Home and Away Spoilers – Ryder hatches a plan to embarrass Theo

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Ryder’s attempts to get one over on Theo fail, whilst Mia receives an unwelcome phone call…

Customers at Salt are in for some unexpected entertainment when the restaurant becomes the venue of Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Ryder Jackson’s (Lukas Radovich) latest challenge, as part of their burgeoning career as social media stars.

The two, together with Ryder’s ex-girlfriend and business partner Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett), agreed to join forces last week in order to raise some much needed cash for Ryder and Chloe’s food delivery business.

Left in a huge amount of debt following the explosion of their Mexican food truck, Ryder and Chloe took to delivering food cooked in the diner kitchen in order to pay back money borrowed from their friends and family.

This hasn’t been without its challenges either, and they’ve inadvertently neglected to keep on top of things during the chaos of recent weeks. The icing on the cake came when Ryder accidentally wiped out the company’s credit card by transferring $2000 to a supplier instead of $200.

There was hesitance when Theo announced he could help them out, particularly after he revealed that he’d been making cash online from the video he took of Ryder freaking out at his 21st birthday party. However, they then saw the potential after seeing that viewers were clamouring for more videos of the duo.

Ryder was crowned victor of their first challenge, a chilli-eating contest… shortly before running into the bathroom to throw up.

Whilst Ryder was occupied with his chundering, Theo swooped in and took the opportunity to plant a kiss on Chloe, much to her surprise. She quickly pointed out that they should get Ryder home, but it was clear that Chloe didn’t find the experience unpleasant!

This week, Theo is nervous when Ryder approaches him demanding an explanation. As Theo quickly tries to work out how he’s going to explain the kiss, it turns out Ryder’s complaint is simply about how the ghost chilli, included in their challenge, is one of the hottest in the world.

Theo is relieved that he’s off the hook for now, and, as Chloe quickly changes the subject by pointing out how successful the video is becoming, the game is on to find the next challenge.

Finding some alone time with Chloe, Theo’s wondering why Chloe didn’t tell Ryder about the kiss. She explains that she didn’t want to hurt Ryder, particularly after the time he spent worrying about Theo stealing her away from him.

When the three meet up back at Theo’s place, along with Justin (James Stewart) who now seems to be the pair’s biggest fan, they pull some more ideas out of a hat, only to find that Theo has tried to rig the vote.

As a result of this, it’s Ryder who eventually throws down the gauntlet, utilising his special skill—cocktails.

As Ryder heads off to set up, Theo continues to pester Chloe about the kiss, but her mood suddenly turns. Fed up of his apparent inability to take anything seriously, Chloe questions whether Theo had kissed her in the hope that Ryder would walk in and find them. She then proceeds to tell him how selfish he is, and Theo is left in a stunned silence.

If that wasn’t enough, when Theo shows up at Salt for the challenge, Summer Bay’s premier mixologist has a nasty surprise in store for him.

Far from Salt’s usual delights, Ryder’s stomach-churning concoctions include an eggspresso martini, and his take on a surf and turf cocktail—complete with raw minced beef and an oyster.

Both Ryder and Chloe are a little surprised when Theo, just about managing to hide his uneasiness, is able to down the cocktails without a second thought.

But Ryder has another trick up his sleeve—when Theo tries to get up, Ryder reveals that he’s been superglued to the barstool.

Ryder claims a second victory… but his face drops when Theo simply slips off his trousers!

Proceeding to parade himself up and down Salt to a round of applause from the diners, even Chloe can’t help but smile at Theo’s ingenuity… is he winning her around?

Ryder glumly has to admit defeat with the tally now standing at one all.

Elsewhere, Chloe’s mother Mia (Anna Samson) has a nasty shock in store this week, when she receives a phone call from an unknown number.

Asking who’s calling, her face drops as she makes a quick exit from the diner, asking how they got her number and telling them in no uncertain terms to not call her again.

As Irene (Lynne McGranger) brings a shaken Mia her coffee, she comments that she looks like she’s seen a ghost.

Later on, her phone rings again whilst she’s at home. Mia rejects the call but Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) notices and asks what wrong.

Mia reveals that the caller was none other than Chloe’s father, Matthew!

Chloe has never met her biological father—she always considered Ari as her father—and Mia is clear that she intends to keep it that way, having not spoken to Matthew herself in over 20 years.

And when Mia later tells Ari the full history between herself and Matthew, it’s clear that she has good reason to that part of her past buried….

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 24th January (Episode 7686)

Irene does her best with Marilyn. Cash feels helpless while Felicity’s missing. Ryder dares Theo to another challenge.

Tuesday 25th January (Episode 7687)

Theo chalks up a win. Tane’s in danger again. Marilyn continues on her warpath.

Wednesday 26th January (Episode 7688)

Will Felicity and Tane be found in time? Irene draws the line with Marilyn. Mia has to face her past.

Thursday 27th January (Episode 7689)

Is Dean ready to overcome his trauma? Mia doesn’t want her past to become her present. Nikau has a career path present itself.

Friday 28th January (Episode 7690)

Nikau starts a new course. Dean takes the next step. Bella starts a trial run.