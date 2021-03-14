Home and Away Spoilers – Ari Parata in a coma after hit and run attack!

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Ari fights for his life following a hit and run, whilst Lewis reignites his feud with Christian…

The Paratas had hoped they’d seen the last of criminal Paul (Jack Finsterer) and his henchmen, after Heath Braxton (Dan Ewing) and the River Boys apparently taught them a lesson a few weeks ago. But alas it appears their involvement served no lasting purpose.

In the weeks since the incident, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) had the shock of his life as his ‘stepdaughter’ Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) reappeared in his life—followed by her mother, and Ari’s ex, Mia (Anna Samson).

Conflicted over his relationship with girlfriend Mackenzie (Emily Weir) as his feelings for Mia resurfaced, Ari took the decision to break up with Mac last week, unaware that she is currently carrying his child.

As Ari moved his attentions onto winning back Mia, the news came that Chloe along with Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), Bella (Courtney Miller), and Ryder (Lukas Radovich) has been kidnapped by Paul and Leon (Will McNeill)—with the dastardly crims wanting to exchange them for Ari and his brother Tane (Ethan Browne).

After another quick showdown last week, the teens were saved and Ari and Tane gave the men another beating, but when Nik spotted Paul driving away from the scene it became clear that it wasn’t over.

Needless to say, Chloe’s kidnapping didn’t go down well with Mia, who was angry that Ari didn’t appear to have changed following his stint in prison—he’s still mixed up with the wrong sort of people! Mia told him that she was stupid to have trusted him, and she doesn’t want him to have anything to do with Chloe.

“Ari is heartbroken – he’s faced with losing the love of his life,” Rob told TV Week. “And who wouldn’t be angry if their daughter was kidnapped? Mia felt he had changed and it pains her to think he’s still the same guy, who will end up back in jail again. She doesn’t want to risk wearing her heart on her sleeve again.”

This week, Ari’s pleas fall on deaf ears as Mia announces that she is preparing to leave Summer Bay with Chloe.

Devastated, Ari phones Chloe to talk with her. However, preoccupied by his desperate phone call, he isn’t paying attention to the road ahead. Suddenly, a car appears out of nowhere, driven by Paul. As it speeds towards him, it’s clear he has no intention of stopping, and ploughs straight into him.

Rushed to Northern Districts Hospital, the team are forced to place Ari into an induced coma due to the seriousness of his injuries. When Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) checks Ari’s CT scans, he realises that Ari has a bleed on the brain and has to have urgent surgery.

Mac is shocked to hear of Ari’s condition. Although she had booked herself in for an abortion, she had finally decided to tell Ari about the pregnancy—will she be able to do so before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Christian has his own issues going on, with Nurse Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) set to reignite his feud with Christiant, as the matter of his wife Anna’s death is brought up again.

Lewis took on a job at Northern Districts Hospital knowing that he would be working alongside Christian, who he blames for Anna’s passing after he operated on her two years ago. Christian did not recognise Lewis, and was flummoxed as to why Lewis had such a bad attitude towards him—undermining his opinions on patients coming under his care, and even standing in the way of Christian operating after he’d seen him take a sip of champagne at his engagement party.

Eventually Lewis exploded and laid bare the details of Anna’s death to a stunned Christian, and after he looked up the case the tragic memory came flooding back—Anna had been pregnant with Lewis’ child when she died.

Although Christian felt there was nothing more he could have done, even if he had stayed at the hospital in the hours following the operation, he felt awful and asked to meet with Lewis to talk things over. He apologised for not remembering the case, and wished that he could have saved her.

The two agreed to a clean slate so they could continue working together, and Lewis admitted to Jasmine (Sam Frost) that he’d felt conflicted—after two years of hating Christian, he never expected him to actually care.

But when the two talk again this week, it’s clear there’s been a misunderstanding!

When Lewis tells Christian that his admission of responsibility for Anna’s death has made a huge difference to him, Christian points out that he never said he was actually at fault.

Whilst he is genuinely sorry for what happened, and for not remembering Anna’s case, he wasn’t the cause of her death.

Lewis blows up again and asks Christian how many people need to die before he realises he’s not god!

With Christian look set to have a crisis of confidence in his job following the outburst, the question remains whether he’ll be able to bounce back from this, and whether Lewis plans to make his life even more difficult…

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 14th March 2021 (Episode 7510)

Marilyn is heartbroken.

Leah and Justin hear some bad news.

Jasmine helps to heal Lewis’ wounds.

Tuesday 15th March 2021 (Episode 7511)

Mac makes a decision about her pregnancy.

The hits keep on coming for Ari.

Jasmine and Lewis are in a very good place.

Marilyn is an unwitting victim in Christian’s crisis of confidence.

Wednesday 16th March 2021 (Episode 7512)

A nervous wait for Ari as he is rushed to hospital.

Tane dishes out some justice—Parata style.

Mia can’t make up her mind about Ari.

Thursday 17th March 2021 (Episode 7513)*

Dean makes a decision about Amber.

Ziggy and Tane own their mistakes.

Chloe and Ryder’s relationship changes.

Alf gets a call from the hospital.

*Depending on your region, Thursday’s episode may air as part of a double-bill on Wednesday due to AFL coverage on Seven. Please check local guides.