Goodbye Jasmine! Home and Away’s Sam Frost to leave show

Sam Frost has quit Home and Away following the furore surrounding her vaccination status, meaning we’ll be saying goodbye to her character Jasmine Delaney in mid-2022.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the 32-year-old actress has resigned from her role on the hit series and will film her final scenes tomorrow (Friday 17th December), the final day of Home and Away’s production year.

It is understood that the actress will be moving to Melbourne in a bid to be closer to friends and family.

It is likely we will see Frost’s onscreen departure around June 2022. How she will be written out remains to be seen.

Frost revealed in October 2021 that she had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 in an emotional video on Instagram that received mixed reviews.

“There’s good reasons why I’m not [vaccinated] and I don’t want you to judge me,” she told her half a million followers.

“I was really hesitant about doing a video or even speaking up about this sort of thing, but I feel like it’s getting to a point now in the world where there’s a lot of segregation,” she added.

The very same day, she deactivated her account due to the backlash she received from the video. It has since been taken down.

Last month, Seven announced that all of their employees would have to be fully vaccinated before 10th January 2022 in order to keep their roles within the network.

A Seven spokesperson announced at the time, “to provide the safest possible work environment for cast, crew and presenters, Seven Productions have made the decision to only engage those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, taking effect in January next year.

“Seven strongly encourages vaccination to protect our people, their colleagues and their families.“

At this time, the 32 year old revealed that the series would be writing her out temporarily whilst she underwent surgery and subsequently got vaccinated. It isn’t known what led to her decision to leave the show instead.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I’m not leaving Home & Away. I’ve got a medical procedure booked in for January. So I won’t be fully vaxxed until mid-late February.

“I will be written out temporarily, Jazzy is going on an off-screen adventure for a few weeks.. but I’ll be back ❤️

“My bosses are amazing, we’ve been in open communication for months. Very grateful we were able to make a plan that works for everyone”

It is understood that the series had to undergo several rewrites in order to accommodate Frost’s initially temporary absence.

Sam Frost joined the cast of Home and Away in 2017 when she quite literally crashed into Summer Bay.

As lovers Kat (Pia Miller) and Robbo (Jake Ryan) attempted to flee town, destined for a new life together, they were t-boned by Jasmine who was coming the opposite direction.

Although Kat passed away, Jasmine and Robbo seemed destined to be together, and they eventually tied the knot in 2019.

Unfortunately, Tori’s pregnancy and numerous gang dramas threatened to derail them. Sadly, Robbo was killed in a spectacular car crash only six months after they wed.

Jasmine mourned the loss of her husband for a year, but the last few months have seen her move on with new cop Senior Constable Cash Newman.

As the 2021 season drew to an end, the pair were in a great place… but it seems the happiness won’t be forever!

Home and Away returns in 2022.