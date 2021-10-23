On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Leah is concerned after Theo’s disappearing act, but when he returns bruised and bloodied, Justin is worried that he’s hiding something.

Last week saw Leah’s nephew Theo (Matt Evans) arrive in Summer Bay in style. He sped down the beachside road in his souped-up silver Ford, which it soon became clear was his pride and joy.

Unfortunately for Theo, he sped straight past new cop Cash Newman, and found himself treated to a police escort back to Leah’s house, and a speeding ticket to boot.

While his entrance may have been dramatic, it didn’t take away from how excited Leah was to see her nephew after all these years.

Sadly, it didn’t take long for things to go south. Justin (James Stewart) wasn’t impressed with Theo’s entitled attitude, and the youngster skipped town after copping a few serves, leaving Leah (Ada Nicodemou) worried that he had no money, no family and nowhere to go.

Now, Leah can’t get in touch with him, and she’s growing more worried by the day.

When Leah calls her brother Dimitri next week, he hasn’t heard from his son, and makes it clear that he wouldn’t take him back even if he did get in touch.

Theo ripped off a number of his dad’s clients when working for his car dealership, and Dimitri no longer wants anything more to do with him.

While Leah feels sorry for Theo, Justin can see things from Dimitri’s perspective. As a garage owner, he can understand how Theo’s actions would have damaged the business’s reputation, and knows he’d feel the same if someone tried to rip him off.

He reminds Leah that she hasn’t seen her nephew in years, and it hardly sounds like Theo has grown into a respectable human being. He wonders just why’s she so keen to help him.

Soon after, things get heated when Leah accuses Justin of trying to shut out her family members. She knows he would never do the same if one of his own family needed help, regardless of how chequered their history may be.

Opening up to Tori later, Leah questions why Justin is being so harsh. Sure, Theo has made some mistakes, but she insists that it doesn’t make him a bad person.

However, Tori reads between the lines, and has an idea for why Justin is so cautious.

Perhaps Theo being accused of scamming clients cuts a little too close to the bone.

After all, they’ve only just put the Susie McAllister debacle behind them. Her scams ruined their chances of buying a house together, and almost cost them their relationship – now they’ve got another scammer to contend with, and one that Leah wants to move in with them!

Finally able to see Justin’s side of things, the pair are able to make up – but it still leaves a big question: what do they do with Theo? And just where is he?

At the end of the week, the absent adolescent finally makes an apparence, but at the worst possible time.

Tori (Penny McNamee) has bagged herself an interview for a Head of ED position in a London hospital, and has just sat down for a Skype call with the interview panel.

It was already a mad rush to get her interview-ready, when she failed to take into account daylight savings time and was caught off guard by their call.

However, she soon settles into the interview and seems to be acing it… that is, until a bruised and bloody Theo comes crashing in through the front door!

He collapses on the sofa, dazed and confused, and Christian (Ditch Davey) has to silently take care of him while a flustered Tori continues with her interview.

He claims that he’d spent the past few days sleeping in his car, until he got car jacked by a pair of randomers.

Leah believes his story and feels terrible, especially considering it’s thanks to her and Justin that he took off in the first place. Yet, unsurprisingly, Justin thinks that there’s more to it than meets the eye.

He’s convinced that Theo’s story just doesn’t add up.

How did he manage to fight off two thugs and come back with his car intact? How come he can’t remember anything about their description, leaving the police powerless to do anything? Did he even report the incident to the police at all?

If Justin’s right, and he made up the car jacking story, it leaves an even bigger question, and one that could put all of them at risk – who has it in for Theo?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 25th October 2021 (Episode 7650)

Tane has a secret admirer. Leah and Justin fight over Theo. Dean makes a heartbreaking decision.

Tuesday 26th October 2021 (Episode 7651)

Alf digs deep to support. Mackenzie and Logan form a deeper connection. Tane’s admirer crosses into strange territory.

Wednesday 27th October 2021 (Episode 7652)

Dean cruelly lashes out at Mackenzie. Tane searches for hard evidence. Ari’s past life is looking all too familiar again.

Thursday 28th October 2021 (Episode 7653)

Bella’s memories keep her from her passion. Tori gets the call she’s been waiting for. Has Ari made a big mistake?

Friday 29th October 2021 (Episode 7654)

Tori’s interview is a disaster. Nikau fears the worst for he and Bella. John is blindsided into spending big.