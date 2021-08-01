On Monday’s dramatic episode of Home and Away in the UK, a huge explosion rips through the food truck, leaving Summer Bay residents in danger. With two hospitalised, will everyone make it out alive?

It’s the morning after Bella (Courney Miller) and Emmett’s (JR Reyne) photography exhibition preview at Salt, and there are a few sore heads around town. However, there are set to be a few more for a very different reason. An explosion is about to rock Summer Bay, sending debris flying and leaving residents hospitalised.

Chloe (Sam Barrett) is busy setting up La Cucaracha ready for the breakfast rush, as she hands out flyers to passers by. Jasmine (Sam Frost) grabs one as she walks towards the Surf Club after a workout. Bella and Emmett are sat nearby, recapping the events from their big night as they struggle with their handovers.

As Chloe heads back into the food truck, and Ryder (Lukas Radovich) goes to join his girlfriend and business partner, out of nowhere there’s an almighty explosion. Ryder is knocked backwards, a huge fireball rips through the truck, sharp debris flies in every direction and a plume of smoke rises for meters into the air.

Marilyn (Emily Symons), Chloe, Ryder, Bella and Emmett all lie on the floor in various states of consciousness.

Dean (Patrick O’Connor) rushes to the rescue. Having heard the explosion, he runs out of the Surf Club with a fire extinguisher in his hands. As passers-by rush to help the injured, everyone seems to be accounted for – everyone, that is, apart from Chloe.

She was the closest to the truck when it exploded, and it takes Ryder a while to locate his girlfriend. Eventually, he finds her lying underneath a metal sign that previously had pride of place on the side of their food truck.

When he lifts it, it’s the worst possible scenario – she’s unconscious, with a big piece of metal sticking out of her abdomen.

She’s rushed to hospital, but it’s set to be a tense few days for Mia (Anna Samson), Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Ryder as they wait to find out if she’s okay.

Emmett is injured too, his eyes blinded from a flash burn. His left eye has suffered quite a bit of damage, and it’s possible that his sight may not recover! Less than a day after launching his exhibition, could his career be over for good?

Jasmine rushes around, using her nursing experience to help everyone she can. Despite being caught in the blast herself, she thinks she’s fine. She tends to Chloe, doing everything she can to stem the bleeding before the ambulance arrives.

However, when she stops for a breather, it becomes clear that she isn’t okay.

She collapses, and is rushed to hospital. When Tori and Christian run tests, it becomes apparent that she has signs of a haematoma and could have a bleed on the brain.

With lives on the brink, there’s one big question – what (or who) caused the explosion?

Kieran Baldivis

What a time for Kieran (Rick Donald) to arrive back in town. Just a few days after turning up at Summer Bay House looking to make amends with Martha (Belinda Giblin) and Alf (Ray Meagher), an explosion rips through Alf’s grandson’s food truck.

Alf has always struggled to trust Kieran. The two almost had a fight in the Surf Club, not long before he kidnapped Martha, demanding she draw money out of an ATM so he could buy booze.

While he claims to be back in the bay to make amends, could he have actually returned with a more sinister motive?

Mackenzie Booth

In Ryder’s eyes, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is suspect #1. After all, she’s been against their food truck since day 1, seeing them as a threat to her own restaurant.

She tried to steal their customers, she almost bankrupted them by telling everyone in the vicinity that they were giving out free tacos, and poured a bucket of water over her brother’s head when he even considered eating their food.

That, coupled with her recent emotional struggles and her disappearance, lead Ryder to suspect her of going to extreme measures to rid Summer Bay of their businesses. He tells her so in the Surf Club, asking her outright if she was to blame. “Did you do something to our truck?”

He points out that she hated the truck and did everything she could to destroy their business. This is just one more thing to ruin them.

Mac can’t believe that Ryder thinks she could stoop that low. She worries that after her recent actions, that’s how everyone sees her, and breaks down in Dean’s arms.

Is Ryder onto something, or has he just led Mackenzie down an even darker path?

Susie McAllister

Susie’s (Bridie Carter) body washed up near the beach last week, leading an investigation into her death. However, nobody seems to be asking what she was doing back in Summer Bay in the first place.

She’s capable of anything if if it gets her money. She happily scammed the Surf Club out of its fundraising cash, and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) out of their live savings. Could blowing up the food truck be part of some grand plan to get the fledgling food business’s insurance money?

A plan she never had a chance to see to the end, after meeting her untimely demise?

An accident?

While Ryder is convinced that foul play was involved, could there be a simpler answer? The truck was second hand, a castoff from Ziggy’s (Sophie Dillman) friend’s junk yard. Did Ziggy gift them a truck that really should have stayed in the scrap heap?

Plus, while Ryder and Chloe are experienced in hospitality, they’re new to running a whole food truck business. Did one of them make a costly mistake?

Or is it as as a faulty bottle of gas? Whatever the reason, it’s set to keep Senior Detective Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) busy as he investigates the truck explosion, Susie’s death, and everything else going on in another week in Summer Bay.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd August 2021 (Episode 7590)

Rachel mixes messages. Roo reads Kieran’s letter. Nikau enters dark territory.

Tuesday 3rd August 2021 (Episode 7591)

Who will come out unscathed from the explosion? Has Mackenzie hit rock bottom? In the aftermath of the explosion, people look for answers.

Wednesday 4th August 2021 (Episode 7592)

Nikau is trying to have his cake and eat it too. Mackenzie and Ryder talk it out. Is Kieran keeping a secret from Roo?

Thursday 5th August 2021 (Episode 7593)

Dean tries to help a spiralling Justin after he lashes out at Ziggy. Irene gets a taste of the slick new homicide detective. Roo supports Kieran after his shock admission.

Friday 6th August 2021 (Episode 7594)

Ziggy continues to support Justin against her own better judgement. The new detective has started rattling a few cages. Justin continues to find new ways to reach rock bottom.