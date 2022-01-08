Harley Bonner quits Home and Away

Just weeks after it was announced that Sam Frost was to depart Home and Away, it has been announced Harley Bonner won’t return to the series.

Channel Seven has confirmed today that the 30 year old actor who plays paramedic turned head of ED Logan Bennett will not return to the show when production resumes for 2022.

In a statement released by a spokesperson, the network said, “Channel Seven can confirm Harley will not return to Home and Away when filming returns in the coming weeks.

“Harley leaves with our best wishes and sincere thanks for his work on the show.”

The news comes shortly after Seven’s decision that all its staff must be fully vaccinated as of this Monday, 10th January.

A Seven spokesperson announced in late 2021 that, “to provide the safest possible work environment for cast, crew and presenters, Seven Productions have made the decision to only engage those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, taking effect in January next year.

“Seven strongly encourages vaccination to protect our people, their colleagues and their families.”

Bonner is the second departure announced in as many months.

Last month, Sam Frost, who plays Jasmine Delaney, was confirmed to be finishing up on the series on 17th December, the last day of 2021’s production year.

Harley only joined the cast of Home and Away last year. In a press release at the time, the character of Logan was announced as a “charismatic trauma surgeon who rushes to Summer Bay to help save the life of one of the township’s loved ones.”

He first appeared on Australian screens in August, when he arrived by helicopter to the remote location of Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) horror car smash, which had left Dean, Mia (Anna Samson) and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) on the brink of death.

His experience and “unique set of skills” proved invaluable after the car accident, and he kept Dean’s spirits up by asking him questions about Jai and his family while fighting to keep his heart rate stable.

Harley described his character as capable, compassionate, intelligent and fun, as well as a bit of a nomad, and teased that “he’s seen and done a lot in his life, some of which he tries his best to avoid getting into.”

With Logan still on screen for at least four months more, there’s still plenty more drama in store for the character.

He’s set for a blast from the past early in the new year, when a mystery blonde arrives in town searching for him. The promo for the 2022 season shows her approach Logan near the beach, taking him by surprise as she calls out, “hey stranger.”

He looks startled as he turned around, before saying “it is you!”

While we know nothing of this new arrival, it looks like she’s set to get in trouble with the law, with another clip showing her sprinting across the grass with Cash following close behind.

She isn’t the only woman battling for Logan’s attention in the new year. Although he’s currently happily loved up with Mackenzie (Emily Weir), paparazzi photos taken earlier last year saw him locking lips with somebody else.

The mystery woman is Neve Spicer, played by Melissa Bonne, and we’re not expecting Mac to be best pleased when the newcomer starts kissing her boyfriend.

As Emily Weir and Harley Bonner were spotted filming kissing scenes just days before Harley was spotted filming similarly intimate scenes with the mystery newcomer, all signs certainly point to him being involved with both women at the same time.

It is likely we’ll see Logan’s departure in June 2022, likely within the same week as Jasmine’s.

Home and Away returns to Australian screens on Monday 31st January.

Logan’s departure is just one of many major developments happening in the new year.

