Logan kisses his ex, Neve, in new Home and Away promo

A new Home and Away promo sees Logan share a kiss with his ex, in a new development which is sure to send shockwaves his relationship with Mackenzie.

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is Summer Bay’s newest Head of ED, having taken over from Tori (Penny McNamee) shortly after she and husband Christian (Ditch Davey) departed for new lives in London.

The adventure-loving doctor quickly settled into small town life, having previously worked as a trauma surgeon both in Australia and overseas. Not only did he bag himself a secure job at Northern Districts Hospital, but he also found himself in a passionate new relationship with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

Recent episodes airing down under have seen Logan agree to move in with Mac. He was initially sceptical, due to Bella’s (Courtney Miller) reluctance at having to adjust to another new flatmate, but the pair eventually decided to go ahead with the move.

They’re well and truly on cloud nine, and celebrate with champagne on the pier in tomorrow’s (Thursday 3rd February) episode – but the happiness will be short lived, as their blossoming relationship is about to be threatened by a new arrival.

Enter Logan’s ex, Neve Spicer, played by Sophie Bloom.

Neve’s arrival was first teased in Home and Away’s 2022 promo, which aired after last year’s season finale and showed a mystery blonde approach Logan, calling out “hey stranger.”

Now, a promo airing after the latest Australian episode (Wednesday 2nd February) has given us more info on this new character, and it’s fair to say that Mac won’t be a fan.

The new arrival texts Logan as he’s enjoying his first full day living with Mackenzie. He’s stunned to receive a text from his old flame, and instantly panics.

He only manages to muster up the words “I gotta go” before he makes a beeline for the door, leaving Mackenzie wondering what she’s done wrong.

As he wanders across the grass shortly after, he hears a woman’s voice call out, and is frozen to the spot.

His face is one of fearful apprehension, and, as he turns around to see the blonde facing him, he utters “it is you.”

He’s clearly torn – he’s amazed that she’s followed him to Summer Bay, but isn’t happy that she’s turned up unannounced, and it soon becomes clear that he still has lingering feelings for this woman from his past.

“This is crazy. Why did you come here?” he asks, to which Neve responds quite simply, “for you!”

While Logan and Mac are in a great place, Logan’s past has always been somewhat of a mystery, and it seems that whatever went down between him and his ex left plenty of unfinished business.

The doc’s residual feelings are clearly too strong to ignore, as the new promo shows the pair share a kiss on the pier shortly after their reunion.

“I’ve missed you,” whispers Neve, as she leans in.

It’s far from a one-sided kiss; Logan makes no efforts to push Neve away, as he wraps his hands tightly around her waist.

We can only assume Logan has forgotten to tell the returnee that he has a new girlfriend.

Unfortunately for Logan, the kiss won’t stay a secret for long. Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) just so happens to walk by, having just bought a coffee from the Diner, and spots the pair locking lips.

She heads straight to the Surf Club, where she tells Dean (Patrick O’Connor), “I just saw Logan kissing a woman.”

Dean, being Mackenzie’s protective brother, wastes no time in confronting Logan about his actions.

In the next scene of the promo, Dean warns him that, “if you don’t talk to my sister, I will.”

Yet it appears Logan won’t have a chance to come clean before Mackenzie and his ex come face to face.

“It’s just there’s some things that I haven’t told you,” Logan begins, as he approaches Mac at Salt, seemingly with every intention of opening up about the demons from his past.

But, at that moment, in walks Neve. “Here you are,” she says, as she walks up and affectionately places her arms around Logan’s shoulders. Cue a stunned look from poor Mac.

With a look of exasperation on his face, Logan knows he has no choice but to reveal her identity – “Mac, meet my ex.”

Just what went down between Neve and Logan? Why is she back, and what separated the pair in the first place? There are still plenty of unanswered questions, as Home and Away continues for 2022.

The role of Neve marks the second time Sophie Bloom (née Hensser) has played a former love causing trouble for a Summer Bay resident.

Long-term fans of the show may remember Sophie’s previous portrayal of Freya Duric back in 2009, ex-girlfriend of Xavier Austin (David Jones-Roberts), who arrived in town fully intending to carry on where they left off.

Succeeding in splitting Xavier from girlfriend Ruby Buckton (Rebecca Breeds), drug pusher Freya caused further waves both on and off screen by kissing Nicole Franklin (Tessa James) in front of a crowd of students at Summer Bay High, before later locking lips with Xavier’s brother Hugo (Bernard Curry).

Freya eventually skipped town with a wad of cash given to her by Ruby – though not before taking a topless dip in the ocean in front of Alf Stewart – leaving poor Xavier to take a beating from a dealer that she owed the money to.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away in Australia:

Thursday 3rd February (7719-7721)

Logan and Mackenzie rekindle their romance. Felicity gets shut out. A mysterious woman arrives for Logan.

Logan’s secret kiss is exposed. Mackenzie faces Logan’s past. Bella discovers Chloe’s crime.

Mia tries to hold her family together. Logan faces his ex. Mackenzie has an unlikely plan.

Monday 7th February (7722)

Mackenzie keeps her enemies close. Felicity and Tane have a steamy reunion. Mia gets a bad sign from Ari.

Tuesday 8th February (7723)

Mia is desperate to have her wedding. Cash offers Tane a lifeline. Roo and Martha find a truce. Tane leans on Felicity for support. Alf and Justin clash.

Wednesday 9th February (7724)

Theo tries to make amends. Alf goes on the war path against Theo. Jasmine and Cash are loved up.

Thursday 10th February (7725)

Bella finds a new home. Alf has a vengeful plan for Theo. John gets implicated in revenge.