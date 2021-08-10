Who is Dr Logan Bennett? Home and Away’s new doctor arrives

Tuesday’s Australian episode of Home and Away saw the arrival of Dr Logan Bennett, played by Harley Bonner. Just who is the new doctor set to make waves in Summer Bay?

He’s a familiar face for fans of Neighbours, but Harley Bonner has made the move to the other side as he joins Home and Away.

The actor, who found fame playing Josh Willis in the rival Melbourne soap, is now a permanent addition to Summer Bay as he joins as experienced trauma surgeon Logan Bennett.

The new doc made a big impact on one Summer Bay resident from the offset, as he battled to save Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) life. His experience and “unique set of skills” proved invaluable after the car accident, and he kept Dean’s spirits up by asking him questions about Jai and his family while fighting to keep his heart rate stable.

Harley’s arrival as Logan Bennett was first announced back in March after fans spotted him filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach, the real-life home of the show’s outdoor scenes.

In a press release, the character of Logan was announced as a “charismatic trauma surgeon who rushes to Summer Bay to help save the life of one of the township’s loved ones.”

Harley described his character as capable, compassionate, intelligent and fun, as well as a bit of a nomad, and teased that “he’s seen and done a lot in his life, some of which he tries his best to avoid getting into.

“I’m intrigued to find out what we’ll discover as time goes on.”

We don’t know much amount about what’s in store for Logan in his first few weeks in the bay, other than he’s set to become a regular fixture in the beachside town.

He also looks set to clash with Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee), and in tomorrow’s episode it’s hinted that “Tori clashes with Logan as Dean and Nikau fight for their lives”.

He’s also set for romance with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

Sydney-based fans and attendees of the Home and Away Location Tour often get hints of upcoming storylines months before they air, as they watch filming taking place at Palm Beach.

Emily Weir and Harley Bonner have filmed a number of scenes together over the last few months, and a promo released before the Olympic return gives us our first glimpse of the pair together.

“You are full of surprises,” she tells him as they chat on the beach.

“I’m just getting started!” he replies flirtily.

Whether he’ll bring her the happiness she desperately needs after her breakup with Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and miscarriage remains to be scene.

29-year old Harley made a household name for himself as Josh Willis from 2013-2016 on Neighbours. By jumping across to Home and Away, he joins a long list of Australian actors who have called both Summer Bay and Ramsay Street home.

His onscreen parents from Erinsborough, Rebekah Elmaloglou and Kip Gamblin, both initially starred in Home and Away, playing Sophie Simpson and Scott Hunter respectively.

Speaking to TV Week, Bennett discussed the differences between Josh Willis and Logan Bennett.

“Logan and Josh are very different characters,” he explains. “I loved playing Josh back in the day, and he was a great outlet for the dominant aspects of my personality.

“From 21 to 24, I was a little more fiery. Thirty is a different ball game. Still fiery, but Logan gives me the opportunity to be cheeky and playful every day. He’s been a real joy.”

Talking to Seven News when his casting was first announced, Harley spoke of how elated he was to be joining yet another institution of Australian drama.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had the privilege of working on a program that’s such a hallmark of Australian television,” he stated.

“I’m happy to say I picked it back up a lot faster than expected. I really love working on shows like Home and Away, I love my character and I can’t wait for Australia to meet him.”

Dr Logan Bennett arrives on UK screens on Tuesday 14th September.