Home and Away Spoilers – Is Jasmine pregnant?

It’s only a matter of weeks since Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) lost husband Robbo (Jake Ryan) in a horror car crash, but could Jasmine be expecting his child?

Having recently returned to work alongside Tori (Penny McNamee), Jasmine has already been feeling exhausted in recent weeks, which is to be expected given what the young widow has been through recently.

“She has started to feel quite unwell,” Sam Frost revealed to New Idea magazine. “At first, she thinks that maybe it’s because she has now gone back to work and she is doing too much.”

Irene is also becoming concerned about her lodger, having noticed that Jasmine has not been eating properly since the funeral.

She asks Jasmine whether she’s sick, but Jasmine doesn’t know what’s wrong with her.

However later on, when she sees an expectant mother at the gym, Jasmine suddenly gets the idea in her head that she could be pregnant.

Checking her period tracker app on her phone, it confirms that she is 47 days late.

“She looks at her calendar and then figures it all out,” Sam continued. “She thinks, ‘Oh my goodness! Hang on a second, this could all match up to how I’m feeling!’ ”

Jasmine is quick to share her news with Irene who is supportive, though with Jasmine yet to have the news confirmed, could she be setting herself up for more heartbreak?

Viewers will remember that the idea of parenthood was a contentious issue between Robbo and Jasmine at one point, with Jasmine admitted to Robbo before their wedding that she did not want to have children.

However following the birth of Grace, Robbo’s baby with Tori that she conceived via IVF, Jasmine started coming around to the idea when they were forced to look after Grace when Tori was hospitalised after going into a coma.

Seeing how good a parent Robbo was, and forming her own bond with baby Grace, she realised that she could easily see herself in the role of a mother.

Indeed just before he died, the pair had decided that they were going to go ahead and start a family (we should have seen it coming really!).

Speaking of the latest development in Jasmine’s storyline, Sam told New Idea “On the one hand, if it is true, it means Jasmine will be keeping a part of Robbo alive through this baby, and maybe she will get to live their dream of having a child.”

“At the same time, it’s absolutely heartbreaking to know that Robbo will never see that dream come true.”

Will Robbo’s legacy live on through a second child?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 16th March

Ben’s brother threatens to destroy the Astoni family celebration. Leah struggles to move forward. John begins to lose hope for his marriage.

Tuesday 17th March

John and Marilyn’s marriage is at breaking point. Marco’s intentions are still unclear. Bella and Nikau go on a joyride to his uncle Tane’s.

Wednesday 18th March

Dean explodes when he learns Bella and Nikau stole his car. Colby returns from hospital to find a troubling letter in the mail. Roo believes Marilyn is thinking irrationally.

Thursday 19th March*

Colby’s divorce papers put a halt to a future with Mackenzie. Jasmine’s guilt prevents her from moving forward. Justin’s smothering pushes Leah to breaking point.

*Be sure to check your local TV guide, some regions may air Thursday’s episode on 7TWO due to AFL coverage.

