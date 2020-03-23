Home and Away halts production and is removed from Oz TV schedules

It was announced yesterday that production has been halted on Home and Away as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A Seven spokesperson released a statement saying:

Seven Studios advised today that it would halt filming of Home and Away immediately. It confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the decision was made due to the increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation.

In further news, Seven today announced that Home and Away has been removed from Australian TV schedules for the next two weeks.

This is to make way for The Latest, an hour long 7NEWS programme airing from 7-8pm:

Anchor Michael Usher will be joined each night by Australia’s government and medical leaders for official updates about the next phases of the pandemic plan, as well as the latest health advice for your whole family. 7NEWS will continue to break into programming to broadcast updates and LIVE press conferences and every detail you need to know in 7NEWS Live at 6.00. Then join Michael Usher for a special one-hour edition of The Latest on COVID-19 from 7NEWS, every night from 7.00 on Seven and 7plus.

Home and Away is currently slated to return to Seven on Monday 6th April.

There is currently no word as to how this will affect UK broadcasts on Channel 5, which are currently running exactly 6 weeks behind Australian airings.

We will update you with any further news as we receive it.

Prior to the production shutdown, several cast and crew members had taken part in their first ‘virtual’ rehearsal on Friday.

Stars Penny McNamee (Tori), Emily Symons (Marilyn) and Georgie Parker (Roo) were amongst those who posted photos of the online meeting with the show’s directing team.