as the fallout from Ari’s death continues to be felt across Summer Bay, Felicity panics when a reflective Tane talks about their future together…

After a traumatic few months in the Parata household, everything seems to have come to a sudden stop following Ari’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) sudden death.

At the time of his passing from a rare form of aggressive cancer, Ari was on remand as he covered for Chloe (Sam Barrett) accidentally killing her father Matthew (James Sweeny). With Ari’s condition deteriorating rapidly, Mia (Anna Samson) arranged for her and Ari to marry in his hospital room, and the couple exchanged some bittersweet vows moments before Ari collapsed.

With the paperwork eventually signed, Ari was able to die peacefully with his family by his side.

The following days saw the Parata whānau take part in a traditional Māori tangi to commemorate Ari’s life, before Tane (Ethan Browne) and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) performed in a haka as they began their journey with Ari’s body to his native New Zealand.

Tane was supported throughout by his girlfriend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), but given they’ve only been together a very short time, Flick admitted to Bella (Courtney Miller) that she felt out of place joining everyone in the Parata household in their time of need. Bella had to reassure Flick that she was special to Tane and he wanted her there.

This week, as Tane returns from New Zealand, he is faced with an overwhelming amount of new responsibility as he’s forced to step up as the family patriarch. As Mia can’t bear to be in the house, both Tane and Nik are feeling an emptiness at home.

When Tane heads over to the caravan park to see Flick, he lights up as he sees her dancing carefree to music on her headphones. She’s just the tonic Tane needs at the moment.

Tane opens up to Flick and tells her of the pressure he’s feeling in stepping up for the sake of his family. Although Ari signed over his half of the gym to Tane shortly after his incarceration, there’s still the worry of finances as well as his place in the household.

As he reflects on all that Mia has lost, Tane tells Flick that he can see a strong future for themselves… having a home, children etc. But whilst Flick puts a brave face on, she’s suddenly faced with a huge dilemma as she realises they could be looking for different things in life.

“This is a massive moment for Flick,” Jacqui Purvis told TV Week. “That fear of commitment rises and she panics.”

“If she tells him, he may not want to be with her,” Jacqui continued. “Flick could ruin this relationship by getting in her own way.”

Although she’s always had big brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to lean on, Flick had a difficult upbringing following their father’s suicide. Seeking advice from Cash, he convinces Flick that she needs to be honest with Tane as to how she feels.

Flick bites the bullet and admits to Tane that she isn’t sure whether she sees a marriage or children in her future, but she’s shocked when Tane then asks her to leave, telling her that he can’t do this…

Has Flick thrown away her chance of happiness with Tane?

Elsewhere in the bay, Ari’s death has made others realise the importance of having their family around them.

The Stewarts in particular have found themselves fragmented in recent weeks, following Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) refusal to take a life-saving kidney transplant from daughter Roo (Georgie Parker).

Roo has barely spoken to her mother since, and when further arguments between Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and Alf (Ray Meagher) caused further tension in the house, Martha decided to go and stay at her home in Merimbula.

Although Alf has finally patched things up with Ryder, after apologising to Theo (Matt Evans) for blaming him for Ryder’s accident, the rift between Roo and Martha still remains.

Roo admitted to Alf last week that, following Ari’s death, she is worried about Martha—if something happened to her whilst she was in Merimbula, Roo wouldn’t be able to forgive herself. She eventually plucked up the courage to give her a call, but could feel the tension beginning to rise as they spoke, and so cut the conversation short before it descended into an argument.

This week Alf announces that he’s going to visit Martha in Merimbula and asks Roo to join him, but she refuses. Whilst deep down Roo probably knows she needs to make the most of whatever time she has with her mother, she cannot bring herself to play happy families whilst she feels Martha is giving up on life.

But when John explains that he can see Martha’s point of view in not wanting to put her child in harm’s way, with the possibility of medical issues for life, Roo wonders if he has a point…

Meanwhile, Justin (James Stewart) continues the trend this week as he expresses his wish to have a family get-together. When Alf told Justin last week about how he was thinking of Martha after Ari’s farewell, Justin admitted he was also reflecting on family—Theo in particular.

Justin knows that Theo doesn’t get on with his father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco), and when he tried to bring up the topic whilst in the garage last week, asking if Theo missed his father, Theo quickly changed the subject. Whilst he appreciates there is bad blood, Justin told Alf that family is family…

But little does Justin realise the true extent of Theo and Dimitri’s feud. After John (Shane Withington) overheard a phone conversation Theo was having with his mother a couple of weeks ago, he realised that Theo was terrified of his father.

Theo was forced to admit that Dimitri used to beat him, and begged John to keep his secret—he doesn’t want to break Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) heart by revealing what her brother is really like.

John has so far kept his word, and not said anything to Justin.

So when Justin innocently suggests a family reunion to Theo, it doesn’t go down well as Theo flat out refuses.

With Justin merely wanting to build bridges, will he agree to drop the idea, or is Theo about to come face to face with his abusive father once again?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 14th March (Episode 7748)

Is Mackenzie still in love with Ari? Roo won’t play happy families. Theo refuses a family reunion. Dean wants to help the Paratas, but how?

Tuesday 15th March (Episode 7749)

Mia gets one last moment with Ari. Ziggy and Dean’s plan to help backfires. Tane finds solace in Felicity.

Wednesday 16th March (Episode 7750)

Bella is torn between Nikau and Chloe. Roo finds unlikely wisdom in John. Do Tane and Felicity have a future?

Thursday 17th March (Episode 7751)

Is Felicity’s family stance a deal-breaker for Tane? Cash and Jasmine share a dream. Chloe jostles for Bella’s attention.